Area Scores: Sept. 16

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
BSC 3, LAKE REGION 0
BSC;25;25;25
LRSC;11;21;18
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Aces: Macy Wetsch 5, Jenna Rust 1, Cam Beasley 1. Kills: Wetsch 12, Megan Klein 8, Jossi Meyer 6, Morgan Wheeler 6, Greta Gibson 3. Assists – Beasley 33, Wetsch 1, Kiara Johnson 1, Abbi Kopp 1. Digs: Kopp 14, Beasley 9, Wetsch 8, Eden Schlinger 8, Wheeler 7, Klein 2, Meyer 1. Blocks: Meyer 1.5, Beasley 1, Gibson .5, Klein .5, Myranda Reiss .5.
LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE – No stats reported.
Records: Bismarck State College 5-1 Mon-Dak, 8-2 overall; Lake Region State College 0-5, 7-9.
CROSS COUNTRY POLLS
CLASS A
Boys
Team: 1. Williston. 2. Bismarck. 3. Grand Forks Red River. 4. Fargo Davies. 5. Fargo Shanley.
Individuals: 1. Aiden Johnson, West Fargo Sheyenne. 2. Ivan Askim, Williston. 3. Griffin House, Century. 4. Fynn Krenz, Williston. 5. Caeden Johnson, WFS. 6. Quinn Roehl, GF Central. 7. Hunter McHenry, GF Red River. 8. Caleb Hansen, Dickinson. 9. Matthew Rongitsch, GF Red River. 10. Brady Korsmo, Bismarck.
Girls
Team: 1. Williston. 2. Bismarck. 3. Fargo Davies. 4. Grand Forks Red River. 5. West Fargo.
Individuals: 1. Eleni Lovgren, Williston. 2. Bayla Weigel, Bismarck. 3. Acey Elkins, Mandan. 4. Anna Bernhardt, Shanley. 5. Dru Zander, Williston. 6. Kaelyn Berg, West Fargo. 7. Kinley Steckler, Davies. 8. Greta Goven, Legacy. 10. Taya Fettig, Bismarck.
CLASS B
Boys
Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. Kindred. 3. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 4. New Town. 5. Griggs County Central.
Individuals: 1. Ian Busch, Beulah-Hazen. 2. Cole Spotted Bear, New Town. 3. Cole Campbell, Kindred. 4. Austin Wanner, Bowman County. 5. Owen Duttenhefer, Killdeer. 6. Christian Brist, Hillsboro-Central Valley. 7. Taylor Wanner, Bowman County. 8. Tanner Lundwall, May-Port-C-G. 9. Kaden Fuller, Shiloh. 10. Ethan Schaffer, Kindred.
Girls
Team: 1. Rugby. 2. May-Port-C-G. 3. Southern McLean. 4. Kindred. 5. Grafton.
Individuals: 1. Hannah Westin, Shiloh. 2. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rugby. 3. Ameial Shepard, Rugby. 4. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Central. 5. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood. 6. Norah Entzi, Edgeley-Kulm. 7. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington. 8. Annika Stroh, Lisbon. 9. Olivia Frolek, Sargent Central. 10. Tatum Meus, MPCG.
FOOTBALL POLLS
9B
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points
1. Lamoure LM (14);4-0;70
2. New Salem-Almont;4-0;52
3. Cavalier;4-0;41
4. Ray-Powers Lake;4-0;19
5. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;4-0;18
Also receiving votes: North Prairie (3-0), Nelson County (4-0), May-Port-C-G (4-0), Surrey (2-1).
11B
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points
1. Beulah (9);4-0;59
2. Central Cass(4);4-0;58
3. Langdon Area (1);4-0;52
4. Hillsboro-CV;3-1;23
5. Velva-Garrison;3-0;15
Also receiving votes: Harvey/Wells County (3-1), Bowman County (4-0).
FOOTBALL STANDINGS
CLASS AA
East Region
Team;Region;Overall
West Fargo Sheyenne;2-0;3-0
Fargo Shanley;1-1;2-1
Fargo Davies;0-1;2-1
West Fargo;0-1;1-2
West Region
Team;Region;Overall
Century;2-0;3-0
Minot;1-0;1-2
Legacy;1-1;1-2
Mandan;1-1;1-2
Bismarck;1-1;1-2
Williston;0-2;1-2
CLASS A
East Region
Team;Region;Overall
Devils Lake;2-0;2-1
Fargo North;1-0;2-1
Fargo South;1-0;1-2
Wahpeton;1-1;2-1
Grand Forks Central;1-1;1-2
Grand Forks Red River;1-2;1-2
Valley City;0-3;0-3
West Region
Team;Region;Overall
Jamestown;3-0;3-0
Turtle Mountain;1-1;1-2
St. Mary’s;0-1;2-1
Dickinson;0-1;1-2
Watford City;0-1;0-3
CLASS B
11-man
Northeast Region
Team;Region;Overall
Langdon-Edmore-Munich;2-0;4-0
Carrington;2-0;3-1
Hillsboro-Central Valley;2-0;3-1
Harvey-Wells County;1-1;3-1
Thompson;1-1;2-2
Northern Cass;0-2;1-2
Grafton;0-2;1-3
Park River;0-2;0-4
Northwest Region
Team;Region;Overall
Velva-Garrison;3-0;3-0
Minot Ryan;3-0;3-1
Des Lacs-Burlington;3-1;4-1
Nedrose;3-1;3-1
Rugby;2-2;2-2
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn;1-2;1-3
Stanley;1-3;1-4
South Prairie-Max;0-4;0-4
New Town;0-4;0-4
Southeast Region
Team;Region;Overall
Central Cass;2-0;4-0
Kindred;2-0;3-1
Lisbon;2-0;3-1
Sargent County;1-1;2-1
Oakes;1-1;1-3
Linton-HMB;0-2;2-2
Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm;0-2;0-4
Fargo Oak Grove;0-2;0-4
Southwest Region
Team;Region;Overall
Beulah;2-0;4-0
Bowman County;2-0;4-0
Shiloh Christian;2-0;3-1
Dickinson Trinity;1-1;2-1
Hazen;1-1;2-2
Southern McLean;0-2;1-3
Heart River;0-2;0-3
Killdeer;0-2;0-4
9-man
Region 1
Team;Region;Overall
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;1-0;4-0
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;1-0;4-1
Hankinson;1-0;3-1
Enderlin-Maple Valley;0-1;1-3
Richland;0-1;0-4
Tri-State;0-1;0-4
Region 2
Team;Region;Overall
Cavalier;1-0;4-0
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;1-0;4-0
Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page;1-0;3-1
Hatton-Northwood;0-1;1-3
Larimore;0-1;1-3
Griggs-Midkota;0-1;0-4
Region 3
Team;Region;Overall
Nelson County;1-0;4-0
New Rockford-Sheyenne;1-0;2-2
Benson County;0-0;0-4
North Star;0-1;1-3
Four Winds;0-1;0-4
Region 4
Team;Region;Overall
North Prairie;1-0;4-0
St. John;1-0;2-2
Bottineau;0-0;4-0
Towner-Granville-Upham;0-1;2-2
Dunseith;0-1;1-3
Region 5
Team;Region;Overall
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;2-0;4-0
New Salem-Almont;2-0;4-0
South Border;0-1;3-1
Kidder County;0-1;1-3
Central McLean;0-2;1-3
Region 6
Team;Region;Overall
Hettinger-Scranton;1-1;3-1
Mott-Regent-New England;1-0;2-2
Beach;1-1;1-3
Grant County-Flasher;1-1;1-3
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron;0-2;0-4
Region 7
Team;Region;Overall
Surrey;1-0;2-1
Lewis & Clark-Berthold;1-0;2-2
Parshall-White Shield;0-0;0-1
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;0-2;3-2
Region 8
Team;Region;Overall
Divide County;2-0;4-0
Ray-Powers Lake;1-0;4-0
Tioga;1-1;1-3
Alexander;0-1;0-3
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central;0-2;0-3
Independent 6-man
Team;Overall
North Border;4-0
Center-Stanton;2-0
Drake-Anamoose;1-2
Drayton;1-2
Midway-Minto;1-2
Mandaree;0-1
Trenton;0-2
GIRLS SWIMMING
CENTURY 108, DICKINSON 78
(Tuesday at Dickinson)
200 medley relay: 1. Century (Sarah Dorrheim, Olivia Schuchard, Erin Palmer, Lauryn Caster), 1:54.21. 2. Dickinson, 2:02.73. 3. Cen B, 2:06.85.
200 freestyle: 1. Erin Palmer, Cen, 1:56.70. 2. Taylor Cook, Cen, 2:04.10. 3. Taylor Miller, Dick, 2:11.30. 4. Ericka Williams, Dick, 2:11.86. 5. Clare Tamisiea, Cen, 2:21.14.
200 IM: 1. Sarah Dorrheim, Cen, 2:15.96. 2. Mara Ellerkamp, Dick, 2:2.76. 3. Aryana Twist, Dick, 2:24.52. 4. Rachael Lubale, Cen, 2:27.53. 5. Mady Tivus, Cen, 2:28.66.
50 freestyle: 1. Lauryn Caster, Cen, 25.67. 2. Charley Rathgeber, Dick, 26:24. 3. Olivia Schuchard, Cen, 26.34. 4. Taylor Cook, Cen, 236.41. 5. Hannah Meschke, Dick, 28.06.
Diving: 1. Brenna Jo Wolbaum, Dick, 175.90. 2. Kenzie Swisher, Dick, 157.93. 3. Hedvig Brakel, Dick, 130.0. 4. Ava Abryzo, Cen, 100.25. 5. Neveah Barth, Cen, 92.60.
100 butterfly: 1. Sarah Dorrheim, Cen, 1:02.57. 2. Aryana Twist, Dick, 1:03.90. 3. Mara Ellerkamp, Dick, 1:04.28. 4. Kylie Duchsherer, Cen, 1:11.84. 5. Jenna Mongeon, Cen, 1:14.63.
100 freestyle: 1. Hannah McEvers, Cen, 1:02.01. 2. Reilly Meyer, Dick, 1:02.02. 3. Hannah Meschke, Dick, 1:02.18. 4. Luisa Stafford, Cen, 1:02.30. 5. Brenna Jo Wolbaum, Dick, 1:05.18.
500 freestyle: 1. Taylor Miller, Dick, 5:41.12. 2. Sienna Mrachek, Cen, 5:49.02. 3. Ericka Williams, Dick, 5:55.88. 4. Rachael Lubale, Cen, 5:56.16. 5. Savanna Baranko, Dick, 6:17.39.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Cen (Clare Tamisiea, Mady Tivus, Sienna Mrachek, Taylor Cook), 1:49.12. 2. Dick, 1:50.53. 3. Cen B, 1:54.24.
100 backstroke: 1. Erin Palmer, Cen, 1:01.13. 2. Olivia Schuchard, Cen, 1:08.25. 3. Lauryn Caster, Cen, 1:09.65. 4. McKenna Mettler, Dick, 1:10.27. 5. Allanah Davis, Dick, 1:22.74.
100 breaststroke: 1. Jenna Mongeon, Dick, 1:15.94. 2. Brooklyn Richards, Cen, 1:17.37. 3. Charley Rathgeber, Dick, 1:19.14. 4. Savanna Baranko, Dick, 1:30.47. 5. Moll Ellerkamp, Dick, 1:43.74.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Cen (Sarah Dorrheim, Taylor Cook, Lauryn Caster, Erin Palmer), 3:43.51. 2. Dick, 3:56.55. 3. Cen B, 4:05.99.
CLASS A VOLLEYBALL
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Century;4-0;11-0
Jamestown;4-0;10-1
Bismarck;3-0;8-2
Minot;2-1;4-6
Mandan;3-2;6-5
Williston;2-2;4-7
St. Mary’s;2-3;5-7
Legacy;1-3;3-8
Dickinson;1-4;5-7
Turtle Mountain;0-3;0-3
Watford City;0-4;2-9
Thursday, Sept. 16
Century at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.
Bismarck at Legacy, 7 p.m.
Dickinson at Minot, 7 p.m.
Mandan at Willston, 7 p.m.
CLASS B VOLLEYBALL
REGION 7 POLL
1. Beulah
2. Dickinson Trinity
3. Glen Ullin-Hebron
4. Hettinger-Scranton
5. Heart River
NAHL
NORTHEAST 3, BISMARCK 2
At Blaine, Minn.
Northeast;0;3;0;--;3
Bismarck;1;0;1;--;2
First period: 1. Bismarck, Chase Beacom (Paul Huglen, Blaise Miller), 3:10 (PP).
Second period: 2. Northeast, Jackson McCarthy (Paul Minnehan, David Andreychuk), 5:34. 3. Northeast, Marty Marnauzs (Adam Smith, Brent Keefer), 11:34. 4. Northeast, Ryan Gordon (Sixten Jennersjo, Keefer), 19:28.
Third period: 5. Drew Holt (Chris Kernan, Eddie Shepler), 17:41.
Goalie saves: Northeast – Carson Limesand 9-7-10--26. Bismarck – Tommy Aitken 12-3-9—24.
Penalties: Northeast 6 for 20 minutes. Bismarck 4 for 8 minutes.
Thursday: Bismarck vs. Maine, 2 p.m.
Records: Northeast 1-0-0-0; Bismarck 0-1-0-0.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Aberdeen;1;0;0;2
Austin;1;0;0;2
North Iowa;1;0;0;2
St. Cloud;1;0;0;2
Bismarck;0;1;0;0
Minot;0;1;0;0
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Northeast;3;0;0;6
Maryland;2;0;1;5
New Jersey;1;2;0;2
Jamestown;0;1;0;0
Johnstown;0;1;0;0
Maine;0;1;0;0
Danbury;0;3;0;0
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Springfield;3;0;0;6
Fairbanks;2;0;1;5
Chippewa;2;1;0;4
Minnesota Magicians;2;1;0;4
Anchorage;0;1;0;0
Minnesota Wilderness;0;1;0;0
Janesville;0;2;0;0
Kenai River;0;3;0;0
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Amarillo;1;0;0;2
El Paso;1;0;0;2
Lone Star;1;0;0;2
New Mexico;1;0;0;2
Odessa;1;0;0;2
Wichita Falls;0;1;0;0
Corpus Christi;0;1;0;0
Shreveport;0;1;0;0
Wednesday, Sept. 15
NAHL Showcase at Blaine, Minn.
North Iowa 5, Minnesota Wilderness 1
Odessa 6, Chippewa 3
Fairbanks 4, Maine 1
Aberdeen 4, Johnstown 3
Maryland 5, Corpus Christi 3
New Mexico 5, Kenai River 0
El Paso 4, Anchorage 3
Minnesota Magicians 3, Shreveport 2
Lone Star 2, Minot 0
Austin 6, Wichita Falls 1
St. Cloud 7, Dabury 1
Amarillo 5, New Jersey 2
Springfield 7, Jamestown 0
Northeast xxx, Bismarck xxx
Thursday, Sept. 16
NAHL Showcase at Blaine, Minn.
Maryland vs. Wichita Falls, 11 a.m.
Minot vs. Corpus Christi, 11:15 a.m.
Johnstown vs. Kenai River, 11:45 a.m.
Odessa vs. Springfield, 1:45 p.m.
Bismarck vs. Maine, 2 p.m.
Janesville vs. El Paso, 2:30 p.m.
New Mexico vs. Northeast, 2:45 p.m.
Jamestown vs. North Iowa, 4:30 p.m.
New Jersey vs. Chippewa, 4:45 p.m.