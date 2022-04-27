Area Sports Briefs: April 28

LEINGANG NAMED LEGACY CROSS COUNTRY COACH

Jake Leingang has been named head cross country coach at Legacy High School.

An 11-time state champion in track and a four-time state cross country champion at Bismarck High School, Leingang went on to run track and cross country collegiately at the University of Oregon.

He ran a personal-best 13:43.04 to finish fifth in the 5,000 meters in the 2016 Pac-12 outdoor meet. He was an All-American and Pac-12 scorer in the 5,000 the previous season.

After three seasons with the Ducks, he finished his college career at North Dakota State, where he set school records in the 3,000 and 5000.

MYSTICS’ GRANT HONORED IN MON-DAK

Logan Grant of Bismarck State College was named the Mon-Dak Conference baseball player of the week.

Grant, a freshman infielder-catcher from Calgary, Alberta, went 12-for-13 (.932) at the plate, with four homers, three doubles, 16 RBIs, nine runs scored and four walks in helping the Mystics to four wins in four games.

The Mon-Dak softball player of the wee was Dawson freshman Bailey Hansen.

PRAIRIE WEST, MANDAN MUNICIPAL OPENING

Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan will open on Thursday, April 28 at 10:30 a.m.

The course will be closed again on Friday and Saturday due to expected inclement weather, re-opening on Sunday at noon. Starting and ending times will change depending on weather and course conditions. Golf cart will be available but limited to cart paths only.

The driving range opened on Wednesday at 11 a.m. and will also be closed Friday and Saturday, opening again on Sunday at noon. Starting and closing times will change as weather allows.

Mandan Municipal Golf Course will open on Thursday, April 28 at 11 a.m. It will be walking only. Carts will be unavailable until further notice. The course will close Friday and Saturday, re-opening on Sunday at 1 p.m. Starting times and ending times will change depending on weather conditions.

Tee times are available at golfmandan.com.

QUARTERBACK CLUB AWARDS

The Bismarck Quarterback Club announced its yearly award winners.

Mel Fischer, Cy Timmons and Rich Hovland were named Rog Higgins Award winners for 2021, while Ed Kringstad and Myron Schultz were honored for 2020.

Erin Palmer of Century was named High School Female Athlete of the Year with Isaac Felchle of St. Mary’s and Chance Bowlinger of Bismarck the High School Male Athletes of the Year.

D’Andra Morris and Danny Kittner of U-Mary were named Four-year College Athletes of the Year, while Reile Payne of Bismarck State, Lamous Lefthand of United Tribes and Carter Rost of BSC were named Two-Year College Athletes of the Year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0