Area Sports Briefs: April 1

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
LARKS ADD TWO PITCHERS TO MIX
Ethan Abbott of Houston Baptist University and Cole Schroeder from Missouri State will pitch for the Bismarck Larks in the upcoming Northwoods League season.
Both are coming off Tommy John surgery.
"I’m always excited about new pitchers signing on with the Larks. Our pitching staff is stacked this summer," Larks manager Will Flynt said.
Abbott began his college career at Texas-Rio Grande before transferring to HBU, where Larks assistant Mitch Gallagjer is an assistant coach.
“I’m coming off Tommy John surgery last May, so there’s a big potential for me to play well but I just have to make sure I’m healthy,” Abbott said.
Schroeder was ranked as the top left-hander in Missouri coming out of high school by Prep Baseball Report and Perfect Game.
"I went to my pitching coaches last fall and said I wanted to play in a competitive summer league like the Northwoods," Schroeder said.
The Larks open the season at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on May 31 against Willmar.
100 ALLOWED AT U-MARY BASEBALL
The University of Mary baseball team will host Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday, with 100 fans not on the family and friends list admitted for free.
First pitch Friday is at 11 a.m. Saturday's doubleheader starts at noon. Gates open one hour before first pitch. Mask are required.
Friday will mark the first home game for the Marauders since April 27, 2019, a span of 706 days.
BARTHOLOMAY EARNS ACADEMIC LEAGUE
North Dakota State cross country runner Alex Bartholomay was named to the Summit League Academic All-League team.
Bartholomay, a senior from Bowman, carries a 3.57 grade point average and is working on his Master of Accountancy degree.
Bartholomay placed 16th in the Summit League Championships March 5 in Macomb, Illinois, helping the Bison to a second-place finish.