MANDAN’S HARRIS SIGNS WITH BSC

Piper Harris of Mandan has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Bismarck State College.

Harris, a 5-foot-4 guard, averaged 5.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game for the Braves her senior season.

“Piper is a true point guard that will bring unselfish play with the capability to see the floor and get her teammates involved,” Mystics coach Thai Haggin said.