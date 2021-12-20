 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions

Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 21

  • 0

SCHNEIDER EARNS WEEKLY AWARD

Lexie Schneider has been named the Northern Sun’s North Division Player of the Week.

Schneider, a senior from Appleton, Wis., averaged 19.5 points and 12 rebounds in the Marauders’ wins over Bemidji State and Minnesota-Crookston last weekend. It’s the second time Schneider has earned the weekly award in her career.

For the season Schneider is averaging 11.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 55.2 percent from the floor.

The Marauders (8-7) are off until Dec. 30 when they host Valley City State at 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shorthanded Demons pin down Braves

Shorthanded Demons pin down Braves

Wrestling with a full lineup hasn't been in the cards over the last week for the Bismarck Demons. But they have enough depth for it not to hav…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady throws tablet, shouts at ref after New Orleans loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News