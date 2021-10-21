Area Scores: Oct. 22

COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
Colorado College;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Denver;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Miami;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
North Dakota;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
St. Cloud State;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Overall records: Denver 4-0-0, Western Michigan 2-0-0, Nebraska-Omaha 5-1-0, Minnesota-Duluth 3-1-0, North Dakota 3-1-0, St. Cloud State 4-2-0, Miami 1-3-0, Colorado College 0-2-2.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Oct. 22
North Dakota at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Miami
Denver at Providence
Colorado College at Boston College
Western Michigan at Michigan
Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota
Wisconsin at St. Cloud State
Saturday, Oct. 23
North Dakota at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Miami at Bowling Green
Denver at Boston College
Colorado College at Northeastern
Michigan at Western Michigan
Wisconsin at St. Cloud State
Minnesota at Minnesota-Duluth
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NORTHERN SUN
Team;Record
Augustana;6-1
Minnesota-Duluth;6-1
Bemidji State;5-2
Sioux Falls;5-2
Minnesota State-Mankato;5-2
Northern State;5-2
Wayne State;5-2
Winona State;4-3
Minnesota State-Moorhead;3-4
Mary;2-5
Southwest Minnesota State;2-5
Concordia-St. Paul;1-6
Minot State;0-7
Upper Iowa;0-7
Saturday, Oct. 23
Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, Noon
Upper Iowa at Minot State
Northern State at Concordia-St. Paul
Augustana at Minnesota State-Mankato
Winona State at Sioux Falls
Bemidji State at Minnesota-Duluth
Wayne State at Southwest Minnesota State
MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
Team;MVFC;Record
Southern Illinois;4-0;6-1
North Dakota State;3-0;6-0
South Dakota;3-1;5-2
Missouri State;3-1;4-2
South Dakota State;2-1;5-1
Northern Iowa;1-2;3-3
Youngstown State;1-2;2-3
Indiana State;1-3;3-4
Western Illinois;1-3;1-6
Illinois State;0-3;2-4
North Dakota;0-3;2-4
Saturday, Oct. 23
Western Illinois at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Missouri State at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.
Youngstown State at Indiana State
Illinois State at South Dakota
Northern Iowa at South Dakota State
NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Team;NSAA;Overall
Dickinson State;4-0;4-2
Valley City State;4-1;6-1
Waldorf;3-1;5-1
Dakota State;3-2;5-3
Mayville State;1-4;1-7
Iowa Wesleyan;0-2;1-6
Presentation;0-5;0-8
Saturday, Oct. 23
Iowa Wesleyan at Dakota State
Mayville State at Waldorf
Dickinson State at Valley City State
GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Team;GPAC;Overall
Northwestern, Iowa;6-0;7-0
Morningside;6-0;7-0
Dordt;5-1;5-1
Midland;4-2;4-3
Concordia, Neb.;4-3;4-3
Dakota Wesleyan;3-3;3-4
Doane;3-4;3-4
Jamestown;2-4;2-5
Briar Cliff;1-5;1-6
Hastings;1-6;1-6
Mount Marty;0-7;0-7
Saturday, Oct. 23
Midland at Concordia
Northwestern at Dakota Wesleyan
Dordt at Morningside
Briar Cliff at Jamestown
Mounty Marty at Doane
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;8;2;1;17
North Iowa;8;3;1;17
St. Cloud;5;2;0;10
Aberdeen;5;5;0;10
Minot;4;7;1;9
Bismarck;2;10;0;4
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;9;3;2;20
New Jersey;7;6;1;15
Northeast;7;7;0;14
Johnstown;6;5;0;12
Jamestown;5;5;2;12
Maine;5;5;0;10
Danbury;2;7;2;5
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Springfield;9;4;0;18
Fairbanks;8;3;1;17
Minnesota Magicians;8;5;1;17
Anchorage;7;4;1;15
Minnesota Wilderness;6;3;1;13
Chippewa;6;7;0;12
Janesville;3;6;1;7
Kenai River;1;9;0;2
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Odessa;8;3;0;16
Amarillo;7;3;0;14
Wichita Falls;6;5;1;13
New Mexico;6;2;0;12
Lone Star;4;4;2;10
Shreveport;4;4;2;10
Corpus Christi;4;5;2;10
El Paso;3;6;1;7
Wednesday, Oct. 20
New Jersey 5, Danbury 1
Thursday, Oct. 21
Chippewa at Kenai River (n)
Friday, Oct. 22
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at Maryland
Maine at New Jersey
Johnstown at Danbury
Shreveport at Wichita Falls
North Iowa at Aberdeen
Janesville at Minnesota Wilderness
Amarillo at Lone Star
Austin at Minot
Corpus Christi at El Paso
Odessa at New Mexico
Chippewa at Kenai River
Springfield at Fairbanks
Saturday, Oct. 23
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maine at New Jersey
Northeast at Maryland
Johnstown at Danbury
Shreveport at Wichita Falls
North Iowa at Aberdeen
Janesville at Minnesota Wilderness
Odessa at New Mexico
Amarillo at Lone Star
Austin at Minot
Corpus Christi at El Paso
Chippewa at Kenai River
Springfield at Fairbanks
N.D. SCORES
THURSDAY
College men’s basketball
Jamestown 93, Dickinson State 69
College women’s basketball
Jamestown 65, Dickinson State 58
College volleyball
Missouri-Kansas City 3, North Dakota 0
Oral Roberts 3, North Dakota State 1
High school football
Bismarck Century 27, Minot 0
Fargo South 37, Grand Forks Central 0
Grand Forks Red River 21, Valley City 0
Mandan 32, Bismarck Legacy 28
West Fargo 35, Fargo Shanley 21
High school volleyball
Glen Ullin-Hebron 3, Beulah 2
Grafton 3, Wahpeton 0