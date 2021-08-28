Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 29

BUCKS FALL TO PIRATES IN IFL PLAYOFFS
Isaiah Strayhorn ran for two touchdowns but the Bismarck Bucks dropped a 44-19 decision to the Massachusetts Pirates in the opening round of the Indoor Football League playoffs on Saturday.
The No. 2 seeded Pirates (12-3) won their ninth straight game to advance to the semifinals.
Strayhorn’s 4-yard touchdown run staked the Bucks to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Alejandro Bennifield threw a touchdown pass early in the second quarter to even it up at 7-7.
Laquvionte Gonzalez scored on a 3-yard run with 2:43 left in the first half t9o give Massachusetts the lead at 14-7.
Josh Gable booted a 26-yard field goal with two seconds left in the first half to push the Pirates’ lead to 17-7 at the intermission.
Bennifield connected with Thomas Owens on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the third, making it a 24-7 Pirates advantage.
Strayhorn scored on a 3-yard run to pull the Bucks within 24-13 with 12:52 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Bennifeld scored on a QB keeper to make it 30-13 with just under 11 minutes left.
Aarion Maxey-Penton added an interception return for a touchdown to make it 37-13 Pirates with 8:34 remaining.