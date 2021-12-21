 Skip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 22

MARAUDERS TOP ACHA D2 POLL

The University of Mary hockey team is ranked No. 1 in the final ACHA poll of the fall semester.

The Marauders, the defending D2 national champions, have been ranked No. 1 in all five polls this season.

Liberty, North Carolina State, Lindenwood and Iowa State round out the top five.

The Marauders (20-4-1-2) return to action Jan. 7 against Providence (Mont.).

TUPAC NEW UND VOLLEYBALL COACH

Jesse Tupac has been named the new volleyball coach at the University of North Dakota.

Tupac had been an assistant coach at New Mexico previously. He also has been an assistant coach at Denver, Penn State and Iowa State.

Tupac played college volleyball at UCLA, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in English with a concentration in creative writing.

Tupac replaces Jeremiah Tiffin, who was fired last month.

Tupac replaces Jeremiah Tiffin, who was fired last month.

