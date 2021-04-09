Area Sports Briefs: April 10

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

FEENEY THROWS SHUTOUT FOR NDSU

Cade Feeney fired a three-hit shutout for North Dakota State in its 2-0 win over Western Illinois on Friday night at Newman Field in Fargo.

The 2020 Century High grad struck out five batters and walked three, helping the Bison to its first home win since May 27, 2019.

Feeney, who improved to 4-1 on the season, threw 116 pitches in the nine-inning complete-game effort. Feeney lowered his earned run average to 4.30.

BSC'S HOVE NAMED ALL-REGION

Bismarck State College's Kaity Hove has been named to the NJCAA Division I All-Region XIII Women’s Basketball Team.

The 5-foot-7 freshman guard from Trenton, N.D., averaged 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.7 steals per game in helping the Mystics to a 10-12 record.

U-MARY SOFTBALL GAMES CANCELED

The University of Mary's home softball doubleheader scheduled for Saturday against St. Cloud State has been canceled due to COVID-19 testing protocols.

The games will not be made up, per NSIC rules.

The Marauders are scheduled to host Minnesota-Duluth on Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m.

