Area Sports Briefs: April 9

AREA BRIEFS

SHILOH'S HALL SIGNS WITH DC-B

Shiloh Christian senior Jacie Hall has signed a letter of intent to enroll at Dakota College at Bottineau for the 2021-2022 school year.

Hall, a 6-foot-2 center, earned a berth on the All-Region 5 girls basketball team as a junior and senior. She was named to the all-state tournament team in 2020.

During the just-concluded season she averaged 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game with 29 blocked shots.

"We believe (Hall) will add to our post presence on both ends of the court," notes Ladyjacks head coach Wayne Johnson. "Defensively, we need to add height and strength around the basket as well as improve our defensive rebounding. ... Offensively we like to play inside-out through our posts, and we believe she is a good fit."

Dakota College is a member of the Mon-Dak Conference, which also includes member schools Bismarck State College and United Tribes.

FCS PLAYOFFS HOST SITES SET

Fargo and Grand Forks have been announced as 14 predetermined preliminary sites to host first-round FCS playoff games, the NCAA Division I Football Championship committee announced Thursday.