Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 18

BOBCATS TOP BULLS

Adam Pietila scored two goals and the Bismarck Bobcats defeated North Iowa in the opening game of a weekend series at the VFW Sports Center.

Patrick Johnson, Eddie Shepler and Quinn Rudrud added goals for the Bobcats.

North Iowa took a 1-0 lead on Justin Mexico’s goal 2:46 into the game but Bismarck scored three straight goals, coming from Johnson, Shepler and Pietila, to take a two-goal lead after 20 minutes.

Tyler Braccini scored midway through the second to get North Iowa within a goal.

Pietila’s second goal, coming on the power play 3:22 into the third, gave Bismarck back a two-goal lead.

Michael Mesic scored at 11:47 of the third for North Iowa but Rudrud’s empty-netter with 30 seconds remaining iced it.

Oskar Spinnars Nordin stopped 26 shots to get his first win for Bismarck. Hunter Garvey had 26 saves for the Bulls.

The two teams meet again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

MORE TOP AWARDS FOR KITTNER

More All-America honors continue to roll in for University of Mary wide receiver Danny Kittner.

The junior from Gilbert, Ariz., was named to both the Associated Press Division II and the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-America football teams.

Kittner, who was earlier named to the American Football Coaches Association All-America team, was a first-team selection for both the AP and D2CCA squads.

Kittner, the NCAA all divisions leader in catches (128), receiving yards (1,723) and all purpose yards (2,251), is the first U-Mary football player to earn first-team honors on both the D2CCA and AP All-America teams. Grant Singer was a second-team AP selection in 2014 when the team included players from Division II, Division III and the NAIA and an honorable mention pick on the BSN D2 All-America list, a previous iteration of the D2CCA list.

Kittner was the only Northern Sun player on the D2CCA first team and one of only three NSIC players to make the AP first team.

LARKS HONORED

The Bismarck Larks have been named one of the 30 best employers in Sports by Front Office Sports.

The Larks were honored alongside the likes of the Denver Broncos and United Soccer League.

In 2021, the Larks helped facilitate $70,000 in donations, including reading programs and 3,626 meal donations.

The Larks offer employees unlimited vacation days, a team-orientated bonus system and continued education opportunities, among other benefits.

The Larks have a diverse workforce, with 13 of their 15 full-time employees hired from out of state.

To win the award, Larks' employees submitted surveys to Front Office Sports.

