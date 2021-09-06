 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Sept. 7
agate

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

MSU-BILLINGS 1, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 1, 2 OT

MSU;0;1;0;0;--;1

UM;0;1;0;0;--;1

First half: No scoring.

Second half: 1. UM, Emma Davies, 52:14. 2. MSUB, Jordan Roe (Liberty Palmer), 73:59.

First overtime: No scoring.

Second overtime: No scoring.

Goalkeeper saves: MSUB – Clare Keenan 5. UM – Madisyn Waltman 9.

Yellow cards: MSUB – Sydney Torres, Roe. UM – None.

Records: University of Mary 0-0-1; Montana State-Billings 1-1-1.

FOOTBALL POLLS

11 AA

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Century (11);2-0;55;1

2. West Fargo Sheyenne;2-0;41;4

3. Fargo Shanley;2-0;36;5

4. Bismarck;1-1;8;NR

5T. Legacy;1-1;8;NR

5T. West Fargo;1-1;8;2

11A

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points

1. St. Mary's (10);2-0;54;1

2. Jamestown (1);42;2

3. Fargo North;2-0;36

4. Wahpeton;2-0;22;5

5T. Devils Lake;1-1;4;NR

5T. Grand Forks Red River;1-1;4;NR

Others receiving votes: Dickinson (0-2), Fargo South (0-2).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NORTHERN SUN

Team;Record

Augustana;1-0

Bemidji State;1-0

Minnesota-Duluth;1-0

Minnesota State-Mankato;1-0

Minnesota State-Moorhead;1-0

Wayne State;1-0

Winona State;1-0

Concordia-St. Paul;0-1

Mary;0-1

Minot State;0-1

Northern State;0-1

Sioux Falls;0-1

Southwest Minnesota State;0-1

Upper Iowa;0-1

Saturday, Sept. 11

Augustana at Mary, 2 p.m.

Winona State at Minnesota State-Moorhead

Upper Iowa at Concordia-St. Paul

Sioux Falls at Minot State

Wayne State at Bemidji State

Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota-Duluth

Southwest Minnesota State at Northern State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

Team;MVFC;Record

Indiana State;0-0;1-0

RV Illinois State;0-0;1-0

9 North Dakota;0-0;1-0

5 North Dakota State;0-0;1-0

2 South Dakota State;0-0;1-0

8 Southern Illinois;0-0;1-0

Youngstown State;0-0;1-0

23 Missouri State;0-0;0-1

21 Northern Iowa;0-0;0-1

South Dakota;0-0;0-1

Western Illinois;0-0;0-1

Friday, Sept. 10

North Dakota at Utah State, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Valparaiso at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.

Western Illinois at Montana

Youngstown State at Michigan State

Indiana State at Northwestern

Northern Arizona at South Dakota

Illinois State at Western Michigan

Lindenwood at South Dakota State

Southern Illinois at Kansas State

Central Arkansas at Missouri State

Northern Iowa at Sacramento State

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Aug. 28

No. 2 Massachusetts 44, No. 7 Bismarck 19

No. 3 Frisco 44, No. 6 Spokane 33

No. 5 Duke City 34, No. 4 Iowa 33

Sunday, Aug. 29

No. 1 Arizona 69, No. 8 Sioux Falls 42

Semifinals

Saturday, Sept. 4

Massachusetts 43, Frisco 22

Sunday, Sept. 5

Arizona 58, Duke City 55

United Bowl (championship)

Sunday, Sept. 12

Massachusetts at Arizona, 5 p.m.

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

College volleyball

Bismarck State College 3, Dawson Community College 1

College women's soccer

Montana State-Billings 1, University of Mary 1, 2 OT

