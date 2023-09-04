COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
BISMARCK STATE 3, MILES 1
At Miles City, Mont.
Bismarck State;26;20;25;25
Miles;24;25;19;19
BISMARCK STATE – Kills: Caton Pearcy 13, Paige McAllister 21. Emily DeGree 6, Breena Sand 11, Chelsa Krom 6. Blocks: Staci Kempenich 1, Krom 1. Assists: Piper Harris 3, Kempenich 51. Digs: Harris 25, Kempenich 5, Shayna Roach 6, Pearcy 12, McAllister 2, DeGree 4, Sand 18, Krom 1. Aces: Harris 1, Kempenich 2, Pearcy 2, McAllister 2, Sand 1.
MILES – Kills: Leah Champlin 10, Ashtynn Egan 11, Jayda Southworth 2, Ruby Gray 11, Kodiann Lynn 11, Maria Stewart 3. Blocks: Champlin 1, Egan 1, Southworth 2, Gray 2, Lynn 3. Assists: Egan 1, Bailey Nowicki 1, Stewart 42. Digs: Champlin 2, Egan 15, Southworth 6, Nowicki 9, Gray 1, Lynn 13, Stewart 13, Bree Swnason 33. Aces: Champlin 1, Egan 1, Nowicki 2, Stewart 1.
People are also reading…
Records: Bismarck State 8-4, 3-0 Mon-Dak; Miles 5-6, 1-2 Mon-Dak.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
N.D. POLLS
CLASS AAA
Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Fargo Shanley (17);2-0;89;1
2. West Fargo Sheyenne (1);2-0;72;2
3. Minot;2-0;55;5
4. Fargo Davies;1-1;22;4
5. Mandan;1-1;19;NR
Also receiving votes: Century (1-1), Bismarck (1-1).
CLASS AA
Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Fargo North (17);2-0;85;1
2. Grand Forks Red River;3-0;60;2
3. Fargo South;2-0;58;3
4. Jamestown;1-1;28;4
5. Dickinson;2-0;19;5
Also receiving votes: Valley City (2-0), Wahpeton (1-1).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NSIC
Team;Conf;Over
Augustana;1-0;1-0
Bemidji State;1-0;1-0
Minnesota State-Mankato;1-0;1-0
Southwest Minnesota State;1-0;1-0
Wayne State;1-0;1-0
Concordia-St. Paul;0-0;1-0
Minnesota-Duluth;0-0;1-0
Winona State;0-0;0-1
Minnesota State-Moorhead;0-1;0-1
Minot State;0-1;0-1
Northern State;0-1;0-1
Sioux Falls;0-1;0-1
U-Mary;0-1;0-1
Saturday, Sept. 9
Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 2 p.m.
Minot State at Minnesota State-Moorhead
Augustana at Chadron State (Neb.)
Concordia-St. Paul at Winona State
Bemidji State at Southwest Minnesota State
Minnesota-Duluth at Northern State
Wayne State at Minnesota State-Mankato
MVFC
Team;Conf;Over
Illinois State;0-0;1-0
Murray State;0-0;1-0
North Dakota;0-0;1-0
North Dakota State;0-0;1-0
South Dakota State;0-0;1-0
Southern Illinois;0-0;1-0
Youngstown State;0-0;1-0
Indiana State;0-0;0-1
Missouri State;0-0;0-1
Northern Iowa;0-0;0-1
South Dakota;0-0;0-1
Western Illinois;0-0;0-1
Friday, Sept. 8
Indiana State at Indiana
Saturday, Sept. 9
Maine at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at North Dakota, 3 p.m.
Youngstown State at Ohio0 State
St. Thomas at South Dakota
Southern Illinois at Northern Illinois
Illinois State at Western Illinois
Weber State at Northern Iowa
Missouri State at Tennessee-Martin
Montana State at South Dakota State
NSAA
Team;Conf;Over
Dickinson State;1-0;1-1
Valley City State;0-0;1-1
Waldorf;0-0;1-1
Dakota State;0-0;0-2
Mayville State;0-1;0-2
Saturday, Sept. 9
Mayville State at Nebraska Wesleyan
Dickinson State at Wisconsin-Stout
Dakota State at Waldorf
GPAC
Team;Conf;Over
Hastings;1-0;2-0
Midland;1-0;2-0
Mount Marty;1-0;2-0
Dordt;1-0;1-0
Northwestern (Iowa);1-0;1-0
Morningside;0-0;1-0
Dakota Wesleyan;0-1;1-1
Concordia (Neb.);0-1;0-1
Briar Cliff;0-1;0-2
Doane;0-1;0-2
Jamestown;0-1;0-2
Saturday, Sept. 9
Dakota Wesleyan at Doane
Briar Cliff at Midland
Concordia (Neb.) at Jamestown
Morningside at Hastings
Mount Marty at Dordt
Northwestern (Iowa) at Drake
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
College volleyball
Bismarck State 3, Miles 1
College women’s soccer
Mary 1, Minnesota State-Moorhead 0