Area Sports Briefs: April 6

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

LARKS HOST HELLING FOR EVENT

Former Major League pitcher Rick Helling will be making an appearance in Bismarck on Saturday at the Tires Plus (North Location), located at 5216 Ottawa Street.

The first 50 Bismarck Larks Flock Members to purchase an oil change will receive a signed photo of Helling, who pitched 12 seasons in the majors, and was a member of the 2003 Florida Marlins World Series team. Helling, a native of Devils Lake, N.D., had a career record of 93-81 for five teams.

Larks players and mascots also will be on hand. Free snacks will be served.

MISMASH SIGNS WITH NASHVILLE

University of North Dakota senior forward Grant Mismash has signed with the Nashville Predators.

Mismash, a 2017 second-round pick by the Predators in the NHL draft, totaled 71 points in 117 games for the Fighting Hawks. Mismash scored 32 goals, including 10 last season, in helping UND to a 22-6-1 record.

Mismash is the sixth player off UND's 2020-21 team to sign an NHL contact, joining Jacob Bernard-Docker and Shane Pinto (Ottawa), Matt Kiersted (Florida) and Jordan Kawaguchi and Adam Scheel (Dallas).

