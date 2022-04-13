Area Sports Briefs: April 14

NCHC SETS 2022-23 CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference announced the 2022-23 conference season schedule on Wednesday. All eight league teams will once again play a 24-game NCHC slate,

Conference play begins on Friday, Oct. 28 and runs through March 4, with the NCHC quarterfinal series set for March 10-12 and the Frozen Faceoff on March 17-18 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The regular season will begin on Oct. 1, and North Dakota will open defense of its Penrose Cup co-championship on Nov. 4-5 with a weekend series at Nebraska-Omaha.

The conference home opener is a Nov. 11-12 series at Engelstad Arena against conference co-champion Denver, the defending national champions. The next week, UND hosts Miami on Nov. 18-19, the first trip to Grand Forks for the RedHawks during the regular season since 2019.

North Dakota finishes the first half of the NCHC slate with road trips to St. Cloud State (Dec. 2-3) and Western Michigan (Dec. 9-10).

The Broncos visit Grand Forks on Jan. 13-14 to open the second half.

Minnesota-Duluth visits the Ralph on Jan. 20-21, with North Dakota travelling to Miami the following week.

After an off week to start February, UND goes to Denver on Feb. 10-11 before hosting St. Cloud State on Feb. 17-18.

North Dakota travels to Colorado College on Feb. 24-25 before wrapping up league play at home against Nebraska-Omaha on March 3-4.

WADDLES SIGNS WITH NDSU MEN

Lance Waddles of Shreveport, La., has signed with the North Dakota State men’s basketball program.

Waddles, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal per game as a senior at Evangel Christian Academy. He is originally from Bismarck.

Waddles joins Noah Feddersen, a forward from Menomonie, Wis., Sam Hastreiter, a forward from Lincoln, Neb., Tajavis Miller, a guard from Lubbock, Texas, and Damari Wheeler-Thomas, a guard from Elgin, Ill., in the 2022 signing class for the Bison.

