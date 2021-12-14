Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 15

FRANTZ NAMED U-MARY SOFTBALL COACH

Andrea "Dre" Frantz has been hired as the new softball coach at the University of Mary.

Frantz, formerly Andrea Brunskill, earned softball All-American honors as a player for the Marauders as a senior during the 2010 season. She played four years for the Marauders, beginning with the program's first NCAA Division II season in 2007. During her college career, she posted a batting average of .393.

Frantz has several years of coaching experience, most recently as the assistant coach at Bismarck State College last season. Before that, she was head coach of the Legacy High Sabers from 2018-2020.

Additionally, she had two coaching stints at the University of Mary in 2010-11 and 2018. She also has coached at Mandan High (2014) and Bismarck High (2015-18).

Originally from Valley Center, Calif., she graduated with a degree in special education and physical education from the University of Mary in 2011. She earned her master's degree as a special education strategist in 2014 from Minot State. Frantz has worked in special education at middle and high schools and in student accessibility and peer mentoring at Bismarck State College.

Frantz replaces Steph Roan, who was hired as an assistant coach at NCAA Division I Buffalo last summer.

THOMAS NAMED FCS ALL-AMERICAN

Bismarck High School grad Brayden Thomas has been named a third-team All-American by HERO Sports.

Thomas, who leads North Dakota State with nine sacks this season, was one of eight NDSU players named to the team.

Fullback Hunter Luepke, wide receiver Christian Watson, right tackle Cordell Volson and safety Michael Tutsie were named to the first team. Voslon, from Balfour, N.D., was selected for the fourth time.

Tight end Noah Gindorff and left tackle Cody Mauch were named to the third team.

The Bison (12-1) host James Madison (12-1) Friday at 8:15 p.m. in the semifinals.

North Dakota offensive lineman Matt Waletzko was named to the second team.

