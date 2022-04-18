Area Sports Briefs: April 19

LIGGINS SIGNS WITH SWISS TEAM

Former Bismarck High grad and Dickinson State All-American Jay Liggins has signed to play with the Bern Grizzlies in the National League A in Switzerland.

Liggins, who played preseason games with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, will play defensive back and wide receiver for the Grizzles, who have played two games already this season.

National League A is the top pro football level in Switzerland. The league plays by NCAA and NFL rules. The season runs April through July and culminates with the Swiss Bowl.

Liggins had 13 career interceptions for the Blue Hawks. He was a two-time All-American in football and track and field (long jump) at DSU.

BSC INKS SAINTS' STANDOUT BADER

Garrett Bader has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play basketball for the Mystics.

Bader, a 6-1 guard, averaged 17.4 points, 2.3 steals, 2 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season in helping the Saints to a 13-10 record. Bader was named to the All-West Region team.

"Garrett has shown the ability to knock down shots and defend multiple positions," BSC coach Jim Jeske said. "We are excited for what he will bring to Mystic basketball."

