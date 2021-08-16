Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 17

CAPITALS FALL IN QUARTERFINALS
Mifflin County, Pa., scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a 2-1 victory over the Bismarck Capitals at the Babe Ruth 13-15 World Series in Eagles Pass, Texas on Monday night.
The Capitals scored an unearned in the bottom of the first inning. Gavin Lill drove in Lucas Vasey. The 1-0 lead stood up until the top of the seventh.
Bismarck was outhit 7-3 in the game. Marcus Butts, Michael Fagerland and Eli Thompson had one single apiece for the Capitals.
Parker Sagsveen pitched five scoreless innings for Bismarck. He allowed four hits and struck out six.
The Capitals, who went 3-1 in pool play to advance to the single-elimination tournament, ended the season with a record of 45-5-1.
SCHAUER SINKS ACE
Ned Schauer made a hole-in-one on Thursday at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Bismarck.
Schauer aced the 132-yard second hole, using a pitching wedge.
NDSU RANKED NO. 3, UND NO. 7 IN POLL
North Dakota State is ranked No. 3 in the AFCA FCS Coaches Preseason poll. The Bison host Albany in their season opener Sept. 4.
Sam Houston is No. 1. James Madison is No. 2.
North Dakota, which opens its season Sept. 4 at Idaho State, is ranked No. 7.
MITCHEM FIRST MSU WRESTLING COACH
Brittney Mitchem has been hired as the first women's wrestling coach at Minot State.
MSU announced in May it was adding a women's wrestling program.
Mitchem wrestled and played soccer at Cumberlands (Ky.). She was a two-time All-American wrestler and an all-conference soccer player.
The NCAA added women's wrestling as an emerging sport in 2020. Girls high school wrestling will be sanctioned in North Dakota for the first time this year.
WILD INK FIALA
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed Kevin Fiala to a $5.1 million, one-year contract.
The team announced the deal with the 25-year-old Swiss forward on Monday.
Fiala had 20 goals and 20 assists in 50 games last season with the Wild, leading the team with five game-winning goals and 41 takeaways. He has 101 points in 133 games over two-plus seasons since Minnesota acquired him from Nashville for Mikael Granlund just before the 2019 trade deadline.
Fiala has 91 goals and 198 points since the Predators drafted him No. 11 overall in 2014.
