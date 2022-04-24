Area Sports Briefs: April 25

BSC SWEEPS NDSCS

Logan Grant clubbed three home runs Sunday to lead Bismarck State College to a 31-11 and 13-3 sweep of North Dakota State College of Science in Brookings, S.D.

In the four-game weekend set, the Mystics outscored the Wildcats 73-16. Isaac Sherrill, Jace Dew and Kyle Leapaldt also homered on Sunday. No other details were available.

The Mystics (26-3) host Dakota College-Bottineau on Wednesday.

MARAUDERS 10TH AT NSIC GOLF

Emily St. Aubin finished in a tie for 10th place to lead the University of Mary women's golf team to a 10th-place finish at the Northern Sun Golf Championships.

St. Aubin, a freshman from Ashley, N.D., shot an 84 on Sunday in the final round at Smithville, Mo. St. Aubin ended with a total of 163. Ann Graveline (268), Madison Bohn (291), Cassandra Johnson (303) and Alli Hulst (317) also competed for the Marauders.

Augustana (940) won the team title. Wayne State (993) was second followed by Minnesota State-Mankato (1,007), Winona State (1,009), Concordia-St. Paul (1,019), Southwest Minnesota State (1,027), Sioux Falls (1,043), (1,049), the Marauders (1,109), MSU-Moorhead (1,137), Minnesota-Crookston (1,139) and Bemidji State (1,144).

Shannon McCormack (73) of Augustana won medalist honors over Wayne State's Abbey Kurmel by three strokes.

BISMARCK QB CLUB BANQUET SET

The Bismarck Quarterback Club is hosting its annual high school and college athletic awards banquet on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Bismarck State College Energy Center of Excellence building.

It's the first banquet by the Bismarck Quarterback Club since 2019.

Athletes from all five Bismarck High Schools, the University of Mary, United Tribes Technical College and Bismarck State College will be honored. Athletes are chosen by their respective coaches for awards.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

