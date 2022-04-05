Area Sports Briefs: April 6

LARKS ADD THREE PLAYERS TO ROSTER

The Bismarck Larks have announced the signings of three more players for the 2022 Northwoods Legue season.

Dylan Perry, Andrew Paten and Adam Axtell will play for the Larks this summer.

Paten, a two-way player from Columbia College (Mo.) is returning after playing for the Larks late last season. A .300 hitter in his collegiate career with four different programs, he has a 4.66 ERA in 9.2 innings and has seven hits in 25 at bats (.280) for the 24-5 Tigers this spring. In his final start for the Larks last year, he threw eight innings, allowing two earned runs.

Axtell played for the Bismarck Bull Moose in 2020 coming out of high school and the 6-foot-2 sophomore at Point Loma Nazarene (Calif.) is hitting .235 in 34 at bats with a team-leading two triples for the 27-3 Sea Lions. His teammate Otto Kemp was the Northwoods League’s All-Star MVP in 2021 for St. Cloud.

Perry is a 19-year-old freshman at Kaskakia College. During his senior season in high school, he hit .318 with 12 RBIs and fielding offers from multiple big schools including Oregon and Virginia before going the junior college route. He’s hitting .190 in 80 at bats for the 13-12 Blue Devils.

The Larks will open the season on Wednesday, June 1 at 7:05 p.m. against the Rochester Honkers at Municipal Ballpark. Bismarck will begin the season with a six-day home stand, four against Rochester and two against the Duluth Huskies.

MANDAN NAMES GYMNASTICS COACH

McKenzie Swallow has been named the new head gymnastics coach at Mandan.

A 2015 Mandan High School graduate, she competed for the Braves for three years. She replaced Amanda Chase, who resigned following the 2021-22 season.

Swallow was the Recreational Coordinator and Assistant Competitive Coach with the Jamestown Gymnastics Club and is currently the head coach at Dakota Star Gymnastics in Mandan, where she competed for nine years.

“We’re excited for McKenzie to take the lead with our gymnastics program,” Mandan activities director Mark Wiest said. “She has a vast amount of gymnastics experience which will help her build on what former head coach Amanda Chase had established.”

WET WEATHER BRINGS SCHEDULE CHANGES

Tuesday’s Mandan softball games against Legacy were cancelled due to the wet weather.The games will not be made up. The scheduled May 12 date at Legacy will count in the West Region standings.

The Braves’ baseball games against Dickinson scheduled for Tuesday were postponed. No makeup date has been announced yet.

Bismarck’s softball games against Dickinson were postponed and will be made up on April 18.

Century’s baseball games against Dickinson were postponed. No makeup date has been announced.

