Area Sports Briefs: April 13

U-MARY GOALIE HAYDEN HONORED

University of Mary goaltender Kyle Hayden was named the ACHA Division II men’s hockey national player of the year.

The Albertville, Minn., native led the Marauders to a second consecutive national championship He finished the season with a 25-3-0-2 record, a 1.7 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage with six shutouts. During the national tournament, he went 4-0 with a shutout, allowing four goals with 123 saves.

Hayden was previously named to the all-national tournament team and selected as West Region player of the year.

He is the second consecutive Marauder to win the national player of the year honor, along with Zach Garrett in 2021.

Hayden was joined on the ACHA Division II All-America team by Garrett and Johnny Witzke. Hayden and Garrett earned first-team honors with Witzke on the second team. All three were All-Americans for the second straight season.

MARAUDERS NINTH IN NEBRASKA

The University of Mary women’s golf team finished ninth at the Wayne State Wildcat Classic.

The Marauders compiled a team score of 695. Nebraska-Kearney won the team title with a 615 at the Wayne (Neb.) Country Club.

Anna Graveline led U-Mary, tying for 25th with a two-day score of 162. Emily St. Aubin came in 32nd with a 164.

Cassandra Johnson tied for 60th with a 183, Asha Valliere was 64th with a 186 and Alli Hulst finished 69th with a 202.

The Marauders compete in the Northern Sun conference championships on April 22-24 in Smithville, Mo.

HERBST NAMED ASSISTANT AT UND

Former University of Mary men's basketball coach Randall Herbst is returning to the University of North Dakota as an assistant men’s basketball coach.

Herbst, who was an assistant the last two seasons at Minot State, will join Paul Sather’s staff in Grand Forks. Herbst was coach for the Marauders from 2009 to 2011.

Herbst has more than 25 years of coaching experience, including serving as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at North Dakota from 2000-06 and associate head coach at UND from 2004-06. During his time with the Sioux, he coached three North Central Conference players of the year, three All-Americans and Jerome Beasley – the 2003 NCAA Division II national player of the year who was selected in the second round of the NBA draft by the Miami Heat.

Prior to Minot State, Herbst was associate head coach at Wisconsin-Green Bay, helping the Phoenix to an NCAA tournament berth in 2016, their first in 20 seasons.

