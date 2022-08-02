Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 3

LINTON’S HASE EARNS SCHOLARSHIP

Callie Hase of Linton was named a winner of the annual North Dakota High School Coaches Association Gelaine Orvik scholarship.

Hase, along with Paytan Lippert of Dakota Prairie were named winners of the $1,000 annual scholarship, which was established in 2008 under the late Joe Howell of Lisbon made a motion to establish a scholarship to honor Orvik, a 35-year veteran coach. The scholarship is given to students who graduate from a North Dakota high school and will attend a North Dakota college or university to pursue the profession of interscholastic coaching.

Hase competed in basketball, volleyball and track at Linton and participated in BLA, drama, band, choir, student council technology student association and was a class officer all four years of high school.

NDHSCA CITES AREA ATHLETES

The North Dakota High School Coaches Association Executive Committee announced the winners of the 2022 NDSCHA Scheels Scholarships.

Six students, including Abby Lardy of Bismarck High, JayCee Richter of Linton and Riley Hauff of Drake were awarded $750 scholarships at the NDHSCA annual banquet.

Hauff, Lardy, Richter, Syndey Mahrer of Wahpeton, Jadyn Sandy of Velva and Skylar Uglem of Northwood received the awards, which were available to graduating high school senior whose parents are NDHSCA members.

Hauff graduated third in her class with a 3.90 grade point average and won 12 letters in basketball, volleyball and track and was also involved in student government and FBLA.

Lardy ranked first in her class at BHS with a 4.14 grp and earned three letters in volleyball and one in track and was also involved in National Honor Society.

Richter ranked fifth in her class at Linton with a 4.03 gpa and won four letters in both volleyball and basketball. She was the NDHCA senior athlete of the year in volleyball and was involved in FBLA, FCCLA, radio, student council, drama, choir, band and National Honor Society.