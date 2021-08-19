Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 20

BOBCATS HIRE ASSISTANT COACH
Hunter Laslo has been hired as the new assistant coach for the Bismarck Bobcats.
Laslo had been the head coach for the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs of the United States Premier Hockey League (16u).
"Laslo brings coaching experience and training experience to the organization,” Bobcats head coach and general manager Layne Sedevie said. "His background in power skating and player development will be a great addition to the team.”
Players report for the 25th season of Bobcats hockey Aug. 29. Their season begins at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minn., Sept. 15-18.
MINOT PICKED FIRST IN TENNIS
Minot is picked to win the West Region in boys tennis according to the preseason coaches’ poll.
The Magicians got four first-place votes and 34 points, one more on each account than defending champion Legacy.
Century is picked third and Mandan fourth.
The season begins today with the Minot Round Robin.
SUN STOP LYNX
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored a season-high 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Connecticut Sun beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-71 on Thursday night.
Bonner made 10 of 11 free throws — and Connecticut went 23 for 25 from the line — to help reach 30 points for the first time this season. It was her fifth double-double.
Jonquel Jones added 20 points and seven rebounds for Connecticut (17-6) despite being in foul trouble. The Sun turned it over 17 times but outrebounded the Lynx 31-23.
Sylvia Fowles led Minnesota (13-9) with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Layshia Clarendon added 15 points and Napheesa Collier scored 11.
Connecticut continues its five-game homestand on Tuesday against Las Vegas in a battle for sole possession of first place. Minnesota lost back-to-back games against Connecticut following an eight-game winning streak.