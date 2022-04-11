Area Sports Briefs: April 12

ALL-STAR VB ROSTERS ANNOUNCED
Mia Hinsz and Kenadi Renner from Class A state tournament runner-up Bismarck High and Macy Fridgen from state champion Century highlight the rosters for the Optimist Volleyball All-Star teams.
Other local players named to participate include Piper Harris of Mandan, JayCee Richter and Teegan Scherr from Class B state champion Linton-HMB and Beulah's Kinsey Zuroff.
Century's Jamie Zastoupil and Jamie Richter of Linton-HMB will coach the Blue Team.
The games will be played June 13 at Fargo Shanley and June 14 at Bismarck High, with 7 p.m. starts both nights.
The format used will be different this year as the teams were filled equally between Class A and Class B players, opposed to the previous format, which pitted Class A vs. Class B.