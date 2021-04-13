Area Sports Briefs: April 14

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

DRAHEIM EARNS WEEKLY NSIC AWARD

University of Mary pitcher Jon Draheim has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Player of the Week.

Draheim, a right-handed pitcher from Jordan, Minnesota, fired a no-hitter in leading the Marauders to a 4-0 win over Upper Iowa on April 7. Draheim needed just 86 pitches to throw the fourth no-hitter in program history.

Draheim had five strikeouts and lowered his ERA to 2.00 on the season. The Marauders play a doubleheader at Wayne State (Neb.) today, starting at noon.

BSC VOLLEYBALL SIGNS SKORUPA

Baileigh Skorupa of Bridger, Montana, has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play volleyball for the Mystics.

Skorupa brings a diverse skill set to BSC, head coach Kyle Kuether said.

"Baileigh's versatility as a defender, setter and hitter will be a major asset for the Mystics this fall," Kuether said.

The daughter of Anthony and Brandie Skorupa, she intends to study psychology or criminology.

CARMICHAEL PLACES FOURTH IN SD