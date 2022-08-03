Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 4

KITTNER NAMED NSIC PRESEASON OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

University of Mary wide receiver Danny Kittner was named the preseason Northern Sun North Division Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

The senior from Gilbert, Ariz., was the NSIC Offensive Player of the Year award as a junior, catching 128 passes for 1,723 yards and 18 touchdowns. He led all four levels of NCAA football in catches and receiving yards and ranked third in TDs in becoming the first Marauder to win league offensive player of the year honors. He was also named U-Mary’s preseason offensive player to watch.

Ty’Rese Gibson was named the Marauders’ defensive player to watch. The junior from Los Angeles earned all-NSIC North first-team honors after his first season with the Marauders. He had a team-leading two interceptions, both of with led the points for the Marauders. He broke up five passes and made 29 tackles, 22 solo.

In the preseason NSIC coaches poll, the Marauders were picked fourth in the North Division and 10th overall in the 14-team league.

The Marauders open fall practice on Aug. 8 and kick off the season on Saturday, Sept. 3, hosting Wayne State.

LARKS TOP HONKERS IN 10 INNINGS

Jackson Beaman hit a pair of homers and Kaiden Cardoso added another as the Bismarck Larks rallied for a 10-9, 10-inning victory over the Rochester Honkers on Wednesday in Rochester, Minn.

Cardoso hit a solo shot in the first inning. Beaman launched a solo shot in the second and a two-run blast in the seventh.

Beaman had three hits, scored three runs and drove in three.

Trailing 9-7 in the top of the ninth, the Larks rallied with a pair of runs to tie it. Cardoso’s sacrifice fly brought home Khalid Collymore, who opened the inning with a leadoff walk. Garrett Macias drove in Luke Glascoe with a two-out double to even it up.

In the top of the 10th, Adam Axtell’s RBI single plated Beaman with the eventual game-winning run.

Justin Goldstein (4-4) allowed one hit and walked in in pitching two scoreless innings to pick up the win.

The Larks open a series at Eau Claire on Thursday.

WEST FARGO WINS CENTRAL PLAINS OPENER

Behind a six-run fifth inning and a three-run sixth inning, the West Fargo Patriots outlasted Sioux Falls Post 15 10-8 in the Central Plains Regional tournament opener.

The Patriots used the long ball to great effect in the fifth, with Trey Stocker blasting a solo shot to break the shutout bid by Post 15 and Evan Berg knocking a three-run blast to take a 6-5 lead after the top of the fifth.

Sioux Falls rallied with a three-run seventh after scoring a run in the first and two runs apiece in the third and fourth innings, but the Patriots outlasted their first-round opponent.

West Fargo continues on in the Central Plains Regional winner's bracket and will now face Millard South from Nebraska in the second round, who defeated Iowa Legion state champion Moville 12-2 in the first game of the day.

In the other two Central Plains games, Minnesota runner-up Mankato lost 6-5 to Nebraska runner-up Creighton Prep, and the St. Michael Mikes of Minnesota 10-runned Rapid City, South Dakota in six innings, 11-1.

The game between West Fargo and Millard South will start at 3:30 p.m. this afternoon and can be viewed on the Magnitude Sports Network's Youtube page.