Area Scores: Sept. 29

No. 8 Williston at No. 5 Dickinson, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Mandan at No. 6 Jamestown, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3

State qualifiers

Williston/Dickinson winner at No. 4 Minot, 1 p.m.

Mandan/Jamestown winner at No. 3 Legacy, 2 p.m., Bowl

Championship

No. 1 Bismarck vs. No. 2 Century, 4:30 p.m, Bowl

VOLLEYBALL

WDA TOURNAMENT

Play-in games (Date To Be Determined)

No. 10 at No. 7

No. 9 at No. 8

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Nov. 10

No. 8/9 Winner at No. 1

No. 5 at No. 4

No. 7/10 Winner at No. 2

No. 6 at No. 3

Semifinals/loser out

Thursday, Nov. 12

Teams/Times/Site TBD