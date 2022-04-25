Area Sports Briefs: April 26

CHS WRESTLING COACH LEMAR RESIGNS

Century High School wrestling coach Jerald Lemar has resigned after 11 seasons.

During Lemar's tenure, Century went 257-76 in duals, including runner-up finishes at the state tournament in 2017 and 2021. Lemar was named Class A Coach of the Year in 2013.

Lemar, a sixth-grade teacher at Simle Middle School, made the "very difficult" decision to step down to spend more time with his family.

Lemar said he was "very thankful and appreciative of Century taking a chance on him and giving him the opportunity to lead their prestigious program over the past 11 years."

