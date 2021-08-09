Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 10

MANKATO POSTS SWEEP OF LARKS
The Bismarck Larks were swept 4-3 and 6-4 in a Northwoods League doubleheader on Monday in Minnesota.
The MoonDogs scored two runs in the top the ninth to win the opening game 4-3.
Ben Teel had two of the Larks’ eight hits, one being a double. Jaxon Rosencranz had an RBI double for the Larks.
In the second game, Jordan Sagedahl had a triple and three RBIs for the Larks.
Mankato scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 6-1 lead.
The two teams play one game Tuesday in Mankato before the Larks return home for their final two home games of the season on Wednesday and Thursday against St. Cloud.
CRUZ NAMED AS MARAUDERS' PTW
Natalia Cruz from the University of Mary volleyball team has been named as a Northern Sun Player to watch.
Cruz, a senior from San Juan, Puerto Rico, led the Marauders in digs and aces during the 2019. The NCAA Division II volleyball season was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Cruz will play outside hitter and defensive specialist for the Marauders this season.
The Marauders, picked 16th in the NSIC preseason coaches poll, begin practice Aug. 16. Their first games are Sept. 3-4 at a tournament in Pueblo, Colo.
NDSU, UND IN TOP 10 IN POLL
North Dakota State and North Dakota are both ranked in the top 10 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 poll.
The Bison are ranked fourth. UND is eighth.
Defending national champion Sam Houston State is ranked No. 1. James Madison and South Dakota State are ranked 2-3.
NDSU begins its season Sept. 4 at the Fargodome against Albany. UND’s opener is Sept. 4 at Idaho State.
BISON'S HANKEY ON BUTKUS LIST
North Dakota State linebacker Jackson Hankey is the on the Butkus Award watch list, honoring the top linebacker in NCAA Division I college football.
The Park River, N.D., native is the lone player from the FCS to be on the list. Last season, Hankey had 72 tackles, including 2 1/2 for loss.