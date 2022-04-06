Area Sports Briefs: April 7

FARMER TRANSFERS TO NORTH DAKOTA

Defenseman Ty Farmer will join the University of North Dakota hockey program for the 2022-23 season.

Farmer, who has played four seasons at Massachusetts, will have one year of eligibility remaining.

The O’Fallon, Mo., native helped UMass to three NCAA tournament berths and 20 wins before Covid-19 shut down the 2019-20 season. The Minutemen won their first national championsip last season, finishing 20-5-4.

Playing in 125 of 141 possible games for Massachusetts, he has scored 11 goals and added 33 assists, He also ranks among the national leaders in plus-minuts at plus-46.

Prior to UMass, Farmer played for the Fargo Force of the USHL, teaming up with Mark Senden of North Dakota in helping Fargo claim its first Clark Cup title.

Farmer joins goaltender Drew DeRidder of Michigan State as incoming transfers for North Dakota.

