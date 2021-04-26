 Skip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: April 27
Area Sports Briefs: April 27

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

HARM EARNS SUMMIT LEAGUE AWARD

Parker Harm of Mandan has been named the Summit League's Baseball Pitcher of the Week.

The North Dakota State left-hander worked three shutout innings in the Bison's 5-0 win over South Dakota State on Friday. Harm, a relief pitcher, struck out six batters over three innings, while allowing just one hit to earn his fifth save of the season.

Harms ranks seventh in NDSU history with 164 strikeouts.

Through 37 games for the Bison, Harm has a whopping 36 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings. He's allowed 16 hits and holds an earned run average of 2.49 for the 25-12 Bison.

Harm

Harm
