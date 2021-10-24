Area Scores: Oct. 25

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
MINNESOTA-MANKATO 3, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 0
Mankato;1;2;--;3
U-Mary;0;0;--;0
First half: 1. Mankato, Tia Martin (Maille Mathis), 31:05.
Second half: 2. Mankato, Nadia Lowery (Ashlyn Watt), 53:48. 3. Mankato, Mathis (Lowery), 64:37.
Goalkeeper saves: Mankato – Mackenzie Rath 0-5—5. U-Mary – Molly Fischer 1-0—1.
Yellow cards: Mankato – none. U-Mary – Molly Fischer.
Records: Minnesota-Mankato 10-1-1 Northern Sun, 12-2-1 overall; U-Mary 7-3-2, 8-4-3.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
U-MARY 10, JAMESTOWN ACHA D2 1
(Saturday)
Jamestown;0;0;1;--;1
U-Mary;2;4;4;--;10
First period: 1. UM, Garrett Freeman, :12. 2. UM, Alex Flicek (Seth Cushing, Andrew Heckaman), 17:02.
Second period: 3. UM, Cushing (Flicek, Isaiah Thomas), 5:50. 4. UM, Riley Scanlon (Tanner Eskro, Marshall Tschida), 10:45. 5. UM, Kyler Moore (Zach Garrett, Freeman), 11:31. 6. UM, Jaren Hugelen (Eskro, Scanlon), 19:13.
Third period: 7. UM, Derek Dropik (Garrett, Tschida), 3:38. 8. UM, Noah Scordato (Garrett, Tschida), 4:06. 9. UM, Eskro, 4:30. 10. UJ, Braeden Thomas (Braxton Neas), 4:39. 11. UM, Flicek (Tschida, Cushing), 10:41.
Goalie saves: UJ – Potter 17-18-21—66. UM – Quinn Ackerman 5-2-3—10.
Penalties: UJ – 6 for 12 minutes. UM 1 for 2 minutes.
Records: University of Mary 8-2; University of Jamestown ACHA D2 1-2.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NORTHERN SUN
Team;Record
Augustana;7-1
Bemidji State;6-2
Minnesota-Duluth;6-2
Northern State;6-2
Wayne State;6-2
Minnesota State-Mankato;5-3
Sioux Falls;5-3
Winona State;5-3
Minnesota State-Moorhead;4-4
Mary;2-6
Southwest Minnesota State;2-6
Concordia-St. Paul;1-7
Minot State;1-7
Upper Iowa;0-8
Saturday, Oct. 23
Minnesota State-Moorhead 35, Mary 31
Minot State 17, Upper Iowa 14
Northern State 34, Concordia-St. Paul 17
Augustana 45, Minnesota State-Mankato 35
Winona State 14, Sioux Falls 10
Bemidji State 42, Minnesota-Duluth 35
Wayne State 38, Southwest Minnesota State 16
Saturday, Oct. 30
Concordia-St. Paul at Mary, 2 p.m.
Northern State at Minnesota State-Moorhead
Wayne State at Upper Iowa
Southwest Minnesota State at Bemidji State
Minnesota-Duluth at Minot State
Sioux Falls at Minnesota State-Mankato
Winona State at Augustana
MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
Team;MVFC;Record
North Dakota State;4-0;7-0
Southern Illinois;4-0;6-1
South Dakota;3-2;5-3
Missouri State;3-2;4-3
South Dakota State;2-2;5-2
Northern Iowa;2-2;4-3
Indiana State;2-3;4-4
Illinois State;1-3;3-4
North Dakota;1-3;3-4
Youngstown State;1-3;2-4
Western Illinois;1-4;1-7
Saturday, Oct. 23
North Dakota 34, Western Illinois 10
North Dakota State 27, Missouri State 20
Indiana State 28, Youngstown State 17
Illinois State 20, South Dakota 14
Northern Iowa 26, South Dakota State 17
Saturday, Oct. 30
North Dakota at Missouri State, 2 p.m.
Indiana State at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.
South Dakota State at Youngstown State
Illinois State at Western Illinois
Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa
NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Team;NSAA;Overall
Dickinson State;5-0;5-2
Waldorf;4-1;6-1
Valley City State;4-2;6-2
Dakota State;4-2;6-3
Mayville State;1-5;1-8
Iowa Wesleyan;0-3;1-7
Presentation;0-5;0-8
Saturday, Oct. 23
Dakota State 53, Iowa Wesleyan 15
Waldorf 39, Mayville State 19
Dickinson State 14, Valley City State 7
Saturday, Oct. 30
Valley City State at Waldorf
Mayville State at Dickinson State
Presentation at Iowa Wesleyan
GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Team;GPAC;Overall
Morningside;7-0;8-0
Northwestern, Iowa;7-0;8-0
Dordt;5-2;5-2
Concordia, Neb.;5-3;5-3
Midland;4-3;4-4
Doane;4-4;4-4
Dakota Wesleyan;3-4;3-5
Briar Cliff;2-5;2-6
Jamestown;2-5;2-6
Hastings;1-6;1-6
Mount Marty;0-8;0-8
Saturday, Oct. 23
Concordia 21, Midland 7
Northwestern 50, Dakota Wesleyan 0
Morningside 34, Dordt 28
Briar Cliff 41, Jamestown 38
Doane 28, Mounty Marty 7
Saturday, Oct. 30
Doane at Midland
Dakota Wesleyan at Briar Cliff
Dordt at Northwestern
Hastings at Mount Marty
Jamestown at Morningside
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
Colorado College;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Denver;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Miami;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
North Dakota;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
St. Cloud State;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Overall records: Minnesota-Duluth 5-1-0, Nebraska-Omaha 5-1-0, St. Cloud State 6-2-0, Western Michigan 3-1-0, Denver 4-2-0, North Dakota 4-2-0, Miami 1-4-1, Colorado College 1-3-2.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Saturday, Oct. 23
North Dakota 3, Quinnipiac 1
Bowling Green 6, Miami 4
Boston College 5, Denver 1
Northeastern 1, Colorado College 0
Michigan 3, Western Michigan 2, OT
St. Cloud State 5, Wisconsin 1
Minnesota-Duluth 2, Minnesota 1
Friday, Oct. 29
Western Michigan at Colgate
Long Island at Nebraska-Omaha
Colorado College at Air Force
Saturday, Oct. 30
North Dakota vs. Penn State at Nashville, 7:07 p.m.
Western Michigan at Colgate
Long Island at Nebraska-Omaha
Air Force at Colorado College
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
CLASS AA PLAYOFFS
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 29
Game 1: #8 Minot (2-7) at #1 West Fargo Sheyenne (9-0), 7 p.m.
Game 2: #5 Mandan (4-5) at #4 Fargo Shanley (5-4), 6 p.m.
Game 3: #7 Bismarck (3-6) at #2 Century (8-1), MDU Resources Community Bowl, 7 p.m.
Game 4: #6 Legacy (4-5) at #3 West Fargo (7-2), 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 5
At higher seed
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Championship
Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome
Semifinal winners, 6:40 p.m.
CLASS A PLAYOFFS
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 29
Game 1: #8 Devils Lake (4-5) at #1 St. Mary’s (8-1), 7 p.m.
Game 2: #5 Dickinson (4-5) at #4 Fargo South (4-5), 7 p.m.
Game 3: #7 Grand Forks Red River (4-5) at #2 Jamestown (7-2), 7 p.m.
Game 4: #6 Wahpeton (5-4) at #3 Fargo North (6-3), 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 5
At higher seed
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Championship
Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS B 11-MAN PLAYOFFS
First round
Saturday, Oct. 23
Game 1: #1 Hillsboro-Central Valley 43, R1#4 Lisbon 8
Game 2: R1#2 Central Cass 43, R2#3 Harvey-Wells County 6
Game 3: #4 Minot Ryan 21, R4#4 Hazen 0
Game 4: R3#3 Velva-Garrison 12, R4#2 Beulah 0
Game 5: #2 Kindred 30, R2#4 Thompson 28
Game 6: R2#2 Langdon-Edmore-Munich 35, R1#3 Oakes 14
Game 7: #3 Bowman County 20, R3#4 Nedrose 14
Game 8: R3#2 Des Lacs-Burlington 14, R4#3 Shiloh Christian 7
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 30
Game 9: Central Cass (9-1) at #1 Hillsboro-Central Valley (9-1), 2 p.m.
Game 10: R3#3 Velva-Garrison (7-2) at #4 Minot Ryan (9-1)
Game 11: R2#2 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (9-1) at #2 Kindred (9-1), 2 p.m.
Game 12: R3#2 Des Lacs-Burlington (9-1) at #3 Bowman County (9-1), 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 6
At higher seed
Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10
Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12
Championship
Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome
Semifinal winners, 20 minutes after nine-man final
CLASS B 9-MAN PLAYOFFS
First round
Saturday, Oct. 16
Game 1: R2#2 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 20, R1#3 Enderlin-Maple Valley 18
Game 2: R6#3 Grant County-Flasher 32, R5#2 South Border 14
Game 3: R4#3 North Prairie 40, R3#2 New Rockford-Sheyenne 14
Game 4: R4#2 St. John 20, R3#3 Four Winds 6
Game 5: R6#2 Mott-Regent 66, R5#3 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 42
Game 6: R7#2 Berthold 26, R8#3 Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 6
Game 7: R1#2 Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 26, R2#3 Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 18
Game 8: R8#2 Ray-Powers Lake 44, R7#3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 14
Second round
Saturday, Oct. 23
Game 9: #1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 42, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 0
Game 10: Grant County-Flasher 30, #8 seed Hettinger-Scranton 0
Game 11: #4 Bottineau 26, North Prairie 8
Game 12: #5 Nelson County 28, St. John 22
Game 13: #2 New Salem-Almont 42, Mott-Regent 14
Game 14: #7 Divide County 34, Lewis & Clark 12
Game 15: #3 Cavalier 52, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 6
Game 16: #6 surrey 44, Ray-Powers Lake 38
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 30
Game 17: Grant County-Flasher (6-4) at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (9-0), 1 p.m.
Game 18: #5 Nelson County (9-0) at #4 Bottineau (9-0), 2:30 p.m.
Game 19: #7 Divide County (8-1) at #2 New Salem-Almont (9-0), 2 p.m.
Game 20: #6 Surrey (7-1) at #3 Cavalier (9-0), 2 p.m.
Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 6
Game 21: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18
Game 22: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20
Championship
Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome
Semifinal winners, 9:10 a.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;8;3;2;18
North Iowa;8;4;2;18
Aberdeen;7;5;0;14
Minot;6;7;1;13
St. Cloud;6;3;0;12
Bismarck;3;10;1;7
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;10;4;2;22
New Jersey;9;6;2;19
Northeast;8;8;0;16
Johnstown;7;5;1;15
Jamestown;5;5;2;12
Maine;5;7;0;10
Danbury;3;8;2;8
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Springfield;10;5;0;20
Fairbanks;9;4;1;19
Minnesota Wilderness;8;3;1;17
Minnesota Magicians;8;5;1;17
Chippewa;8;8;0;16
Anchorage;7;4;1;15
Janesville;3;8;1;7
Kenai River;2;11;0;4
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Amarillo;9;3;0;18
Odessa;9;4;0;18
New Mexico;7;3;0;14
Wichita Falls;6;5;1;13
El Paso;5;6;1;11
Lone Star;4;5;3;11
Corpus Christi;4;6;3;11
Shreveport;4;4;2;10
Saturday, Oct. 23
Bismarck 2, St. Cloud 1
New Jersey 4, Maine 1
Maryland 7, Northeast 3
Johnstown 4, Danbury 0
Shreveport at Wichita Falls, ppd.
Aberdeen 5, North Iowa 4, SO
Minnesota Wilderness 6, Janesville 3
Odessa 4, New Mexico 3, OT
Amarillo 3, Lone Star 2, SO
Minot 3, Austin 1
El Paso 2, Corpus Christi 1
Chippewa 3, Kenai River 1
Springfield 4, Fairbanks 3
Thursday, Oct. 28
Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa
Lone Star at Odessa
Friday, Oct. 29
Jamestown at Maine
Maryland at Danbury
New Jersey at Johnstown
Minot at St. Cloud
Shreveport at Corpus Christi
Minnesota Wilderness at Springfield
Lone Star at Odessa
Austin at Aberdeen
Wichita Falls at New Mexico
Janesville at Anchorage
Fairbanks at Kenai River
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College men’s basketball
Mayville State 71, Martin Luther 59
College volleyball
Bismarck State College 3, Dawson Community College 0
Dakota County Technical College 3, Dakota College-Bottineau 1
Miles Community College 3, Williston State College 1
North Dakota State College of Science 3, Lake Region State College 0
College women’s soccer
Concordia St. Paul 0, Minot State 0, 2 OT
Denver 4, North Dakota State 0
Minnesota-Mankato 3, University of Mary 0
Nebraska-Omaha 1, North Dakota 0