Area Scores: Sept. 23
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CLASS B POLLS

11-MAN

Team Rank;Record;Pts;LW

1. Beulah (13);5-0;70;1

2. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (2);5-0;62;3

3. Hillsboro-Central Valley;4-1;38;4

4. Kindred;4-1;22;NR

5. Velva-Garrison;4-0;20;5

Also receiving votes: Central Cass (4-1), Harvey-Wells County (4-1), Bowman County (4-1), Shiloh Christian (4-1).

9-MAN

Team Rank;Record;Pts;LW

1. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (15);5-0;75;1

2. New Salem-Almont;5-0;58;2

3. Cavalier;5-0;42;3

4. Ray-Powers Lake;5-0;20;4

5. Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;4-0;18;RV

Also receiving votes: Nelson County (5-0), Bottineau (5-0), Divide County (5-0), Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter (4-1), Surrey (3-1), Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (4-1).

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

COACHES POLL

CLASS A

BOYS

Team: 1. Williston. 2. Bismarck. 3. Grand Forks Red River. 4. Fargo Davies. 5. West Fargo Sheyenne.

Individual: 1. Aiden Johnson, WFS. 2. Ivan Askim, Will. 3. Griffin House, Century. 4. Brady Korsmo, Bis. 5. Fynn Krenz, Will. 6. Hunter McHenry, GFRR. 7. Caeden Johnson, WFS. 8. Matthew Rongitsch, GFRR. 9. Ethan Moe, Will. 10. Quinn Roehl, Grand Forks Central.

GIRLS

Team: 1. Williston. 2. Bismarck. 3. Fargo Davies. 4. Grand Forks Red River. 5. West Fargo. Also receiving votes: Legacy.

Individual: 1. Eleni Lovgren, Will. 2. Bayla Weigel, Bis. 3. Acey Elkins, Mandan. 4. Taya Fettig, Century. 5. Anna Berhnardt, Fargo Shanley, 6. Kaelyn Berg, WF. 7. Dru Zander, Will. 8. Eva Selensky, Leg. 9. Sophia Ness, Bis. 10. Kinzley Steckler, FD.

CLASS B

BOYS

Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. Kindred. 3. New Town. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Griggs County Central. Also receiving votes: Beulah-Hazen.

Individual: 1. Ian Busche, BH. 2. Cole Spotted Bear, NT. 3. Austin Wanner, BC. 4. Owen Duttenhefer, Killdeer. 5. Cole Campbell, Kin. 6. Taylor Wanner, BC. 7. Christian Brist, HCV. 8. Tanner Lundwall, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg. 9. Ethan Schaffer, Kin. 10. Kaden Fuller, Shiloh Christian.

GIRLS

Team: 1. Rugby. 2. Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg. 3. Kindred. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Grafton. Also receiving votes: Southern McLean.

Individual: 1. Hannah Westin, Shiloh Christian. 2. Norah Entzi, Edgeley-Kulm. 3. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Central-Lidgerwood. 4. Amelia Shepard, Rug. 5. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington. 6. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rug. 7. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore. 8. Annika Stroh, Lisbon. 9. Peyton Gette, Kin. 10. Olivia Frolek, SCL.

STANDINGS

CLASS AA

East Region

Team;Region;Overall

West Fargo Sheyenne;2-0;4-0

Fargo Shanley;1-1;2-2

Fargo Davies;0-1;2-2

West Fargo;0-1;2-2

West Region

Team;Region;Overall

Century;2-0;4-0

Minot;1-0;1-3

Legacy;2-1;2-2

Mandan;1-1;2-2

Bismarck;1-1;1-3

Williston;0-3;1-3

CLASS A

East Region

Team;Region;Overall

Devils Lake;2-0;3-1

Fargo North;2-0;3-1

Wahpeton;2-1;3-1

Grand Forks Red River;2-2;2-2

Fargo South;1-1;1-3

Grand Forks Central;1-2;1-3

Valley City;0-4;0-4

West Region

Team;Region;Overall

Jamestown;4-0;4-0

Turtle Mountain;1-1;1-3

St. Mary’s;0-1;3-1

Dickinson;0-1;1-3

Watford City;0-2;0-4

CLASS B

11-man

Northeast Region

Team;Region;Overall

Langdon-Edmore-Munich;3-0;5-0

Hillsboro-Central Valley;3-0;4-1

Carrington;2-0;3-2

Harvey-Wells County;1-1;4-1

Grafton;1-2;2-3

Thompson;1-2;2-3

Northern Cass;0-3;1-3

Park River;0-3;0-5

Northwest Region

Team;Region;Overall

Velva-Garrison;4-0;4-0

Minot Ryan;4-0;4-1

Nedrose;4-1;4-1

Des Lacs-Burlington;3-1;4-1

Rugby;2-3;2-3

Stanley;2-3;2-4

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn;1-3;1-4

South Prairie-Max;0-4;0-4

New Town;0-5;0-5

Southeast Region

Team;Region;Overall

Kindred;3-0;4-1

Lisbon;3-0;4-1

Central Cass;2-1;4-1

Sargent County;2-1;3-1

Oakes;2-1;2-3

Linton-HMB;0-3;2-3

Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm;0-3;0-5

Fargo Oak Grove;0-3;0-5

Southwest Region

Team;Region;Overall

Shiloh Christian;3-0;4-1

Beulah;2-0;5-0

Bowman Couny;2-1;4-1

Hazen;2-1;3-2

Dickinson Trinity;2-1;3-1

Southern McLean;0-2;1-4

Heart River;0-3;0-4

Killdeer;0-3;0-5

9-man

Region 1

Team;Region;Overall

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;2-0;5-0

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;2-0;4-1

Hankinson;1-1;3-2

Enderlin-Maple Valley;1-1;2-3

Richland;0-2;0-5

Tri-State;0-2;0-5

Region 2

Team;Region;Overall

Cavalier;2-0;5-0

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;2-0;5-0

Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page;1-1;3-2

Hatton-Northwood;1-1;2-3

Larimore;0-2;1-4

Griggs-Midkota;0-2;0-5

Region 3

Team;Region;Overall

Nelson County;2-0;5-0

New Rockford-Sheyenne;2-0;3-2

North Star;1-1;2-3

Benson County;0-1;0-5

Four Winds;0-2;0-5

Region 4

Team;Region;Overall

St. John;2-0;3-2

Bottineau;1-0;5-0

North Prairie;1-0;4-1

Towner-Granville-Upham;0-2;2-3

Dunseith;0-2;1-4

Region 5

Team;Region;Overall

New Salem-Almont;3-0;5-0

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;2-1;4-1

South Border;1-1;4-1

Central McLean;0-2;1-4

Kidder County;0-2;1-4

Region 6

Team;Region;Overall

Hettinger-Scranton;2-0;4-1

Mott-Regent-New England;1-0;3-2

Grant County-Flasher;2-1;2-3

Beach;1-2;1-4

Richardton-Taylor-Hebron;0-3;0-5

Region 7

Team;Region;Overall

Lewis & Clark-Berthold;2-0;4-2

Surrey;1-0;3-1

Parshall-White Shield;0-1;0-2

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;0-2;3-2

Region 8

Team;Region;Overall

Divide County;3-0;5-0

Ray-Powers Lake;2-0;5-0

Tioga;1-2;1-4

Alexander;0-2;0-4

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central;0-2;0-4

Independent 6-man

Team;Overall

North Border;4-0

Center-Stanton;3-0

Trenton;2-2

Drake-Anamoose;1-3

Drayton;1-3

Midway-Minto;1-3

Mandaree;0-1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NORTHERN SUN

Team;Record

Augustana;3-0

Minnesota-Duluth;3-0

Bemidji State;2-1

Minnesota State-Mankato;2-1

Northern State;2-1

Sioux Falls;2-1

Wayne State;2-1

Winona State;2-1

Concordia-St. Paul;1-2

Mary;1-2

Minnesota State-Moorhead;1-2

Minot State;0-3

Southwest Minnesota State;0-3

Upper Iowa;0-3

Saturday, Sept. 25

Winona State at Mary, 2 p.m.

Southwest Minnesota State at Concordia-St. Paul

Upper Iowa at Minnesota State-Moorhead

Augustana at Bemidji State

Sioux Falls at Northern State

Wayne State at Minnesota-Duluth

Minnesota State-Mankato at Minot State

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

Team;MVFC;Record

North Dakota State;0-0;3-0

South Dakota State;0-0;2-0

Illinois State;0-0;2-1

Indiana State;0-0;2-1

North Dakota;0-0;2-1

Northern Iowa;0-0;2-1

South Dakota;0-0;2-1

Southern Illinois;0-0;2-1

Missouri State;0-0;1-1

Youngstown State;0-0;1-1

Western Illinois;0-0;0-2

Saturday, Sept. 25

South Dakota State at Indiana State

Illinois State at Southern Illinois

Western Illinois at Youngstown State

South Dakota at Missouri State

NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Team;NSAA;Overall

Valley City State;1-0;3-0

Dakota State;1-0;2-1

Dickinson State;1-0;1-2

Iowa Wesleyan;0-0;0-4

Waldorf;0-1;2-1

Mayville State;0-1;0-4

Presentation;0-1;0-4

Saturday, Sept. 25

Valley City State at Iowa Wesleyan

Waldorf at Presentation

Mayville State at Dakota State

GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Team;GPAC;Overall

Morningside;3-0;4-0

Northwestern, Iowa;3-0;4-0

Jamestown;2-0;2-1

Dordt;2-1;2-1

Midland;2-1;2-2

Concordia, Neb.;1-2;1-2

Dakota Wesleyan;1-1;1-2

Doane;1-2;1-2

Briar Cliff;0-2;0-3

Hastings;0-3;0-3

Mount Marty;0-3;0-3

Saturday, Sept. 25

Midland at Jamestown

Hastings at Dakota Wesleyan

Northwestern at Concordia

Dordt at Doane

Briar Cliff at Mount Marty

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;3;0;1;7

Aberdeen;3;1;0;6

North Iowa;3;1;0;6

Minot;1;2;1;3

St. Cloud;1;1;0;2

Bismarck;0;4;0;0

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;3;2;1;7

Jamestown;3;1;0;6

Northeast;3;3;0;6

Johnstown;2;2;0;4

Maine;2;2;0;4

New Jersey;2;4;0;4

Danbury;1;4;1;3

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Springfield;5;1;0;10

Fairbanks;4;1;1;9

Chippewa;4;2;0;8

Minnesota Magicians;4;1;0;8

Anchorage;2;1;1;5

Minnesota Wilderness;1;3;1;3

Janesville;1;3;0;2

Kenai River;1;5;0;2

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Amarillo;3;1;0;6

El Paso;3;1;0;6

New Mexico;3;1;0;6

Lone Star;2;2;1;5

Odessa;2;1;0;4

Shreveport;2;2;0;4

Wichita Falls;1;2;1;3

Corpus Christi;1;3;0;2

Friday, Sept. 24

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Maine at Maryland

Johnstown at Northeast

New Jersey at Jamestown

Fairbanks at Janesville

Minot at Austin

Anchorage at Minnesota Magicians

El Paso at Amarillo

Lone Star at Corpus Christi

Odessa at Wichita Falls

Kenai River at Minnesota Wilderness

Aberdeen at North Iowa

Saturday, Sept. 25

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Johnstown at Northeast

Maine at Maryland

New Jersey at Jamestown

Fairbanks at Janesville

Minot at Austin

Anchorage at Minnesota Magicians

El Paso at Amarillo

Lone Star at Corpus Christi

Odessa at Wichita Falls

Kenai River at Minnesota Wilderness

Aberdeen at North Iowa

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

LEGACY 4, WILLISTON 2

(Tuesday)

Williston;2;0;-;2

Legacy;2;2-;4

First half: 1. Will, Kai, 2. 2. Leg, Kameron Hanzal, 16. 3. Leg, Dylan Ellingson, 24. 4. Will, Wade Heck, 33.

Second half: 5, Leg, Ellingson, 45. 6, Leg, Reece Snow, 59.

Goalkeeper saves: Will – Pable 4-6 – 10; Nathaniel Olheiser 4-1 – 5.

Records: Williston 0-10-3 0-10-3 West Region, Legacy 8-4-3, 7-4-2 West Region.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

