Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 17

FIGHTING HAWKS FIND NEW OPPONENT

Bill Chaves, Director of Athletics at UND, announced Thursday that the Fighting Hawks would be adding a game against Abilene Christian to their 2022 football schedule.

The game against the Wildcats replaces UND's previously scheduled game against Dixie State on Oct. 29 in Grand Forks, as the Trailblazers are joining a new conference and were forced to reorganize their schedule.

This will be the first time Abilene Christian and North Dakota have played football against each other, though the Fighting Hawks are 10-6 all-time in their games against Western Athletic Conference opponents.

