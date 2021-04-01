Area Sports Briefs: April 2

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

THREE MYSTICS NAMED ALL-CONFERENCE

Bismarck State College's Becca Nitsch was named to the Mon-Dak Conferenec first team all-conference in volleyball.

The Legacy High product pounded 292 kills for the 17-4 Mystics. She also had 237 digs and 30 aces.

Sophomore setter Mady Mosolf, a BHS grad, was named to the second team after passing out 396 assists.

Abbi Kopp, a freshman defensive specialist from St. Mary's, also was named to the second team. Kopp turned up 294 digs.

Kaitlyn Emmil of NDSCS was named to the first team. The sophomore from Bismarck (Legacy) had 142 kills and 33 blocks for the Region 13 tournament champion Wildcats (20-1).

BSC, TRIBES PLAYERS EARN AWARDS

McKenzie Johnson from Bismarck State College and Tyree Whitcomb from United Tribes have been named the Mon-Dak Conference's basketball players of the week.

Johnson, a sophomore from Carrington, totaled 37 points, 14 rebounds and two assists in helping the Mystics to a 2-0 week.