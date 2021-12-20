Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 21

SCHNEIDER EARNS WEEKLY AWARD

Lexie Schneider has been named the Northern Sun’s North Division Player of the Week.

Schneider, a senior from Appleton, Wis., averaged 19.5 points and 12 rebounds in the Marauders’ wins over Bemidji State and Minnesota-Crookston last weekend. It’s the second time Schneider has earned the weekly award in her career.

For the season Schneider is averaging 11.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 55.2 percent from the floor.

The Marauders (8-7) are off until Dec. 30 when they host Valley City State at 7 p.m.

