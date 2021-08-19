Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 20

BOBCATS HIRE ASSISTANT COACH

Hunter Laslo has been hired as the new assistant coach for the Bismarck Bobcats.

Laslo had been the head coach for the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs of the United States Premier Hockey League (16u).

"Laslo brings coaching experience and training experience to the organization,” Bobcats head coach and general manager Layne Sedevie said. "His background in power skating and player development will be a great addition to the team.”

Players report for the 25th season of Bobcats hockey Aug. 29. Their season begins at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minn., Sept. 15-18.

MINOT PICKED FIRST IN TENNIS

Minot is picked to win the West Region in boys tennis according to the preseason coaches’ poll.

The Magicians got four first-place votes and 34 points, one more on each account than defending champion Legacy.

Century is picked third and Mandan fourth.

The season begins today with the Minot Round Robin.

SUN STOP LYNX