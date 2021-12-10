Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 10

CARMICHAEL SIGNS WITH U-MARY

University of Mary women's golf coach Marion Hernandez announced the addition of Carrie Carmichael of Williston to the Marauders program. Carmichael will begin competing with the Marauders in the fall of 2022.

Carmichael, a six-time letter winner with the Coyotes, was named the 2021 West Region Senior Athlete of the Year, and was named to the All-State and All-Conference lists in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Carmichael's sister, Kaleigh, also competes for the Marauders' women's golf program.

U-MARY FOURTH IN NSIC STANDINGS

With the conclusion of the fall sports season, U-Mary sits fourth in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's All-Sports standings.

Tied with Winona State and Sioux Falls with 48 points, the Marauders sit less than three points back of second-place Minnesota State (50.5) and third-place Minnesota Duluth (50.333). Augustana sits in first with 70.333 points in the rankings.

The Marauders earned points for their second-place finish in men's and women's cross country, their sixth-place finish in women's soccer, 10th-place finish in football and 13th-place finish in volleyball.

The All-Sports title has not been awarded the last two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Updated rankings will be released after the winter sports season, and the champion will be announced at the NSIC Summer Kickoff in July 2022.

HAAS SIGNS WITH MYSTICS

Bismarck State volleyball coach Kyle Kuether announced Thursday that Brooke Haas of St. Mary's High School in Bismarck has signed a national letter of intent to continue her education and volleyball career with the Mystics.

Haas was a 2021 All-Conference selection, 2021 state All-Tournament team, and helped the Saints reach their first state tournament since 2015.

As a senior, Haas was second on the Saints in kills (133), fourth in blocks (13), second in assists (206), sixth in digs (69), and third in service aces (14).

U-MARY WRESTLERS SWEEP DRAGONS

The U-Mary wrestling team continued their excellent start to their season with a home-opening, NSIC-schedule-opening 41-0 shutout of MSU-Moorhead.

Wrestling in front of a boistrous crowd at McDowell Activity Center, the Marauders got pins from Jaden Verhagen (125 pounds), Max Bruss (174), and Matthew Kaylor (197) in the victory.

Reece Barnhardt (133 pounds) and Leo Mushinsky (165) had major decisions and Laken Boese (141), Trevor Fauver (149), Braydon Huber (157), Wyatt Lidberg (184), and Gerardo Jaime (285) won by decision.

U-Mary is back in action tonight against Minot State in Minot.

