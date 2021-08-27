Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 28

PATTERSON NAMED NDSU QUARTERBACK
Quincy Patterson has been named the starting quarterback for North Dakota State’s football season opener against Albany.
A 6-foot-3 junior from Chicago, Patterson joined the Bison as a transfer from Virginia Tech. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Patterson played in 13 games over three seasons for Hokies from 2018-20, including one start as a redshirt freshman in 2019 at Notre Dame, completing nine passes for a career-best 139 yards.
The Bison host the Great Danes at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Fargodome.
MONTGOMERY JOINS UND HOCKEY TEAM
Dane Montgomery will join the University of North Dakota hockey program this fall.
The Grand Forks native joins UND after three seasons with Waterloo of the USHL, where he served as team captain last season.
Montgomery, a forward, scored 17 goals and 25 assists in 96 career games with the Blackhawks. Last season, despite battling injuries, he posted career highs in goals (8), assists (23) and points (25) in 28 games.
He will have four seasons of eligibility.
Before joining the Blackhawks, Montgomery scored 17 goals and 20 assists in 25 games for Grand Forks Red River in 2017-18, often playing on a line with fellow North Dakota freshman Jackson Kunz. He also scored 71 points (30 goals, 41 assists) in 49 games for the Grand Forks 14U AA team in 2016-17 where his teammates included UND football players Peyton Lotysz and Connor Axel.
North Dakota opens the season on Oct. 2 with an exhibition game against Manitoba at 6:07 p.m. at Ralph Engelstad Area.
DEMONS SWEEP RUSTY BUCKET
Bismarck won the Rusty Bucket cross country meet on Friday at McDowell Dam.
The Demons won the boys team title with a low score of 28 to runner-up Century’s 44. BHS also won the girls title with a 22, with Legacy finishing second with 54.
Overall, the Demons totaled 50 with runner-up Legacy at 105.
Century’s Griffin House won the boys 5K with a time of 16:13.80, with Bismarck’s Brady Korsmo second in 16:24.55.
Bismarck’s Bayla Weigel won the girls 4K in 15:12.28, with Legacy’s Eva Selensky second in 15:30.39.