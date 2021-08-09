Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 10

MANKATO POSTS SWEEP OF LARKS

The Bismarck Larks were swept 4-3 and 6-4 in a Northwoods League doubleheader on Monday in Minnesota.

The MoonDogs scored two runs in the top the ninth to win the opening game 4-3.

Ben Teel had two of the Larks’ eight hits, one being a double. Jaxon Rosencranz had an RBI double for the Larks.

In the second game, Jordan Sagedahl had a triple and three RBIs for the Larks.

Mankato scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 6-1 lead.

The two teams play one game Tuesday in Mankato before the Larks return home for their final two home games of the season on Wednesday and Thursday against St. Cloud.

CRUZ NAMED AS MARAUDERS' PTW

Natalia Cruz from the University of Mary volleyball team has been named as a Northern Sun Player to watch.

Cruz, a senior from San Juan, Puerto Rico, led the Marauders in digs and aces during the 2019. The NCAA Division II volleyball season was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Cruz will play outside hitter and defensive specialist for the Marauders this season.