Area Sports Briefs: April 3

BISMARCK GIRLS HOCKEY ANNOUNCES SPLIT

A rumored split for the Bismarck girls hockey team finally arrived Saturday, as the Blizzard announced a separation out into two separate teams on their Instagram account.

The Blizzard, which had encompassed all four Bismarck schools, will now split into a team with Central and St. Mary's players and Legacy and Bismarck High players combining on the second.

Names for the teams have not been announced.

In 20 years of existence as a combined co-op, the Blizzard won nine girls hockey state titles, most in North Dakota.

