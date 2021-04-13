Area Sports Briefs: April 14

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
DRAHEIM EARNS WEEKLY NSIC AWARD
University of Mary pitcher Jon Draheim has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Player of the Week.
Draheim, a right-handed pitcher from Jordan, Minnesota, fired a no-hitter in leading the Marauders to a 4-0 win over Upper Iowa on April 7. Draheim needed just 86 pitches to throw the fourth no-hitter in program history.
Draheim had five strikeouts and lowered his ERA to 2.00 on the season. The Marauders play a doubleheader at Wayne State (Neb.) today, starting at noon.
BSC VOLLEYBALL SIGNS SKORUPA
Baileigh Skorupa of Bridger, Montana, has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play volleyball for the Mystics.
Skorupa brings a diverse skill set to BSC, head coach Kyle Kuether said.
"Baileigh's versatility as a defender, setter and hitter will be a major asset for the Mystics this fall," Kuether said.
The daughter of Anthony and Brandie Skorupa, she intends to study psychology or criminology.
CARMICHAEL PLACES FOURTH IN SD
Kaleigh Carmichael tied for fourth at the Hardrocker Invite at Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Carmichael's two-day total of 171 topped the University of Mary's fourth-place team finish in the nine-team meet with a total of 750. MSU-Billings (681) placed first. South Dakota Mines (700) was second.
Anna Graveline (191), Cassandra Johnson (194), Bernadette Barringer (194) and Ali Hulst (391) rounded out the U-Mary lineup.
Cody Brunner's 152 topped the Marauder men.
Alex Wilson and Tyce Halter each ended at 169. Zach Johnson (170) and Ben Wilson (178) also played.
The Marauders' 658 put them eighth out of nine. MSU-Billings (607) placed first. MSU-Billings B (618) was second. Dakota Wesleyan (623) third.
NDSU WOMEN'S TRACK RANKED 16TH
North Dakota State is ranked 16th in the latest NCAA Division I poll.
Teams ranking is based on potential for points at the outdoor championships in Eugene, Oregon, 9-12.
LSU tops the poll. USC, Texas, Texas A&M and Arkansas round out the top f five.