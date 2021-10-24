 Skip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Oct. 25

  • 0

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

MINNESOTA-MANKATO 3, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 0

Mankato;1;2;--;3

U-Mary;0;0;--;0

First half: 1. Mankato, Tia Martin (Maille Mathis), 31:05.

Second half: 2. Mankato, Nadia Lowery (Ashlyn Watt), 53:48. 3. Mankato, Mathis (Lowery), 64:37.

Goalkeeper saves: Mankato – Mackenzie Rath 0-5—5. U-Mary – Molly Fischer 1-0—1.

Yellow cards: Mankato – none. U-Mary – Molly Fischer.

Records: Minnesota-Mankato 10-1-1 Northern Sun, 12-2-1 overall; U-Mary 7-3-2, 8-4-3.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

U-MARY 10, JAMESTOWN ACHA D2 1

(Saturday)

Jamestown;0;0;1;--;1

U-Mary;2;4;4;--;10

First period: 1. UM, Garrett Freeman, :12. 2. UM, Alex Flicek (Seth Cushing, Andrew Heckaman), 17:02.

Second period: 3. UM, Cushing (Flicek, Isaiah Thomas), 5:50. 4. UM, Riley Scanlon (Tanner Eskro, Marshall Tschida), 10:45. 5. UM, Kyler Moore (Zach Garrett, Freeman), 11:31. 6. UM, Jaren Hugelen (Eskro, Scanlon), 19:13.

Third period: 7. UM, Derek Dropik (Garrett, Tschida), 3:38. 8. UM, Noah Scordato (Garrett, Tschida), 4:06. 9. UM, Eskro, 4:30. 10. UJ, Braeden Thomas (Braxton Neas), 4:39. 11. UM, Flicek (Tschida, Cushing), 10:41.

Goalie saves: UJ – Potter 17-18-21—66. UM – Quinn Ackerman 5-2-3—10.

Penalties: UJ – 6 for 12 minutes. UM 1 for 2 minutes.

Records: University of Mary 8-2; University of Jamestown ACHA D2 1-2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NORTHERN SUN

Team;Record

Augustana;7-1

Bemidji State;6-2

Minnesota-Duluth;6-2

Northern State;6-2

Wayne State;6-2

Minnesota State-Mankato;5-3

Sioux Falls;5-3

Winona State;5-3

Minnesota State-Moorhead;4-4

Mary;2-6

Southwest Minnesota State;2-6

Concordia-St. Paul;1-7

Minot State;1-7

Upper Iowa;0-8

Saturday, Oct. 23

Minnesota State-Moorhead 35, Mary 31

Minot State 17, Upper Iowa 14

Northern State 34, Concordia-St. Paul 17

Augustana 45, Minnesota State-Mankato 35

Winona State 14, Sioux Falls 10

Bemidji State 42, Minnesota-Duluth 35

Wayne State 38, Southwest Minnesota State 16

Saturday, Oct. 30

Concordia-St. Paul at Mary, 2 p.m.

Northern State at Minnesota State-Moorhead

Wayne State at Upper Iowa

Southwest Minnesota State at Bemidji State

Minnesota-Duluth at Minot State

Sioux Falls at Minnesota State-Mankato

Winona State at Augustana

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

Team;MVFC;Record

North Dakota State;4-0;7-0

Southern Illinois;4-0;6-1

South Dakota;3-2;5-3

Missouri State;3-2;4-3

South Dakota State;2-2;5-2

Northern Iowa;2-2;4-3

Indiana State;2-3;4-4

Illinois State;1-3;3-4

North Dakota;1-3;3-4

Youngstown State;1-3;2-4

Western Illinois;1-4;1-7

Saturday, Oct. 23

North Dakota 34, Western Illinois 10

North Dakota State 27, Missouri State 20

Indiana State 28, Youngstown State 17

Illinois State 20, South Dakota 14

Northern Iowa 26, South Dakota State 17

Saturday, Oct. 30

North Dakota at Missouri State, 2 p.m.

Indiana State at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.

South Dakota State at Youngstown State

Illinois State at Western Illinois

Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa

NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Team;NSAA;Overall

Dickinson State;5-0;5-2

Waldorf;4-1;6-1

Valley City State;4-2;6-2

Dakota State;4-2;6-3

Mayville State;1-5;1-8

Iowa Wesleyan;0-3;1-7

Presentation;0-5;0-8

Saturday, Oct. 23

Dakota State 53, Iowa Wesleyan 15

Waldorf 39, Mayville State 19

Dickinson State 14, Valley City State 7

Saturday, Oct. 30

Valley City State at Waldorf

Mayville State at Dickinson State

Presentation at Iowa Wesleyan

GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Team;GPAC;Overall

Morningside;7-0;8-0

Northwestern, Iowa;7-0;8-0

Dordt;5-2;5-2

Concordia, Neb.;5-3;5-3

Midland;4-3;4-4

Doane;4-4;4-4

Dakota Wesleyan;3-4;3-5

Briar Cliff;2-5;2-6

Jamestown;2-5;2-6

Hastings;1-6;1-6

Mount Marty;0-8;0-8

Saturday, Oct. 23

Concordia 21, Midland 7

Northwestern 50, Dakota Wesleyan 0

Morningside 34, Dordt 28

Briar Cliff 41, Jamestown 38

Doane 28, Mounty Marty 7

Saturday, Oct. 30

Doane at Midland

Dakota Wesleyan at Briar Cliff

Dordt at Northwestern

Hastings at Mount Marty

Jamestown at Morningside

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

Colorado College;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Denver;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Miami;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

North Dakota;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

St. Cloud State;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Overall records: Minnesota-Duluth 5-1-0, Nebraska-Omaha 5-1-0, St. Cloud State 6-2-0, Western Michigan 3-1-0, Denver 4-2-0, North Dakota 4-2-0, Miami 1-4-1, Colorado College 1-3-2.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Saturday, Oct. 23

North Dakota 3, Quinnipiac 1

Bowling Green 6, Miami 4

Boston College 5, Denver 1

Northeastern 1, Colorado College 0

Michigan 3, Western Michigan 2, OT

St. Cloud State 5, Wisconsin 1

Minnesota-Duluth 2, Minnesota 1

Friday, Oct. 29

Western Michigan at Colgate

Long Island at Nebraska-Omaha

Colorado College at Air Force

Saturday, Oct. 30

North Dakota vs. Penn State at Nashville, 7:07 p.m.

Western Michigan at Colgate

Long Island at Nebraska-Omaha

Air Force at Colorado College

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CLASS AA PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 29

Game 1: #8 Minot (2-7) at #1 West Fargo Sheyenne (9-0), 7 p.m.

Game 2: #5 Mandan (4-5) at #4 Fargo Shanley (5-4), 6 p.m.

Game 3: #7 Bismarck (3-6) at #2 Century (8-1), MDU Resources Community Bowl, 7 p.m.

Game 4: #6 Legacy (4-5) at #3 West Fargo (7-2), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 5

At higher seed

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Championship

Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome

Semifinal winners, 6:40 p.m.

CLASS A PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 29

Game 1: #8 Devils Lake (4-5) at #1 St. Mary’s (8-1), 7 p.m.

Game 2: #5 Dickinson (4-5) at #4 Fargo South (4-5), 7 p.m.

Game 3: #7 Grand Forks Red River (4-5) at #2 Jamestown (7-2), 7 p.m.

Game 4: #6 Wahpeton (5-4) at #3 Fargo North (6-3), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 5

At higher seed

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Championship

Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS B 11-MAN PLAYOFFS

First round

Saturday, Oct. 23

Game 1: #1 Hillsboro-Central Valley 43, R1#4 Lisbon 8

Game 2: R1#2 Central Cass 43, R2#3 Harvey-Wells County 6

Game 3: #4 Minot Ryan 21, R4#4 Hazen 0

Game 4: R3#3 Velva-Garrison 12, R4#2 Beulah 0

Game 5: #2 Kindred 30, R2#4 Thompson 28

Game 6: R2#2 Langdon-Edmore-Munich 35, R1#3 Oakes 14

Game 7: #3 Bowman County 20, R3#4 Nedrose 14

Game 8: R3#2 Des Lacs-Burlington 14, R4#3 Shiloh Christian 7

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 30

Game 9: Central Cass (9-1) at #1 Hillsboro-Central Valley (9-1), 2 p.m.

Game 10: R3#3 Velva-Garrison (7-2) at #4 Minot Ryan (9-1)

Game 11: R2#2 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (9-1) at #2 Kindred (9-1), 2 p.m.

Game 12: R3#2 Des Lacs-Burlington (9-1) at #3 Bowman County (9-1), 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 6

At higher seed

Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12

Championship

Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome

Semifinal winners, 20 minutes after nine-man final

CLASS B 9-MAN PLAYOFFS

First round

Saturday, Oct. 16

Game 1: R2#2 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 20, R1#3 Enderlin-Maple Valley 18

Game 2: R6#3 Grant County-Flasher 32, R5#2 South Border 14

Game 3: R4#3 North Prairie 40, R3#2 New Rockford-Sheyenne 14

Game 4: R4#2 St. John 20, R3#3 Four Winds 6

Game 5: R6#2 Mott-Regent 66, R5#3 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 42

Game 6: R7#2 Berthold 26, R8#3 Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 6

Game 7: R1#2 Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 26, R2#3 Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 18

Game 8: R8#2 Ray-Powers Lake 44, R7#3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 14

Second round

Saturday, Oct. 23

Game 9: #1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 42, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 0

Game 10: Grant County-Flasher 30, #8 seed Hettinger-Scranton 0

Game 11: #4 Bottineau 26, North Prairie 8

Game 12: #5 Nelson County 28, St. John 22

Game 13: #2 New Salem-Almont 42, Mott-Regent 14

Game 14: #7 Divide County 34, Lewis & Clark 12

Game 15: #3 Cavalier 52, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 6

Game 16: #6 surrey 44, Ray-Powers Lake 38

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 30

Game 17: Grant County-Flasher (6-4) at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (9-0), 1 p.m.

Game 18: #5 Nelson County (9-0) at #4 Bottineau (9-0), 2:30 p.m.

Game 19: #7 Divide County (8-1) at #2 New Salem-Almont (9-0), 2 p.m.

Game 20: #6 Surrey (7-1) at #3 Cavalier (9-0), 2 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 6

Game 21: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18

Game 22: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20

Championship

Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome

Semifinal winners, 9:10 a.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;8;3;2;18

North Iowa;8;4;2;18

Aberdeen;7;5;0;14

Minot;6;7;1;13

St. Cloud;6;3;0;12

Bismarck;3;10;1;7

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;10;4;2;22

New Jersey;9;6;2;19

Northeast;8;8;0;16

Johnstown;7;5;1;15

Jamestown;5;5;2;12

Maine;5;7;0;10

Danbury;3;8;2;8

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Springfield;10;5;0;20

Fairbanks;9;4;1;19

Minnesota Wilderness;8;3;1;17

Minnesota Magicians;8;5;1;17

Chippewa;8;8;0;16

Anchorage;7;4;1;15

Janesville;3;8;1;7

Kenai River;2;11;0;4

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Amarillo;9;3;0;18

Odessa;9;4;0;18

New Mexico;7;3;0;14

Wichita Falls;6;5;1;13

El Paso;5;6;1;11

Lone Star;4;5;3;11

Corpus Christi;4;6;3;11

Shreveport;4;4;2;10

Saturday, Oct. 23

Bismarck 2, St. Cloud 1

New Jersey 4, Maine 1

Maryland 7, Northeast 3

Johnstown 4, Danbury 0

Shreveport at Wichita Falls, ppd.

Aberdeen 5, North Iowa 4, SO

Minnesota Wilderness 6, Janesville 3

Odessa 4, New Mexico 3, OT

Amarillo 3, Lone Star 2, SO

Minot 3, Austin 1

El Paso 2, Corpus Christi 1

Chippewa 3, Kenai River 1

Springfield 4, Fairbanks 3

Thursday, Oct. 28

Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa

Lone Star at Odessa

Friday, Oct. 29

Jamestown at Maine

Maryland at Danbury

New Jersey at Johnstown

Minot at St. Cloud

Shreveport at Corpus Christi

Minnesota Wilderness at Springfield

Lone Star at Odessa

Austin at Aberdeen

Wichita Falls at New Mexico

Janesville at Anchorage

Fairbanks at Kenai River

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College men’s basketball

Mayville State 71, Martin Luther 59

College volleyball

Bismarck State College 3, Dawson Community College 0

Dakota County Technical College 3, Dakota College-Bottineau 1

Miles Community College 3, Williston State College 1

North Dakota State College of Science 3, Lake Region State College 0

College women’s soccer

Concordia St. Paul 0, Minot State 0, 2 OT

Denver 4, North Dakota State 0

Minnesota-Mankato 3, University of Mary 0

Nebraska-Omaha 1, North Dakota 0

