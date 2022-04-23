Area Sports Briefs: April 24

ST. AUBIN LEADS WAY FOR MARAUDERS

Emily St. Aubin remains in a tie for sixth place individually after the second round of the NSIC women’s golf tournament in Smithville, Mo.

St. Aubin shot an 84, giving the freshman from Ashley a two-day total of 163.

The Marauders are in 11th place in the team standings with a 755. Augustana leads the way with with a 634.

Anna Graveline is tied for 45th with a 186 for two rounds. Madison Bohn is 57th going into the final round with a 198. Cassandra Johnson is 60th with a 206 and Alli Hulst is tied for 63rd with a 219.

BROWN SIGNS WITH BSC SOFTBALL

Logan Brown of Gillette, Wyo., has signed a letter of intent to play college softball at Bismarck State College.

Brown plays first base and outfield for Thunder Basin High School and Wicked 307 club/travel softball. She is currently hitting .488 with an .818 slugging percentage and leading her team in RBIs.

