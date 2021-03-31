Area Sports Briefs: April 1

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

LARKS ADD TWO PITCHERS TO MIX

Ethan Abbott of Houston Baptist University and Cole Schroeder from Missouri State will pitch for the Bismarck Larks in the upcoming Northwoods League season.

Both are coming off Tommy John surgery.

"I’m always excited about new pitchers signing on with the Larks. Our pitching staff is stacked this summer," Larks manager Will Flynt said.

Abbott began his college career at Texas-Rio Grande before transferring to HBU, where Larks assistant Mitch Gallagjer is an assistant coach.

“I’m coming off Tommy John surgery last May, so there’s a big potential for me to play well but I just have to make sure I’m healthy,” Abbott said.

Schroeder was ranked as the top left-hander in Missouri coming out of high school by Prep Baseball Report and Perfect Game.

"I went to my pitching coaches last fall and said I wanted to play in a competitive summer league like the Northwoods," Schroeder said.

The Larks open the season at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on May 31 against Willmar.

100 ALLOWED AT U-MARY BASEBALL