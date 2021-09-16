Area Scores: Sept. 17

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
ST. MARY’S 3, TURTLE MOUNTAIN 0
TM;14;12;21
SM;25;25;25
TURTLE MOUNTAIN – No statistics provided.
ST. MARY’S – Kills: Mykie Messer 12, Lexi Gerving 8, Sommer Schweitzer 6, Mary Richter 4, Lydia Spies 4, Brooke Haas 4. Blocks: Spies 1, Richter 1, Messer 1, Schweitzer 1, Abby Funk 1. Assists: Gabbi Mann 17, Claire Vetter 10, Haas 7, Messer 3. Digs: Messer 7, Josie Armstrong 6, Katie Peyerl 6, Koia Krenz 3. Aces: Messer 3, Vetter 2, Mann 1.
BISMARCK 3, LEGACY 0
Bismarck;25;25;25
Legacy;17;9;15
BISMARCK – No statistics provided.
LEGACY – Kills: Madi Colby 3, Aleah McPherson 1, Reese Duchsherer 3, Asiah Gross 2, Breena Sand 5, Chelsa Krom 3, Brooklyn Brendel 2, Micah Nagel 1. Blocks: Colby 1.5, Gross 0.5, Krom 1.5, Brendel 0.5. Assists: JoAnna Fleckentstein 1, Colby 9, Duchsherer 7, Maddie Deics 1, Krom 1. Digs: Fleckenstein 13, Paisley Kleven 2, Colby 1, Duchsherer 4, Gross 2, Deics 4, Sand 10, Krom 1, Brendel 1. Aces: Fleckenstein 1, Duchsherer 1, Gross 1.
MANDAN 3, WILLISTON 0
Mandan;25;25;25
Williston;19;16;22
MANDAN – Kills: Jordan Toman 10, Ellie McElvaney 5, Luiza Conceicao-Larson 5, LeReena Mosbrucker 4. Blocks: Mosbrucker 1.5, Conceicao-Larson 1, McElvaney 0.5. Assists: Emily Toman 26. Digs: Piper Harris 15, E.Tomas 11, Faith Eberle 8. Aces: Harris 2, Mosbrucker 2, E.Toman 1.
WILLISTON – No statistics provided.
SHILOH CHRISTIAN 3, NEW SALEM-ALMONT 1
SC;25;18;25;25
NSA;18;25;17;19
SHILOH CHRISTIAN – Kills: Tayva Upgren 5, Avery Hedge 6, Sheridan Brown 1, Aliya Schock 3, Emily Hammeren 5, Eva Heringer 2, Brynn Fuller 9. Blocks: Upgren 1.5, Hedge 1, Schock 1.5, Hammeren 6, Heringer 2. Assists: Upgren 20, Brown 1. Digs: Hannah Nather 1, Upgren 7, Hedge 5, Brown 21, Schock 2, Heringer 1, Caitlyn Dannenfelzer 9, Fuller 21. Aces: Upgren 1, Hedge 1, Dannenfelzer 4, Fuller 3.
NEW SALEM-ALMONT – Kills: Kendyl Hoger 2, Mackenzie Brandt 5, Addison Emineth 11, Emily Morman 4, Hannah Thiel 1. Blocks: Brandt 2, Morman 4, Thiel 1. Assists: Hoger 1, Morman 1, Thiel 20. Digs: Hoger 22, Brandt 23, Morman 2, Thiel 12, Marlee Bittner 25, Hallie Maier 7, Raefen Miller 7, Evia Elijah 2. Aces: Morman 5, Thiel 1, Bottner 2, Maier 1, Miller 1.
WILTON-WING 3, GARRISON 0
Garrison;18;12;23
Wilton-Wing;25;25;25
GARRISON – No statistics provided.
WILTON-WING – Kills: Kesley Backman 9, Justus Boos 4, River Soto 3, Tavi Hirchert 2, Jordyn Thorson 2. Blocks: Soto 1. Assists: Thorson 13, Chloe Keplin 4, Hirchert 1. Digs: Keplin 17, Thorson 12, Moana Tooke 9, Backman 9. Aces: Keplin 3, Thorson 2, Backman 1.
CENTER-STANTON 3, WASHBURN 2
Washburn;11;19;22;25;8
Center-Stanton;25;25;25;12;15
WASHBURN – Kills: Ginger Goven 12, Molly Jennings 8, Sydney Schmidt 8. Blocks: Goven 4. Assists: Hannah Westrick 15, Olivia Retterath 14, Lauren Braun 2. Digs: Sydney Shoemaker 8, Westrick 6, Jennings 3. Aces: Westrick 5, Sierra Rodriguez 3, Goven 2.
CENTER-STANTON – Kills: Bree Vosberg 12, Katie Frank 11, Rylee Hintz 5, Ericka Vosberg 4. Blocks: B.Vosberg 2, Katelynn Albers 2. Assists: Albers 23. Digs: E.Vosberg 25, B.Vosburg 22, Frank 14. Aces: Sasha Coon 3, B.Vosberg 3, E.Vosberg 3, Hallie Sailer 2, Frank 2.
Grant County 3, Flasher 1
GC;25;25;11;25
Flasher;17;17;25;22
GRANT COUNTY – Kills: Anna Schatz 16, Delaney Hoffman 7. Aces: Delaney Hoffman 3, Dani Gathright 2. Blocks: Anna Schatz 4, Madi Zimmerman 1. Digs: Ameerah Rosin 11, Delaney Hoffman 7. Assists: Zoey Heid 33.
FLASHER – Kills: Rylee Fleck 9, Summer Fleck 8. Aces: McKenzee Doepke 2, Sophia Hertz 2. Digs: Joselyn Froelich 19, Rylee Fleck 10. Assists: McKenzee Doepke 19.
Records: Grant County 3-0 Region 5, 8-5-2 overall; 0-2, 8-5-1
HETTINGER-SCRANTON 3, HEART RIVER 2
Hettinger-Scranton;21;27;24;25;15;10
Heart River;25;25;26;22;
HETTINGER-SCRANTON – Kills: Laela Jensen 13, Bailee Pierce 9, Cassie Kindsfater 8. Blocks: Pierce 4. Assists: Madi Wilson 18, Chloe Geaumont 16. Digs: Ella Jensen 38, Pierce 18, Geaumont 15. Aces: Wilson 3, Pierce 2, Jensen 2.
HEART RIVER – Kills: Taylor Fagerberg 17, Meg Silbernagel 13, Jamie Buckman 5. Blocks: Dallas Olson 3, Fagerberg 2. Assists: Lelani Privratsky 31, Silbernnagel 3. Digs: Abby Talkington 24, Silbernagel 15, Olson 10. Aces: Fagerberg 4, Buckman 2, Silbernagel 2.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
JAMESTOWN 7, BISMARCK 2
Singles: 1. Tyler Wahl, Bis, def. Gage Orr 3-6, 7-5, 6-0. 2. Mason Lunzman, J, def. Gabe Hanson 6-1, 6-3. 3. Max Fronk, J, def. Adam Vasichek 3-6, 6-1, 6-0. 4. Kane Schmidt, J, def. Isaiah Koch 2-6, -5, 7-6 (4). 5 Adam Sortland, J, def. Trystan Fernandez, 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-3. 6. Cameron Anderson, J, def. Roger Kalalus 6-1, 7-6 (4).
Doubles: 1. Orr-Lunzman, J, def. Wahl-Hanson 6-3, 6-2. 3. Vasichek-Koch, Bis, def. Fronk-Sortland 6-4, 6-1. 3. Anderson-Kai Backen, J, def. Fernandez-Karalus 6-3, 6-3.
MINOT 5, LEGACY 2
Singles: 1. Jay Moylan, Leg, def. Zacvh Diehl 3-6, 6-2, 6-0. 2. Anthony Janes, Leg, def. Aiden Diehl 6-1, 6-0. 3. Grayson Schaeffer, Min, def. Gage Martell 7-5, 6-4. 4. Hunter Rice, Min, def. Brayden Ruff 6-3, 6-4. 5. Colby Opp, Min, def. Drew Beasley 6-3, 6-2. 6. Brayden McLean, Min, def. Joe Kalb 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Z.Diehl-A.Diehl, Min, def. Moylan-Ruff 6-1, 6-1. 2. Janes-Beasley vs. Shaeffer-Opp, did not finish. 3. Martell-Kalb vs. Rice-McLean, did not finish.
NAHL
MAINE 5, BISMARCK 2
Bismarck;0;2;0;-;2
Bismarck;4;0;1;-;5
First period: 1. Mai, Aidan Connolly (Reese Farrell, Ignat Belov), 9:02, (pp). 2. Mai, Matthew Connor (Connolly, Farrell), 15:04, (pp). 3. Mai, Vryce Bomman (Liam Walsh, Evan Orloff), 17:13. 4. Mai, Belov (Tyler Gaulin, Farrell), 18:48, (pp).
Second period: 5. Bis, Eddie Shepler (Michael Neumiller, Jake Mclean), 6:51, (pp). 6. Bis, Drew Holt (Neumiller, Mclean), 10:33.
Third period: 7. Mai, Gaulin (Orloff, Kadsen Johnson), 19:56, (en).
Goaltender saves: Bis – Erik Forss 31. Mai – Gus Holt 33.
Penalties: Bis – 5 minors. Mai – 3 minors.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;2;0;0;4
St. Cloud;1;0;0;2
Aberdeen;1;1;0;2
Minot;1;1;0;2
North Iowa;1;1;0;2
Bismarck;0;2;0;0
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;3;0;1;7
Northeast;3;1;0;6
New Jersey;2;2;0;4
Jamestown;1;1;0;2
Maine;1;1;0;2
Johnstown;0;2;0;0
Danbury;0;3;0;0
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Springfield;4;0;0;8
Fairbanks;2;1;1;5
Minnesota Magicians;2;2;0;4
Chippewa;2;2;0;4
Kenai River;1;3;0;2
Minnesota Wilderness;0;1;1;1
Anchorage;0;1;0;0
Janesville;0;3;0;0
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Amarillo;2;0;0;4
El Paso;2;0;0;4
Lone Star;2;0;0;4
New Mexico;2;0;0;4
Odessa;1;1;0;2
Shreveport;1;1;0;2
Corpus Christi;0;2;0;0
Wichita Falls;0;2;0;0
Wednesday, Sept. 15
NAHL Showcase at Blaine, Minn.
North Iowa 5, Minnesota Wilderness 1
Odessa 6, Chippewa 3
Fairbanks 4, Maine 1
Aberdeen 4, Johnstown 3
Maryland 5, Corpus Christi 3
New Mexico 5, Kenai River 0
El Paso 4, Anchorage 3
Minnesota Magicians 3, Shreveport 2
Lone Star 2, Minot 0
Austin 6, Wichita Falls 1
St. Cloud 8, Danbury 1
Amarillo 5, New Jersey 2
Springfield 7, Jamestown 0
Northeast 3, Bismarck 2
Thursday, Sept. 16
NAHL Showcase at Blaine, Minn.
Maryland 4, Wichita Falls 2
Minot 5, Corpus Christi 2
Kenai River 2, Johnstown 1
Springfield 3, Odessa 1
Maine 5, Bismarck 2
El Paso 4, Janesville 1
New Mexico 3, Northeast 1
Jamestown 4, North Iowa 1
New Jersey 5, Chippewa 2
Austin 5, Fairbanks 2
Amarillo 5, Minnesota Wilderness 4, OT
Shreveport 1, Aberdeen 0
Lone Star 3, Minnesota Magicians 2
Anchorage vs. Danbury, n
Friday, Sept. 17
NAHL Showcase at Blaine, Minn.
Minot vs. New Mexico, 11 a.m.
New Jersey vs Austin, 11:15 a.m.
Minnesota Wilderness vs. Johnstown, 11:45 a.m.
Jamestown vs. Lone Star, 1:45 p.m.
El Paso vs. Chippewa, 2 p.m.
Danbury vs. Fairbanks, 2:30 p.m.
Janesville vs. Shreveport, 2:45 p.m.
Maryland vs. Odessa, 4:30 p.m.
Northeast vs. Minnesota Magicians, 4:45 p.m.
North Iowa vs. Amarillo, 5:15 p.m.
Maine vs. Kenai River, 5:30 p.m.
Springfield vs. Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Anchorage vs. Wichita Falls, 7:30 p.m.
St. Cloud vs. US National Team Development Program 17U, 8 p.m.
Corpus Christ vs. Bismarck, 8:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY POLLS
CLASS A
Boys
Team: 1. Williston. 2. Bismarck. 3. Grand Forks Red River. 4. Fargo Davies. 5. Fargo Shanley.
Individuals: 1. Aiden Johnson, West Fargo Sheyenne. 2. Ivan Askim, Williston. 3. Griffin House, Century. 4. Fynn Krenz, Williston. 5. Caeden Johnson, WFS. 6. Quinn Roehl, GF Central. 7. Hunter McHenry, GF Red River. 8. Caleb Hansen, Dickinson. 9. Matthew Rongitsch, GF Red River. 10. Brady Korsmo, Bismarck.
Girls
Team: 1. Williston. 2. Bismarck. 3. Fargo Davies. 4. Grand Forks Red River. 5. West Fargo.
Individuals: 1. Eleni Lovgren, Williston. 2. Bayla Weigel, Bismarck. 3. Acey Elkins, Mandan. 4. Anna Bernhardt, Shanley. 5. Dru Zander, Williston. 6. Kaelyn Berg, West Fargo. 7. Kinley Steckler, Davies. 8. Greta Goven, Legacy. 10. Taya Fettig, Bismarck.
CLASS B
Boys
Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. Kindred. 3. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 4. New Town. 5. Griggs County Central.
Individuals: 1. Ian Busch, Beulah-Hazen. 2. Cole Spotted Bear, New Town. 3. Cole Campbell, Kindred. 4. Austin Wanner, Bowman County. 5. Owen Duttenhefer, Killdeer. 6. Christian Brist, Hillsboro-Central Valley. 7. Taylor Wanner, Bowman County. 8. Tanner Lundwall, May-Port-C-G. 9. Kaden Fuller, Shiloh. 10. Ethan Schaffer, Kindred.
Girls
Team: 1. Rugby. 2. May-Port-C-G. 3. Southern McLean. 4. Kindred. 5. Grafton.
Individuals: 1. Hannah Westin, Shiloh. 2. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rugby. 3. Ameial Shepard, Rugby. 4. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Central. 5. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood. 6. Norah Entzi, Edgeley-Kulm. 7. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington. 8. Annika Stroh, Lisbon. 9. Olivia Frolek, Sargent Central. 10. Tatum Meus, MPCG.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NORTHERN SUN
Team;Record
Augustana;2-0
Bemidji State;2-0
Minnesota-Duluth;2-0
Winona State;2-0
Concordia-St. Paul;1-1
Minnesota State-Mankato;1-1
Minnesota State-Moorhead;1-1
Northern State;1-1
Sioux Falls;1-1
Wayne State;1-1
Mary;0-2
Minot State;0-2
Southwest Minnesota State;0-2
Upper Iowa;0-2
Saturday, Sept. 18
Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 6 p.m.
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Augustana
Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls
Minnesota-Duluth at Winona State
Bemidji State at Minnesota State-Mankato
Minot State at Wayne State
Northern State at Upper Iowa
MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
Team;MVFC;Record
North Dakota State;0-0;2-0
South Dakota State;0-0;2-0
Illinois State;0-0;1-1
Indiana State;0-0;1-1
Missouri State;0-0;1-1
North Dakota;0-0;1-1
Northern Iowa;0-0;1-1
South Dakota;0-0;1-1
Southern Illinois;0-0;1-1
Youngstown State;0-0;1-1
Western Illinois;0-0;0-1
Saturday, Sept. 18
Drake at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
North Dakota State at Towson, 5 p.m.
Eastern Washington at Western Illinois
St. Thomas at Northern Iowa
Dayton at Southern Illinois
Illinois State at Eastern Illinois
Indiana State at Eastern Kentucky
South Dakota at Cal Poly
NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Team;NSAA;Overall
Valley City State;0-0;2-0
Waldorf;0-0;2-0
Dakota State;0-0;1-1
Dickinson State;0-0;0-2
Iowa Wesleyan;0-0;0-3
Mayville State;0-0;0-3
Presentation;0-0;0-3
Saturday, Sept. 18
Waldorf at Valley City State
Dickinson State at Mayville State
Trinity International at Iowa Wesleyan
Presentation at Dakota State
GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Team;GPAC;Overall
Northwestern, Iowa;2-0;3-0
Morningside;2-0;2-0
Dakota Wesleyan;1-0;1-1
Jamestown;1-0;1-1
Concordia, Neb.;1-1;1-1
Doane;1-1;1-1
Dordt;1-1;1-1
Midland;1-1;1-2
Hastings;0-2;0-2
Mount Marty;0-2;0-2
Briar Cliff;0-2;0-3
Saturday, Sept. 18
Dakota Wesleyan at Midland
Concordia at Dordt
Doane at Northwestern
Mount Marty at Morningside
Jamestown at Hastings
N.D. SCORES
THURSDAY
High school volleyball
Bismarck 3, Bismarck Legacy 0
Bismarck Century 3, Jamestown 1
Bismarck St. Mary’s 3, Turtle Mountain 0
Carrington 3, New Rockford-Sheyenne 0
Center-Stanton 3, Washburn 2
Dickinson 3, Minot 2
Fargo North 3, Grand Forks Central 0
Fargo South 3, Wahpeton 0
Grant County 3, Flasher 1
Hettinger-Scranton 3, Heart River 2
Kenmare 3, Divide County 0
Kindred 3, Sargent County 2
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 3, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 0
Mandan 3, Williston 0
Northern Cass 3, Central Cass 2
Richland 3, Lisbon 0
Shiloh Christian 3, New Salem-Almont 1
Trenton 4, Williston Trinity Christian 1
Valley City 3, Devils Lake 0
West Fargo 3, Grand Forks Red River 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo Davies 0
Wilton-Wing 3, Garrison 0
High school boys soccer
Bismarck 3, Mandan 2
Bismarck Century 1, Jamestown 0
Bismarck Legacy 3, Dickinson 1
Minot 3, Williston 1
High school boys tennis
Fargo Davies 6, Fargo North 3
Fargo Shanley 9, West Fargo 0
Fargo South 9, Wahpeton 0
Grand Forks Central 9, Valley City 0
Grand Forks Red River 8, West Fargo Sheyenne 1
Jamestown 7, Bismarck 2
Minot 5, Bismarck Legacy 2