Area Sports Briefs: April 2

MARAUDERS’ HAYDEN EARNS AWARD

University of Mary goaltender Kyle Hayden was named the ACHA Division II West Regional Player of the Year.

Haryden went 25-3-0-2 with a 1.57 goals-against average, a .941 save percentage and posted six shutouts in leading the Marauders to a second consecutive national championship. He played 1,839 minutes in 30 games. Hayden set season records for wins, appearances, minutes and GAA.

He was previously named to the all-West Region team and the all-tournament team at the national tournament.

Hayden is the Marauders’ career leader in games played (87), wins (25), minutes played (1,839), shutouts (15), shots faced (2,168) and saves (2,023).

He is the second Marauder to be selected as West Region player of the year. Goaltender Aaron Nelson won the honor in 2019, the program's first season of hockey.

UND’S FORD SIGNS WITH AHL TEAM

Connor Ford, who was an assistant captain at North Dakota last season, has signed a professional tryout agreement with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights.

The 6-foot forward scored four goals and notched 28 points in 37 games at UND as a graduate transfer after playing four seasons at Bowling Green.

Ford, a Pittsburgh, Pa., native, was named the NCHC’s top defensive forward, the second North Dakota player in a row to win the honors. He had a team-leading 17 assists, which ranked fourth in the NCHC.

In 185 collegiate games, he scored 57 goals and 142 points with a plus-22 rating.

MANDAN MUNICIPAL OPENING MONDAY

Mandan Municipal Golf Course is opening for the season on Monday, April 4 at 1 p.m.

Tee times can be made at golfmandan.com.

For more information call 751-0692.

