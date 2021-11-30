Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 1

LEGACY BOYS XC COACH RESIGNS

Andrew Reichenberger-Walz has resigned as the boys cross country coach at Legacy High.

Reichenberger had been the head coach of the Sabers since the program began in 2014, earning top five finishes at the state meet in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and winning the 2017 West Region championship.

MINOT SIGNS MANDAN'S GOEBEL

Mandan High School senior Carolyn Goebel has signed with the Minot State women’s wrestling team, becoming the second commitment to the Beavers’ program.

Goebel, who wrestles at 130 pounds, is a two-time state placer and a member of the N.D. Girls National Team.

LARKS TOY DRIVE SET FOR SATURDAY

The Bismarck Larks, North American Coal and the Salvation Army are hosting a toy drive Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon at the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark parking lot.

Participants receive a limited edition larks winter hat for their donations. Only 500 hats are available.

Also planned is a Christmas drive thru with hot chocolate, donuts, wreath toss, caroling, charades and more. Participants will not leave their cars.

Last year $1,168.46 was raised and 1,128 toys donated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.