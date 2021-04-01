Area Sports Briefs: April 2

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
THREE MYSTICS NAMED ALL-CONFERENCE
Bismarck State College's Becca Nitsch was named to the Mon-Dak Conferenec first team all-conference in volleyball.
The Legacy High product pounded 292 kills for the 17-4 Mystics. She also had 237 digs and 30 aces.
Sophomore setter Mady Mosolf, a BHS grad, was named to the second team after passing out 396 assists.
Abbi Kopp, a freshman defensive specialist from St. Mary's, also was named to the second team. Kopp turned up 294 digs.
Kaitlyn Emmil of NDSCS was named to the first team. The sophomore from Bismarck (Legacy) had 142 kills and 33 blocks for the Region 13 tournament champion Wildcats (20-1).
BSC, TRIBES PLAYERS EARN AWARDS
McKenzie Johnson from Bismarck State College and Tyree Whitcomb from United Tribes have been named the Mon-Dak Conference's basketball players of the week.
Johnson, a sophomore from Carrington, totaled 37 points, 14 rebounds and two assists in helping the Mystics to a 2-0 week.
Whitcomb, a sophomore from Browning, Mont., poured in 60 points in two games as the Thunderbirds went 1-1. The 6-7 forward also booked 16 rebounds, four blocked shots and three assists.
TWO UND PLAYERS SIGN NHL DEALS
North Dakota's Jacob Bernard-Docker and Matt Kiersted are headed to the NHL.
Bernard-Docker, a 2016 first-round pick by Ottawa, signed a three-year deal with the Senators. A defenseman, Bernard-Docker had 18 points last season and was named the NCHC's defenseman of the year. He totaled 60 points in his career.
Kiersted also signed with the Senators, doing so as an undrafted free agent. Kiersted, a senior, had 77 points in 127 games and was a two-time all-NCHC defenseman.
PINTO FINALIST FOR HOBEY BAKER
UND's Shane Pinto is one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award.
The UND sophomore forward had 15 goals and 13 assists in being named the NCHC player of the year. Pinto, a second-round pick by Ottawa, signed a three-year contract with the Senators on Thursday.
The other finalists for the award are Wisconsin forward Cole Caulfield and Minnesota State-Mankato goalie Dryden McKay. The award will be announced April 9 at 5 p.m. on NHL Network.