Area Scores: Sept. 16
agate

Area Scores: Sept. 16

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

BSC 3, LAKE REGION 0

BSC;25;25;25

LRSC;11;21;18

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Aces: Macy Wetsch 5, Jenna Rust 1, Cam Beasley 1. Kills: Wetsch 12, Megan Klein 8, Jossi Meyer 6, Morgan Wheeler 6, Greta Gibson 3. Assists – Beasley 33, Wetsch 1, Kiara Johnson 1, Abbi Kopp 1. Digs: Kopp 14, Beasley 9, Wetsch 8, Eden Schlinger 8, Wheeler 7, Klein 2, Meyer 1. Blocks: Meyer 1.5, Beasley 1, Gibson .5, Klein .5, Myranda Reiss .5.

LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE – No stats reported.

Records: Bismarck State College 5-1 Mon-Dak, 8-2 overall; Lake Region State College 0-5, 7-9.

CROSS COUNTRY POLLS

CLASS A

Boys

Team: 1. Williston. 2. Bismarck. 3. Grand Forks Red River. 4. Fargo Davies. 5. Fargo Shanley.

Individuals: 1. Aiden Johnson, West Fargo Sheyenne. 2. Ivan Askim, Williston. 3. Griffin House, Century. 4. Fynn Krenz, Williston. 5. Caeden Johnson, WFS. 6. Quinn Roehl, GF Central. 7. Hunter McHenry, GF Red River. 8. Caleb Hansen, Dickinson. 9. Matthew Rongitsch, GF Red River. 10. Brady Korsmo, Bismarck.

Girls

Team: 1. Williston. 2. Bismarck. 3. Fargo Davies. 4. Grand Forks Red River. 5. West Fargo.

Individuals: 1. Eleni Lovgren, Williston. 2. Bayla Weigel, Bismarck. 3. Acey Elkins, Mandan. 4. Anna Bernhardt, Shanley. 5. Dru Zander, Williston. 6. Kaelyn Berg, West Fargo. 7. Kinley Steckler, Davies. 8. Greta Goven, Legacy. 10. Taya Fettig, Bismarck.

CLASS B

Boys

Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. Kindred. 3. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 4. New Town. 5. Griggs County Central.

Individuals: 1. Ian Busch, Beulah-Hazen. 2. Cole Spotted Bear, New Town. 3. Cole Campbell, Kindred. 4. Austin Wanner, Bowman County. 5. Owen Duttenhefer, Killdeer. 6. Christian Brist, Hillsboro-Central Valley. 7. Taylor Wanner, Bowman County. 8. Tanner Lundwall, May-Port-C-G. 9. Kaden Fuller, Shiloh. 10. Ethan Schaffer, Kindred.

Girls

Team: 1. Rugby. 2. May-Port-C-G. 3. Southern McLean. 4. Kindred. 5. Grafton.

Individuals: 1. Hannah Westin, Shiloh. 2. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rugby. 3. Ameial Shepard, Rugby. 4. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Central. 5. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood. 6. Norah Entzi, Edgeley-Kulm. 7. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington. 8. Annika Stroh, Lisbon. 9. Olivia Frolek, Sargent Central. 10. Tatum Meus, MPCG.

FOOTBALL POLLS

9B

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points

1. Lamoure LM (14);4-0;70

2. New Salem-Almont;4-0;52

3. Cavalier;4-0;41

4. Ray-Powers Lake;4-0;19

5. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;4-0;18

Also receiving votes: North Prairie (3-0), Nelson County (4-0), May-Port-C-G (4-0), Surrey (2-1).

11B

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points

1. Beulah (9);4-0;59

2. Central Cass(4);4-0;58

3. Langdon Area (1);4-0;52

4. Hillsboro-CV;3-1;23

5. Velva-Garrison;3-0;15

Also receiving votes: Harvey/Wells County (3-1), Bowman County (4-0).

FOOTBALL STANDINGS

CLASS AA

East Region

Team;Region;Overall

West Fargo Sheyenne;2-0;3-0

Fargo Shanley;1-1;2-1

Fargo Davies;0-1;2-1

West Fargo;0-1;1-2

West Region

Team;Region;Overall

Century;2-0;3-0

Minot;1-0;1-2

Legacy;1-1;1-2

Mandan;1-1;1-2

Bismarck;1-1;1-2

Williston;0-2;1-2

CLASS A

East Region

Team;Region;Overall

Devils Lake;2-0;2-1

Fargo North;1-0;2-1

Fargo South;1-0;1-2

Wahpeton;1-1;2-1

Grand Forks Central;1-1;1-2

Grand Forks Red River;1-2;1-2

Valley City;0-3;0-3

West Region

Team;Region;Overall

Jamestown;3-0;3-0

Turtle Mountain;1-1;1-2

St. Mary’s;0-1;2-1

Dickinson;0-1;1-2

Watford City;0-1;0-3

CLASS B

11-man

Northeast Region

Team;Region;Overall

Langdon-Edmore-Munich;2-0;4-0

Carrington;2-0;3-1

Hillsboro-Central Valley;2-0;3-1

Harvey-Wells County;1-1;3-1

Thompson;1-1;2-2

Northern Cass;0-2;1-2

Grafton;0-2;1-3

Park River;0-2;0-4

Northwest Region

Team;Region;Overall

Velva-Garrison;3-0;3-0

Minot Ryan;3-0;3-1

Des Lacs-Burlington;3-1;4-1

Nedrose;3-1;3-1

Rugby;2-2;2-2

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn;1-2;1-3

Stanley;1-3;1-4

South Prairie-Max;0-4;0-4

New Town;0-4;0-4

Southeast Region

Team;Region;Overall

Central Cass;2-0;4-0

Kindred;2-0;3-1

Lisbon;2-0;3-1

Sargent County;1-1;2-1

Oakes;1-1;1-3

Linton-HMB;0-2;2-2

Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm;0-2;0-4

Fargo Oak Grove;0-2;0-4

Southwest Region

Team;Region;Overall

Beulah;2-0;4-0

Bowman County;2-0;4-0

Shiloh Christian;2-0;3-1

Dickinson Trinity;1-1;2-1

Hazen;1-1;2-2

Southern McLean;0-2;1-3

Heart River;0-2;0-3

Killdeer;0-2;0-4

9-man

Region 1

Team;Region;Overall

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;1-0;4-0

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;1-0;4-1

Hankinson;1-0;3-1

Enderlin-Maple Valley;0-1;1-3

Richland;0-1;0-4

Tri-State;0-1;0-4

Region 2

Team;Region;Overall

Cavalier;1-0;4-0

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;1-0;4-0

Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page;1-0;3-1

Hatton-Northwood;0-1;1-3

Larimore;0-1;1-3

Griggs-Midkota;0-1;0-4

Region 3

Team;Region;Overall

Nelson County;1-0;4-0

New Rockford-Sheyenne;1-0;2-2

Benson County;0-0;0-4

North Star;0-1;1-3

Four Winds;0-1;0-4

Region 4

Team;Region;Overall

North Prairie;1-0;4-0

St. John;1-0;2-2

Bottineau;0-0;4-0

Towner-Granville-Upham;0-1;2-2

Dunseith;0-1;1-3

Region 5

Team;Region;Overall

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;2-0;4-0

New Salem-Almont;2-0;4-0

South Border;0-1;3-1

Kidder County;0-1;1-3

Central McLean;0-2;1-3

Region 6

Team;Region;Overall

Hettinger-Scranton;1-1;3-1

Mott-Regent-New England;1-0;2-2

Beach;1-1;1-3

Grant County-Flasher;1-1;1-3

Richardton-Taylor-Hebron;0-2;0-4

Region 7

Team;Region;Overall

Surrey;1-0;2-1

Lewis & Clark-Berthold;1-0;2-2

Parshall-White Shield;0-0;0-1

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;0-2;3-2

Region 8

Team;Region;Overall

Divide County;2-0;4-0

Ray-Powers Lake;1-0;4-0

Tioga;1-1;1-3

Alexander;0-1;0-3

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central;0-2;0-3

Independent 6-man

Team;Overall

North Border;4-0

Center-Stanton;2-0

Drake-Anamoose;1-2

Drayton;1-2

Midway-Minto;1-2

Mandaree;0-1

Trenton;0-2

GIRLS SWIMMING

CENTURY 108, DICKINSON 78

(Tuesday at Dickinson)

200 medley relay: 1. Century (Sarah Dorrheim, Olivia Schuchard, Erin Palmer, Lauryn Caster), 1:54.21. 2. Dickinson, 2:02.73. 3. Cen B, 2:06.85.

200 freestyle: 1. Erin Palmer, Cen, 1:56.70. 2. Taylor Cook, Cen, 2:04.10. 3. Taylor Miller, Dick, 2:11.30. 4. Ericka Williams, Dick, 2:11.86. 5. Clare Tamisiea, Cen, 2:21.14.

200 IM: 1. Sarah Dorrheim, Cen, 2:15.96. 2. Mara Ellerkamp, Dick, 2:2.76. 3. Aryana Twist, Dick, 2:24.52. 4. Rachael Lubale, Cen, 2:27.53. 5. Mady Tivus, Cen, 2:28.66.

50 freestyle: 1. Lauryn Caster, Cen, 25.67. 2. Charley Rathgeber, Dick, 26:24. 3. Olivia Schuchard, Cen, 26.34. 4. Taylor Cook, Cen, 236.41. 5. Hannah Meschke, Dick, 28.06.

Diving: 1. Brenna Jo Wolbaum, Dick, 175.90. 2. Kenzie Swisher, Dick, 157.93. 3. Hedvig Brakel, Dick, 130.0. 4. Ava Abryzo, Cen, 100.25. 5. Neveah Barth, Cen, 92.60.

100 butterfly: 1. Sarah Dorrheim, Cen, 1:02.57. 2. Aryana Twist, Dick, 1:03.90. 3. Mara Ellerkamp, Dick, 1:04.28. 4. Kylie Duchsherer, Cen, 1:11.84. 5. Jenna Mongeon, Cen, 1:14.63.

100 freestyle: 1. Hannah McEvers, Cen, 1:02.01. 2. Reilly Meyer, Dick, 1:02.02. 3. Hannah Meschke, Dick, 1:02.18. 4. Luisa Stafford, Cen, 1:02.30. 5. Brenna Jo Wolbaum, Dick, 1:05.18.

500 freestyle: 1. Taylor Miller, Dick, 5:41.12. 2. Sienna Mrachek, Cen, 5:49.02. 3. Ericka Williams, Dick, 5:55.88. 4. Rachael Lubale, Cen, 5:56.16. 5. Savanna Baranko, Dick, 6:17.39.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Cen (Clare Tamisiea, Mady Tivus, Sienna Mrachek, Taylor Cook), 1:49.12. 2. Dick, 1:50.53. 3. Cen B, 1:54.24.

100 backstroke: 1. Erin Palmer, Cen, 1:01.13. 2. Olivia Schuchard, Cen, 1:08.25. 3. Lauryn Caster, Cen, 1:09.65. 4. McKenna Mettler, Dick, 1:10.27. 5. Allanah Davis, Dick, 1:22.74.

100 breaststroke: 1. Jenna Mongeon, Dick, 1:15.94. 2. Brooklyn Richards, Cen, 1:17.37. 3. Charley Rathgeber, Dick, 1:19.14. 4. Savanna Baranko, Dick, 1:30.47. 5. Moll Ellerkamp, Dick, 1:43.74.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Cen (Sarah Dorrheim, Taylor Cook, Lauryn Caster, Erin Palmer), 3:43.51. 2. Dick, 3:56.55. 3. Cen B, 4:05.99.

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Century;4-0;11-0

Jamestown;4-0;10-1

Bismarck;3-0;8-2

Minot;2-1;4-6

Mandan;3-2;6-5

Williston;2-2;4-7

St. Mary’s;2-3;5-7

Legacy;1-3;3-8

Dickinson;1-4;5-7

Turtle Mountain;0-3;0-3

Watford City;0-4;2-9

Thursday, Sept. 16

Century at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.

Bismarck at Legacy, 7 p.m.

Dickinson at Minot, 7 p.m.

Mandan at Willston, 7 p.m.

CLASS B VOLLEYBALL

REGION 7 POLL

1. Beulah

2. Dickinson Trinity

3. Glen Ullin-Hebron

4. Hettinger-Scranton

5. Heart River

NAHL

NORTHEAST 3, BISMARCK 2

At Blaine, Minn.

Northeast;0;3;0;--;3

Bismarck;1;0;1;--;2

First period: 1. Bismarck, Chase Beacom (Paul Huglen, Blaise Miller), 3:10 (PP).

Second period: 2. Northeast, Jackson McCarthy (Paul Minnehan, David Andreychuk), 5:34. 3. Northeast, Marty Marnauzs (Adam Smith, Brent Keefer), 11:34. 4. Northeast, Ryan Gordon (Sixten Jennersjo, Keefer), 19:28.

Third period: 5. Drew Holt (Chris Kernan, Eddie Shepler), 17:41.

Goalie saves: Northeast – Carson Limesand 9-7-10--26. Bismarck – Tommy Aitken 12-3-9—24.

Penalties: Northeast 6 for 20 minutes. Bismarck 4 for 8 minutes.

Thursday: Bismarck vs. Maine, 2 p.m.

Records: Northeast 1-0-0-0; Bismarck 0-1-0-0.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Aberdeen;1;0;0;2

Austin;1;0;0;2

North Iowa;1;0;0;2

St. Cloud;1;0;0;2

Bismarck;0;1;0;0

Minot;0;1;0;0

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Northeast;3;0;0;6

Maryland;2;0;1;5

New Jersey;1;2;0;2

Jamestown;0;1;0;0

Johnstown;0;1;0;0

Maine;0;1;0;0

Danbury;0;3;0;0

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Springfield;3;0;0;6

Fairbanks;2;0;1;5

Chippewa;2;1;0;4

Minnesota Magicians;2;1;0;4

Anchorage;0;1;0;0

Minnesota Wilderness;0;1;0;0

Janesville;0;2;0;0

Kenai River;0;3;0;0

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Amarillo;1;0;0;2

El Paso;1;0;0;2

Lone Star;1;0;0;2

New Mexico;1;0;0;2

Odessa;1;0;0;2

Wichita Falls;0;1;0;0

Corpus Christi;0;1;0;0

Shreveport;0;1;0;0

Wednesday, Sept. 15

NAHL Showcase at Blaine, Minn.

North Iowa 5, Minnesota Wilderness 1

Odessa 6, Chippewa 3

Fairbanks 4, Maine 1

Aberdeen 4, Johnstown 3

Maryland 5, Corpus Christi 3

New Mexico 5, Kenai River 0

El Paso 4, Anchorage 3

Minnesota Magicians 3, Shreveport 2

Lone Star 2, Minot 0

Austin 6, Wichita Falls 1

St. Cloud 7, Dabury 1

Amarillo 5, New Jersey 2

Springfield 7, Jamestown 0

Northeast xxx, Bismarck xxx

Thursday, Sept. 16

NAHL Showcase at Blaine, Minn.

Maryland vs. Wichita Falls, 11 a.m.

Minot vs. Corpus Christi, 11:15 a.m.

Johnstown vs. Kenai River, 11:45 a.m.

Odessa vs. Springfield, 1:45 p.m.

Bismarck vs. Maine, 2 p.m.

Janesville vs. El Paso, 2:30 p.m.

New Mexico vs. Northeast, 2:45 p.m.

Jamestown vs. North Iowa, 4:30 p.m.

New Jersey vs. Chippewa, 4:45 p.m.

Austin vs. Fairbanks, 5:15 p.m.

Minnesota Wilderness vs. Amarillo, 5:30 p.m.

Shreveport vs. Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota Magicians vs. Lone Star, 7:30 p.m.

Anchorage vs. Danbury, 8 p.m.

N.D. SCORES

WEDNESDAY

College volleyball

Bismarck State College 3, Lake Region State College 0

