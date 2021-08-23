Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 24

CENTURY, ST. MARY'S TOP FIRST POLLS

Century is ranked No. 1 in the preseason 11AA football poll, while St. Mary's is ranked first in 11A.

The Patriots, who have won 22 games in a row, got six of eight first-place votes. No. 2 West Fargo got the other two.

Bismarck High is ranked No. 3, followed by West Fargo Sheyenne and Legacy.

Jamestown, Fargo South, Fargo North and Dickinson round out the top five in the 11A rankings, which are voted on by the state's media. St. Mary's and Jamestown each got three top-place nods.

UND PICKS CAPTAINS

Jordan Canady, Garett Maag, Jaxson Turner and Matt Waletzko have been voted captains for the University of North Dakota football team.

Canaday, a defensive back, Maag, a wide receiver, and Turner, a defensive lineman, were captains last season for UND. Waletzko, an offensive lineman, is among the top NFL prospects at the FCS level.

UND’s season opener is Sept. 4 at Idaho State.

WEAH ON TOP LIST

University of North Dakota running back Otis Weah has been named to the College Football Performance Awards Player of the Year watch list.

Weah, a junior running back from Moorhead, Minn., had 730 yards and nine touchdowns last season for UND. Weah averaged 104.3 yards per game and 7.1 yards per carry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.