Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 28

PATTERSON NAMED NDSU QUARTERBACK

Quincy Patterson has been named the starting quarterback for North Dakota State’s football season opener against Albany.

A 6-foot-3 junior from Chicago, Patterson joined the Bison as a transfer from Virginia Tech. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Patterson played in 13 games over three seasons for Hokies from 2018-20, including one start as a redshirt freshman in 2019 at Notre Dame, completing nine passes for a career-best 139 yards.

The Bison host the Great Danes at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Fargodome.

MONTGOMERY JOINS UND HOCKEY TEAM

Dane Montgomery will join the University of North Dakota hockey program this fall.

The Grand Forks native joins UND after three seasons with Waterloo of the USHL, where he served as team captain last season.

Montgomery, a forward, scored 17 goals and 25 assists in 96 career games with the Blackhawks. Last season, despite battling injuries, he posted career highs in goals (8), assists (23) and points (25) in 28 games.

He will have four seasons of eligibility.