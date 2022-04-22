Area Sports Briefs: April 23

BUCKS GAME FREE FOR STUDENTS

The Bismarck Bucks (3-2) host the Quad City Steamwheelers (2-3) Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Event Center.

All kids ages 18 and younger get into the game free. Five graduating seniors will win $500 scholarships.

The Bucks scored 76 points last week, the most in any game this season in the Indoor Football League.

ST. AUBIN IN SIXTH

Emily St. Aubin is tied for sixth after the first round of the Northern Sun golf tournament in Smithville, Mo.

The freshman from Ashley, N.D., shot a 79 to for the University of Mary, which is in 10th place out of 13 teams with a score of 366. Anna Graveline shot an 83 for the Marauders, good for 16th.

Augustana leads the field at 306. Minnesota-Mankato (331) is second and Wayne State (333) third.

Augustanna’s Shannon McCormick (73) leads by three shots over Wayne State’s Abbey Kurmel.

