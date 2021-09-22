Area Scores: Sept. 23

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
CLASS B POLLS
11-MAN
Team Rank;Record;Pts;LW
1. Beulah (13);5-0;70;1
2. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (2);5-0;62;3
3. Hillsboro-Central Valley;4-1;38;4
4. Kindred;4-1;22;NR
5. Velva-Garrison;4-0;20;5
Also receiving votes: Central Cass (4-1), Harvey-Wells County (4-1), Bowman County (4-1), Shiloh Christian (4-1).
9-MAN
Team Rank;Record;Pts;LW
1. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (15);5-0;75;1
2. New Salem-Almont;5-0;58;2
3. Cavalier;5-0;42;3
4. Ray-Powers Lake;5-0;20;4
5. Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;4-0;18;RV
Also receiving votes: Nelson County (5-0), Bottineau (5-0), Divide County (5-0), Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter (4-1), Surrey (3-1), Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (4-1).
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
COACHES POLL
CLASS A
BOYS
Team: 1. Williston. 2. Bismarck. 3. Grand Forks Red River. 4. Fargo Davies. 5. West Fargo Sheyenne.
Individual: 1. Aiden Johnson, WFS. 2. Ivan Askim, Will. 3. Griffin House, Century. 4. Brady Korsmo, Bis. 5. Fynn Krenz, Will. 6. Hunter McHenry, GFRR. 7. Caeden Johnson, WFS. 8. Matthew Rongitsch, GFRR. 9. Ethan Moe, Will. 10. Quinn Roehl, Grand Forks Central.
GIRLS
Team: 1. Williston. 2. Bismarck. 3. Fargo Davies. 4. Grand Forks Red River. 5. West Fargo. Also receiving votes: Legacy.
Individual: 1. Eleni Lovgren, Will. 2. Bayla Weigel, Bis. 3. Acey Elkins, Mandan. 4. Taya Fettig, Century. 5. Anna Berhnardt, Fargo Shanley, 6. Kaelyn Berg, WF. 7. Dru Zander, Will. 8. Eva Selensky, Leg. 9. Sophia Ness, Bis. 10. Kinzley Steckler, FD.
CLASS B
BOYS
Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. Kindred. 3. New Town. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Griggs County Central. Also receiving votes: Beulah-Hazen.
Individual: 1. Ian Busche, BH. 2. Cole Spotted Bear, NT. 3. Austin Wanner, BC. 4. Owen Duttenhefer, Killdeer. 5. Cole Campbell, Kin. 6. Taylor Wanner, BC. 7. Christian Brist, HCV. 8. Tanner Lundwall, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg. 9. Ethan Schaffer, Kin. 10. Kaden Fuller, Shiloh Christian.
GIRLS
Team: 1. Rugby. 2. Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg. 3. Kindred. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Grafton. Also receiving votes: Southern McLean.
Individual: 1. Hannah Westin, Shiloh Christian. 2. Norah Entzi, Edgeley-Kulm. 3. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Central-Lidgerwood. 4. Amelia Shepard, Rug. 5. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington. 6. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rug. 7. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore. 8. Annika Stroh, Lisbon. 9. Peyton Gette, Kin. 10. Olivia Frolek, SCL.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
STANDINGS
CLASS AA
East Region
Team;Region;Overall
West Fargo Sheyenne;2-0;4-0
Fargo Shanley;1-1;2-2
Fargo Davies;0-1;2-2
West Fargo;0-1;2-2
West Region
Team;Region;Overall
Century;2-0;4-0
Minot;1-0;1-3
Legacy;2-1;2-2
Mandan;1-1;2-2
Bismarck;1-1;1-3
Williston;0-3;1-3
CLASS A
East Region
Team;Region;Overall
Devils Lake;2-0;3-1
Fargo North;2-0;3-1
Wahpeton;2-1;3-1
Grand Forks Red River;2-2;2-2
Fargo South;1-1;1-3
Grand Forks Central;1-2;1-3
Valley City;0-4;0-4
West Region
Team;Region;Overall
Jamestown;4-0;4-0
Turtle Mountain;1-1;1-3
St. Mary’s;0-1;3-1
Dickinson;0-1;1-3
Watford City;0-2;0-4
CLASS B
11-man
Northeast Region
Team;Region;Overall
Langdon-Edmore-Munich;3-0;5-0
Hillsboro-Central Valley;3-0;4-1
Carrington;2-0;3-2
Harvey-Wells County;1-1;4-1
Grafton;1-2;2-3
Thompson;1-2;2-3
Northern Cass;0-3;1-3
Park River;0-3;0-5
Northwest Region
Team;Region;Overall
Velva-Garrison;4-0;4-0
Minot Ryan;4-0;4-1
Nedrose;4-1;4-1
Des Lacs-Burlington;3-1;4-1
Rugby;2-3;2-3
Stanley;2-3;2-4
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn;1-3;1-4
South Prairie-Max;0-4;0-4
New Town;0-5;0-5
Southeast Region
Team;Region;Overall
Kindred;3-0;4-1
Lisbon;3-0;4-1
Central Cass;2-1;4-1
Sargent County;2-1;3-1
Oakes;2-1;2-3
Linton-HMB;0-3;2-3
Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm;0-3;0-5
Fargo Oak Grove;0-3;0-5
Southwest Region
Team;Region;Overall
Shiloh Christian;3-0;4-1
Beulah;2-0;5-0
Bowman Couny;2-1;4-1
Hazen;2-1;3-2
Dickinson Trinity;2-1;3-1
Southern McLean;0-2;1-4
Heart River;0-3;0-4
Killdeer;0-3;0-5
9-man
Region 1
Team;Region;Overall
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;2-0;5-0
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;2-0;4-1
Hankinson;1-1;3-2
Enderlin-Maple Valley;1-1;2-3
Richland;0-2;0-5
Tri-State;0-2;0-5
Region 2
Team;Region;Overall
Cavalier;2-0;5-0
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;2-0;5-0
Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page;1-1;3-2
Hatton-Northwood;1-1;2-3
Larimore;0-2;1-4
Griggs-Midkota;0-2;0-5
Region 3
Team;Region;Overall
Nelson County;2-0;5-0
New Rockford-Sheyenne;2-0;3-2
North Star;1-1;2-3
Benson County;0-1;0-5
Four Winds;0-2;0-5
Region 4
Team;Region;Overall
St. John;2-0;3-2
Bottineau;1-0;5-0
North Prairie;1-0;4-1
Towner-Granville-Upham;0-2;2-3
Dunseith;0-2;1-4
Region 5
Team;Region;Overall
New Salem-Almont;3-0;5-0
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;2-1;4-1
South Border;1-1;4-1
Central McLean;0-2;1-4
Kidder County;0-2;1-4
Region 6
Team;Region;Overall
Hettinger-Scranton;2-0;4-1
Mott-Regent-New England;1-0;3-2
Grant County-Flasher;2-1;2-3
Beach;1-2;1-4
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron;0-3;0-5
Region 7
Team;Region;Overall
Lewis & Clark-Berthold;2-0;4-2
Surrey;1-0;3-1
Parshall-White Shield;0-1;0-2
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;0-2;3-2
Region 8
Team;Region;Overall
Divide County;3-0;5-0
Ray-Powers Lake;2-0;5-0
Tioga;1-2;1-4
Alexander;0-2;0-4
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central;0-2;0-4
Independent 6-man
Team;Overall
North Border;4-0
Center-Stanton;3-0
Trenton;2-2
Drake-Anamoose;1-3
Drayton;1-3
Midway-Minto;1-3
Mandaree;0-1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NORTHERN SUN
Team;Record
Augustana;3-0
Minnesota-Duluth;3-0
Bemidji State;2-1
Minnesota State-Mankato;2-1
Northern State;2-1
Sioux Falls;2-1
Wayne State;2-1
Winona State;2-1
Concordia-St. Paul;1-2
Mary;1-2
Minnesota State-Moorhead;1-2
Minot State;0-3
Southwest Minnesota State;0-3
Upper Iowa;0-3
Saturday, Sept. 25
Winona State at Mary, 2 p.m.
Southwest Minnesota State at Concordia-St. Paul
Upper Iowa at Minnesota State-Moorhead
Augustana at Bemidji State
Sioux Falls at Northern State
Wayne State at Minnesota-Duluth
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minot State
MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
Team;MVFC;Record
North Dakota State;0-0;3-0
South Dakota State;0-0;2-0
Illinois State;0-0;2-1
Indiana State;0-0;2-1
North Dakota;0-0;2-1
Northern Iowa;0-0;2-1
South Dakota;0-0;2-1
Southern Illinois;0-0;2-1
Missouri State;0-0;1-1
Youngstown State;0-0;1-1
Western Illinois;0-0;0-2
Saturday, Sept. 25
South Dakota State at Indiana State
Illinois State at Southern Illinois
Western Illinois at Youngstown State
South Dakota at Missouri State
NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Team;NSAA;Overall
Valley City State;1-0;3-0
Dakota State;1-0;2-1
Dickinson State;1-0;1-2
Iowa Wesleyan;0-0;0-4
Waldorf;0-1;2-1
Mayville State;0-1;0-4
Presentation;0-1;0-4
Saturday, Sept. 25
Valley City State at Iowa Wesleyan
Waldorf at Presentation
Mayville State at Dakota State
GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Team;GPAC;Overall
Morningside;3-0;4-0
Northwestern, Iowa;3-0;4-0
Jamestown;2-0;2-1
Dordt;2-1;2-1
Midland;2-1;2-2
Concordia, Neb.;1-2;1-2
Dakota Wesleyan;1-1;1-2
Doane;1-2;1-2
Briar Cliff;0-2;0-3
Hastings;0-3;0-3
Mount Marty;0-3;0-3
Saturday, Sept. 25
Midland at Jamestown
Hastings at Dakota Wesleyan
Northwestern at Concordia
Dordt at Doane
Briar Cliff at Mount Marty
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;3;0;1;7
Aberdeen;3;1;0;6
North Iowa;3;1;0;6
Minot;1;2;1;3
St. Cloud;1;1;0;2
Bismarck;0;4;0;0
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;3;2;1;7
Jamestown;3;1;0;6
Northeast;3;3;0;6
Johnstown;2;2;0;4
Maine;2;2;0;4
New Jersey;2;4;0;4
Danbury;1;4;1;3
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Springfield;5;1;0;10
Fairbanks;4;1;1;9
Chippewa;4;2;0;8
Minnesota Magicians;4;1;0;8
Anchorage;2;1;1;5
Minnesota Wilderness;1;3;1;3
Janesville;1;3;0;2
Kenai River;1;5;0;2
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Amarillo;3;1;0;6
El Paso;3;1;0;6
New Mexico;3;1;0;6
Lone Star;2;2;1;5
Odessa;2;1;0;4
Shreveport;2;2;0;4
Wichita Falls;1;2;1;3
Corpus Christi;1;3;0;2
Friday, Sept. 24
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Maine at Maryland
Johnstown at Northeast
New Jersey at Jamestown
Fairbanks at Janesville
Minot at Austin
Anchorage at Minnesota Magicians
El Paso at Amarillo
Lone Star at Corpus Christi
Odessa at Wichita Falls
Kenai River at Minnesota Wilderness
Aberdeen at North Iowa
Saturday, Sept. 25
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Johnstown at Northeast
Maine at Maryland
New Jersey at Jamestown
Fairbanks at Janesville
Minot at Austin
Anchorage at Minnesota Magicians
El Paso at Amarillo
Lone Star at Corpus Christi
Odessa at Wichita Falls
Kenai River at Minnesota Wilderness
Aberdeen at North Iowa
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
LEGACY 4, WILLISTON 2
(Tuesday)
Williston;2;0;-;2
Legacy;2;2-;4
First half: 1. Will, Kai, 2. 2. Leg, Kameron Hanzal, 16. 3. Leg, Dylan Ellingson, 24. 4. Will, Wade Heck, 33.
Second half: 5, Leg, Ellingson, 45. 6, Leg, Reece Snow, 59.
Goalkeeper saves: Will – Pable 4-6 – 10; Nathaniel Olheiser 4-1 – 5.
Records: Williston 0-10-3 0-10-3 West Region, Legacy 8-4-3, 7-4-2 West Region.
