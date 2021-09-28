Area Scores: Sept. 29

CLASS B GIRLS GOLF
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Carrington CrossRoads Golf Course
Team scores
1. Heart River 325-340 – 665. 2. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 347-345 – 692. 3. Linton-HMB 355-354 – 709. 4. Kindred 356-356 – 712. 5. Fargo Oak Grove 363-360 – 723. 6. Grafton 378-370 – 748. 7. Rugby 389-390 – 779. 8. Carrington 396-385 – 781. 9. Stanley 394-394 – 788. 10. Des Lacs-Burlington 401-389 – 790. 11. New Town 411-402 – 813. 12. Western Morton County 418-403 – 821. 13. Hatton-Northwood 422-403 – 825. 14. Velva 426-404 – 830. 15. Hazen 443-390 – 933. 16. Langdon 429-422 – 851. 17. Northern Lights 452-403 – 855. 18. Edgeley-Kulm 450-427 – 877.
Individuals
1. Avery Bartels, Kin, 74-71 – 145. 2. Ainsley McLeain, Graf, 73-73 – 146. 3. (tie) Sophie Brantner, FOG, 80-77 – 157 and Lauryn Keller, DLB, 80-77 – 157. 5. Libby Dulmage, Rug, 79-79 – 158. 6. Madisen Jarrett, HR, 79-81 – 160. 7. Elle Nicholas, North Star, 77-84 – 161. 8. Erin Kelsch, LHMB, 83-79 - 162. 9. (tie) Sophie Ketterling, NGS, 86-80 – 166 and Grace Natt, HR, 82-84 – 166. 11. (tie) Molly Robb, HR, 84-83 – 167 and Kathleen Vetter, LHMB, 80-87 – 167. 13. (tie) Kacie Rexin, Carr, 91-82 – 173, Ashley Schmitt, NGS, 88-85 – 173, Mackenzee Schneider, HR, 80-93 – 173, Sydney Carlson, EK, 85-88 – 173 and McKenzie Haas, NGS, 84-89 – 173. 18. Kayla Hoyme, Kin, 87-89 – 176. 19. Josie Brantner, FOG, 90-87 – 177. 20. (tie) Riele Shaw, Kin, 89-89 – 178 and Kaisa Mortenson, Stan, 92-86 – 178.
22. (tie) Paige Hulm, LHMB, 95-84 – 179, Trista Bilden, HN, 87-92 – 179 and Winter Oldrock, NT, 87-92 – 179. 25. Emma Ketterling, NGS, 89-91 – 180. 26. Megan Robb, HR, 89-92 – 181. 27. Caiti Hennessy, Stan, 89-97 – 186. 28. (tie) Srianna Haraseth, Lang, 94-94 – 188, Addison Brown, Pembina County North, 97-91 – 188 and Tyra St. Claire, Bottineau, 94-94 – 188. 31. (tie) Brylee Fast, South Border, 96-94 – 190 and Abbey Peterson, Vel, 96-94 – 190. 33. (tie) Kara Schantz, WMC, 98-94 – 192, Keira Cole, Graf, 97-95 – 192 and Lauren Holstad, FOG, 94-98 – 192. 36. (tie) Zoey Bohnenstingl, Hankinson-Lidgerwood, 98-97 – 195, Haley Kaseman, SB, 101-94 – 195, Jada Schwartzenberger, NGS, 101-94 -195, Courtnee Soupir, WMC, 98-97 – 195 and Dawsyn Anderson, Carr, 93-102 – 195.
41. (tie) Carmen Elick, NL, 103-93 – 196 and Marti Moberg, NL, 103-93 – 196. 43. (tie) Katelyn Duchsherer, Rug, 97-100 – 197 and Mari Bolme, FOG, 99-98 – 197. 45. Meadow Roberts, Nedrose, 103-96 – 199. 46. Laken Lee, Westhope-Newburg, 106-94 – 200. 47. (tie) Nora Wharam, Park River, 106-95 – 201, Amber McCrory, LHMB, 97-104 – 201, Emma Wanzek, Haz, 108-93 – 201, and Ellie Braaten, WN, 108-93 – 201. 51. Abby Beneda, PR, 105-97 – 202. 52. (tie) Savanna Whitman, NT, 106-97 – 203 and Paige Suda, Graf, 99-104 – 203. 54. (tie) Ashlyn Dibble, Rug, 103-101 – 204 and Olivia Welch, Bowman County, 93-111 – 204. 56. (tie) Lauren Skadberg, Carr, 107-98 – 205, Paige Handly, HN, 105-100 – 205 and Brooklyn Hansen, DLB, 102-103 – 205. 59. (tie) Sydney Rogness, Haz, 106-100 – 206 and Taryn Romfo, Lang, 99-107 – 206.
61. (tie) Emma Welch, BC, 109-99 – 208 and Aubrey Neis, Carr, 105-103 – 208. 63. (tie) Avery Ellis, Stan, 105-14 – 209 and Coryssa Behles, Garrison, 108-101 – 209. 65. (tie) Jaci Lohnes, Vel, 115-95 – 210, Raylene Driver, NT, 107-103 – 210 and McKenna Mau, Kenmare, 106-104 – 210. 68. (tie) Liz Vachler, WMC, 108-103 – 211 and Josie Suda, Graf, 109-102 – 211. 70. (tie) Lexus Gerving, Haz, 119-93 – 212 and Ella Pearson, DLB, 107-105 – 212. 72. (tie) Keelah Karow, Vel, 104-109 – 213 and Hannah Gefroh, LHMB, 103-110 – 213. 74. Paris Hoverson, HN, 109-105 – 214. 75. Leliani Ringer, Sargent County, 109-106- 215. 76. (tie) Lyla McCasson, Vel, 111-106 – 217 and Grace Arthaud, HR, 113-104 – 217. 78. Laila Christianson, DLB, 112-106 – 218. 79. Emily Andrisen, Kin, 106-113 – 219. 80. (tie) Kennley Davis, NL, 118-102 – 220 and Sophia Hulm, LHMB, 108-112 – 220.
82. (tie) Joslyn Kabrener, Graf, 121-100 – 221, Kensey Knight, Kin, 114-107 – 221, Kia Smith, NT, 111-110 – 221 and Abigail Hysjulien, Haz, 110-111 – 221. 86. (tie) Reese LaRocque, Rug, 112-110 – 222 and Emma Taylor, Tioga, 114-108 - 222. 88. Zannah Bjerlie, DLB, 119-104 – 223. 89. Ella Mortenson, Stan, 108-117 – 225. 90. (tie) McKenzaie Gerving, WMC, 117-109 – 226, Kirra Grimm, Haz, 122-104 -226, Rylee Medbery, Lang, 113-113 – 226 and Alyssa Harmel, Rug, 110-116 – 226. 94. Josie Geiger, FOG, 115-112 – 227. 95. (tie) Aspen Locken, Stan, 121-107 – 228 and Kaley Kostelnik, Carr, 115-113 – 228. 97. (tie) Amy Draxton, HN, 111-119 – 229 and Elly Leppert, EK, 116-113 – 229. 99. Marly Santjer, Rug, 110-120 – 230. 100. (tie) Lauren Gendron, Lang, 123-108 – 231 and Aliyah Schwartzenberger, NGS, 119-112 – 231.
102. Madison Thompson, WMC, 114-119 – 233. 103. Nysa Lemay, HN, 119-116 – 235. 104. (tie) Halle Sorenson, San, 120-116 – 236, Tayia Zahn, EK, 120-116 – 236, Maddi Onken, Kin, 113-123 – 236 and Amara Howson, HN, 113-123 -236. 108. (tie) Sage Patzer, Carr, 129-108 – 237 and Ashley Perry Lang, 124-113 – 237. 110. Maize Tjemlund, EK, 129-110 – 239. 111. Grace Balas, Vel, 121-120 – 241. 112. Aleigha Lenoir, NL, 128-115 – 243. 113. Abby Forest, Lan, 128-118 – 246. 114. Callie Caldwell, Vel, 124-123 – 247. 115. Ava Walen, DLB, 131-121 – 252. 116. Jozie Kiecker, EK, 134-124 – 258.
CLASS A VOLLEYBALL
MANDAN 3, ST. MARY’S 1
Mandan;23;25;25;25
St. Mary’s;25;14;18;21
MANDAN – Kills: Ellie McElvaney 11, Jordan Toman 11, Morgan Sheldon 10, Luiza Conceicao-Larson 7. Blocks: LaReena Mosbrucker 2, McElvaney 1.5, J.Toman 1, Sheldon 1. Assists: Emily Toman 41. Digs: Piper Hrris 20, E.Toman 11, Conceicao-Larson 8, Faith Eberle 6. Aces: Harris 2, Mosbrucker 2, McElvaney 2, Conceicao-Larson 1.
ST. MARY’S – Kills: Mykie Messer 9, Lexi Gerving 8, Lydia Spies 8, Brooke Haas 6, Mary Richter 2. Blocks: Sommer Schweitzer 4, Gerving 2, Spies 2, Messer 2. Assists: Gabbi Mann 16, Haas 15. Digs: Katie Peyerl 12, Messer 9, Gerving 7, Spies 6, Mann 6, Koia Krenz 6. Aces: Josie Armstrong 2, Mann 1, Krenz 1.
Records: Mandan 10-6, 6-3 West Region; St. Mary’s 7-8, 4-4 West Region.
LEGACY 3, MINOT 2
Legacy;25;25;17;26;15
Minot;27;22;25;24;10
LEGACY – Aces: Reese Duchsherer 5, Madi Colby 2, Josie Hawn 2, JoAnna Fleckenstein 2, Halle Severson 1. Kills: Asiah Gross 15, Breena Sand 11, Chelsa Krom 9, Micah Nagel 6, Colby 5, Brooklyn Brendel 4, Severson 1, Paisley Kleven 1, Duchsherer 1. Assists: Colby 36, Duchsherer 11, Sand 2, Fleckenstein 1. Blocks: Brendel 3.5, Krom 3, Colby 2.5, Gross 1.5, Nagel 1, Sand .5. Digs: Fleckenstein 32, Duchsherer 16, Sand 11, Krom 8, Maddie Deics 7, Gross 6, Colby 4, Hawn 3, Nagel 2, Severson 1.
MINOT – Stats not reported.
Records: Legacy 4-4 West Region, 6-9 overall; Minot 3-4, 5-9.
HETTINGER-SCRANTON 3, HAZEN 0
Hettinger-Scranton;25;25;25
Hazen;17;6;23
HETTINGER-SCRANTON – Kills: Cassie Kindsfater 14, Bailee Pierce 9, Laela Jenson 7, Ally Schalesky 5. Blocks: None. Assists: Madi Wilson 18, Chloe Geaumont 16, Ella Jenson 2. Digs: E.Jenson 19, Schalesky 14, Wilson 12, Pierce 7. Aces: Pierce 2, Wilson 1, Schalesky 1.
HAZEN – Kills: Makenna Brunmeier 13, Macee Smith 3, Bella Nolan 3. Blocks: Brunmeier 6, Payton Weisz 3, Smith 2, Tokala Sage 2. Assists: Elle Obenar 12, Anna Roth 9. Digs: Laini Carr 14, Smith 6, Nolan 3, Obenauer 3, Brunmeier 3. Aces: Weisz 1.
DRAKE-ANAMOOSE 3, RUGBY 2
Rugby;22;25;25;25;12
Drake-Anamoose 25;17;27;17;15
RUGBY – Kills: Kendra Leier 14, Peyton Hauck 12, Lacie Deplazes 8, Mykell Heidelbaugh 8. Blocks: None. Assists: Kian Gault 27, Joey Wolf 14. Digs: Anna Johnson 44. Aces: Gault 7.
DRAKE-ANAMOOSE – Kills: Taryn Sieg 16, Riley Hauff 12, Rylee Martin 6. Blocks: Sieg 5, Martin 2. Assists: Jazzlynn Hase 32. Digs: Hauff 16, Hase 15, Bailey Clott 15. Aces: Jamie Lemer 4, Hase 3. Ava Wagner 2.
DICKINSON TRINITY 3, BEULAH 1
Dickinson Trinity;23;25;25;25
Beulah;25;16;17;22
DICKINSON TRINITY – Kills: Isabella Kovash 5, Ava Jahner 17, Kali Kuas 3, Olivia Kessel 9, Helena Pavek 8. Blocks: Jahner 1, Kubas 1, Kessel 4. Assists: Jada Erie 1, Jahner 3, Kubas 42, Kessel 2, Melissa Zach 1. Digs: Erie 15, Kovash 4, Jahner 20, Victoria Keller 5, Kubas 22, Kessel 1, Pavek 12, Jersey Erie 12. Aces: Jada Erie 1, Kovash 5, Jahner 2, Keller 3.
BEULAH – Kills: Kinsey Zuroff 7, Jenna Kopplesloen 8, Allyson Walcker 6, Harys Beauchamp 5, Shea Barron 3. Blocks: Kopplesloen 3, Walcker 4, Beauchamp 4. Assists: Kennedy Schock 15, Garysen Connolly 15. Digs: Zuroff 13, Kopplesloen 14, Daviney McKay 6, Averi Backus 7. Aces: None.
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 3, HEART RIVER 2
Glen Ullin-Hebron;25;25;23;15;15
Heart River;15;15;25;25;12
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON – Kills: Taylor Christensen 25, Kaylee Schatz 6, Sophia Hauser 6. Blocks: None. Assists: Alyssa Duppong 35. Digs: Kaylee Schatz 21, Chistensen 15. Aces: Christensen 7, Schatz 4, Mikayla Schneider 3.
HEART RIVER – Kills: Taylar Fagerberg 17, Meg Silbernagel 13, Jordan Buckman 6. Blocks: Fagerberg 2. Assists: Lelani Privratsky 34. Digs: Silbernagel 17, Abby Talkington 16, Fagerberg 12. Aces: Buckman 2.
CENTER-STANTON 3, WILTON-WING 2
Wilton-Wing;23;28;12;25;11
Center-Stanton;25;26;25;15;15
WILTON-WING – Kills: Kesley Backman 11, Justus Boos 8, River Soto 3. Blocks: Soto 1, Jordyn Thorson 1. Assists: Thorson 20. Digs: Tori Hirchert 37, Backman 17, Chloe Keplin 15. Aces: Keplin 8, Hirchert 2, Thorson 1.
CENTER-STANTON – Kills: Katie Frank 17, Bree Vosberg 11, Ericka Vosberg 7. Blocks: B.Vosberg 3, Frank 3, Ari Markelvitz 1, Rylee Hintz 1. Assists: Katelynn Albers 25, E.Vosberg 4. Digs: B.Vosberg 31, Albers 18, Frank 17. Aces: B.Vosberg 4, E.Vosberg 4, Frank 3, Albers 3.
FLASHER 3, NEW SALEM-ALMONT 2
New Salem-Amont;25;23;25;24;13
Flasher;18;25;23;26;15
NEW SALEM-ALMONT – Kills: MacKenzie Brandt 11, Addison Emineth 11, Kendyl Hoger 10, Emily Morman 8. Blocks: Emineth 3, Hoger 2. Brandt 1. Assists: Thiel 30. Digs: Marlee Bittner 30, Brandt 12, Hannah Thiel 10, Miller 7. Aces: Brandt 3, Hoger 2, Hallie Maier 2, Raegen Miller 2.
FLASHER – Kills: Summer Fleck 15, Rylee Fleck 14, Jocelyn Froehlich 3. Blocks: R.Fleck 2, Froelich 1. S.Fleck 1, Carlee Fuchs 1. Assists: Mackenzie Doepke 30. Digs: R.Fleck 12, S.Fleck 12, Alivia Geffre 8. Aces: R.Fleck 3, Froehlich 2, Sophia Hertz 1.
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
College volleyball
Mary 3, Minot State 0
South Dakota 3, North Dakota State 0
South Dakota State 3, North Dakota 1
High school volleyball
Alexander 3, Bowbells-Burke Central 0
Bismarck Century 3, Bismarck 0
Bismarck Legacy 3, Minot 2
Carrington 3, Ellendale 0
Center-Stanton 3, Wilton-Wing 2
Devils Lake 3, Turtle Mountain 0
Dickinson 3, Williston 0
Dickinson Trinity 3, Beulah 1
Drake-Anamoose 3, Rugby 2
Fargo Davies 3, Grand Forks Red River 0
Fargo Shanley 3, Fargo North 0
Flasher 3, New Salem-Almont 2
Garrison 3, Central McLean 1
Glen Ullin-Hebron 3, Heart River 2
Harvey-Wells County 3, Rolette 0
Hettinger-Scranton 3, Hazen 0
Killdeer 3, Beach 2
Kindred 3, Maple River 1
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 3, Lisbon 0
Linton-HMB 3, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 0
Mandan 3, Bismarck St. Mary’s 1
Minot Our Redeemer’s 3, Des Lacs-Burlington 1
Minot Ryan 3, South Prairie-Max 1
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 3, Kidder County 0
North Border 3, Midway-Minto 1
Ray 3, Trenton 2
Wahpeton 3, Grand Forks Central 0
West Fargo 3, Valley City 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo South 0
High school boys soccer
Fargo Davies 6, Fargo South 0
Fargo Shanley 4, Fargo North 2
West Fargo 5, Grand Forks Central 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 1, Grand Forks Red River 1
West Region play-in games
Dickinson 2, Mandan 1
Jamestown 2, Williston 0