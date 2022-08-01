Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 2

BURGARD SINKS ACE

Randy Burgard made a hole-in-one during the Prairie West Open on Sunday in Mandan.

Using a 6-iron, Burgard aced the No. 4 hole, playing at 156 yards.

Witnesses were Derek Burr, Connor Hellman and Brett Wike.

HIGH SCHOOL RODEOS START AUG. 20-21

North Dakota High School Rodeos begin Aug. 20-21 at New Salem Saddle Club.

Hosted by the Mandan Horse and Saddle Club, action starts at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, and at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.

Approximately 160 contestants will compete in bull riding, bare back riding, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, goat tying, team roping and pole bending.

For more information go to mandanhorseandsaddle.com or ndhsra.org.

NDSU PUNTER ON WATCH LIST

North Dakota State punter Kaedin Steindorf is one of 22 candidates on the preseason watchlist for the FCS Putner of the Year Award.

The sophomore from Sherwood, Ore., averaged 40.2 yards per punt last season for the Bison.