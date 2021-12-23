Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 24

BSC VOLLEYBALL SIGNS DLB'S DEGREE

Emily DeGree from Foxholm, N.D., has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play volleyball for the Mystics.

DeGree earned All-State, All-Region 6 and All-District 12 honors in helping the Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers advance to the Class B state tournament this past season.

"Emily’s fast arm swing and length as a hitter and blocker will make her a big threat at the net for the Mystics," BSC volleyball coach Kyle Kuether said.

The daughter of Tina and Kevin DeGree, Emily plans to study radiology at BSC.

MCALLISTER SIGNS WITH MYSTICS

Paige McAllister, an all-state volleyball player at Fargo Shanley, has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play for the Mystics.

McAllister earned All-State and All-East Region honors in helping the Deacons to a fourth-place finish at the state tournament at the Bismarck Event Center.

"Paige’s overall athletic ability as a middle hitter and blocker as well as her experience playing at a high level will be a major asset for the Mystics this fall," BSC volleyball coach Kyle Keuther said.

The daughter of Jay and Laura McAllister, Paige plans to study human development and family science at BSC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.