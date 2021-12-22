Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 23

MON-DAK HONORS MYSTICS’ GUSTAVSSON

Sidney Gustavsson of Bismarck State College was named the Mon-Dak Conference women’s basketball player of the week.

A 5-foot-6 freshman guard from Mandan, Gustavsson scored 32 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and added two assists in two steals in helping BSC to a pair of victories last week.

CENTURY NO. 1 IN CLASS A POLLS

Century holds down the top spot in both North Dakota Class A basketball polls again this week.

The Patriots (6-0) got all 13 first-place votes for the unanimous No. 1 position in the boys poll. Bismarck (5-0) moved up two spots to No. 2, with Fargo Davies (4-1) holding at No. 3. West Fargo (4-1) fell two places to No. 4, with Minot (5-1) holding at No. 5.

West Fargo Sheyenne (4-1), St. Mary’s (4-2) and Fargo North (4-2) received votes.

Century (5-0) got 12 of the 13 first-place votes in the girls poll, with No. 2 West Fargo (5-0) getting the other top nod.

Bismarck (4-0) moved up one spot to No. 3 and Minot (5-0) is up one place at No. 4. Fargo Davies (5-0) fell two places to No. 5.

Grand Forks Red River (4-0) received votes.

The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

NELSON LEADS NDSU MEN PAST UND

FARGO – Grant Nelson scored 24 points to power North Dakota State to an 86-76 win over North Dakota in the Summit League opener between the teams on Wednesday at the Scheels Center.

Tyree Eady added 18 points, while Sam Griesel and Boden Skunberg had 14 apiece for NDSU (9-4, 1-0 Summit).

Paul Bruns posted a double double for UND (4-10, 0-1 Summit), scoring 27 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Tsotne Tsartsidze added 18 points and seven rebounds. Matt Norman ended with 13 points and Ethan Igbanugo 11.

DIETZ, NDSU WOMEN EDGE UND

GRAND FORKS – Emily Dietz converted a three-point play with 39 seconds remaining to help North Dakota State edge North Dakota 67-61 in the teams’ Summit League opener on Wednesday night at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

Heaven Haming led the Bison (5-6, 1-0 Summit) with 17 points and Ryan Cobbins added 15. Dietz finished with seven points and a team-high eight rebounds. Kadie Deaton added 12.

Kacie Borowicz scored a game-high 25, grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists to lead North Dakota (6-6, 0-1 Summit). Olivia Lane posted a double double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

