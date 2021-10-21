 Skip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Oct. 22

  • 0

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

Colorado College;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Denver;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Miami;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

North Dakota;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

St. Cloud State;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Overall records: Denver 4-0-0, Western Michigan 2-0-0, Nebraska-Omaha 5-1-0, Minnesota-Duluth 3-1-0, North Dakota 3-1-0, St. Cloud State 4-2-0, Miami 1-3-0, Colorado College 0-2-2.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Oct. 22

North Dakota at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami

Denver at Providence

Colorado College at Boston College

Western Michigan at Michigan

Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota

Wisconsin at St. Cloud State

Saturday, Oct. 23

North Dakota at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Miami at Bowling Green

Denver at Boston College

Colorado College at Northeastern

Michigan at Western Michigan

Wisconsin at St. Cloud State

Minnesota at Minnesota-Duluth

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NORTHERN SUN

Team;Record

Augustana;6-1

Minnesota-Duluth;6-1

Bemidji State;5-2

Sioux Falls;5-2

Minnesota State-Mankato;5-2

Northern State;5-2

Wayne State;5-2

Winona State;4-3

Minnesota State-Moorhead;3-4

Mary;2-5

Southwest Minnesota State;2-5

Concordia-St. Paul;1-6

Minot State;0-7

Upper Iowa;0-7

Saturday, Oct. 23

Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, Noon

Upper Iowa at Minot State

Northern State at Concordia-St. Paul

Augustana at Minnesota State-Mankato

Winona State at Sioux Falls

Bemidji State at Minnesota-Duluth

Wayne State at Southwest Minnesota State

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

Team;MVFC;Record

Southern Illinois;4-0;6-1

North Dakota State;3-0;6-0

South Dakota;3-1;5-2

Missouri State;3-1;4-2

South Dakota State;2-1;5-1

Northern Iowa;1-2;3-3

Youngstown State;1-2;2-3

Indiana State;1-3;3-4

Western Illinois;1-3;1-6

Illinois State;0-3;2-4

North Dakota;0-3;2-4

Saturday, Oct. 23

Western Illinois at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Missouri State at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.

Youngstown State at Indiana State

Illinois State at South Dakota

Northern Iowa at South Dakota State

NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Team;NSAA;Overall

Dickinson State;4-0;4-2

Valley City State;4-1;6-1

Waldorf;3-1;5-1

Dakota State;3-2;5-3

Mayville State;1-4;1-7

Iowa Wesleyan;0-2;1-6

Presentation;0-5;0-8

Saturday, Oct. 23

Iowa Wesleyan at Dakota State

Mayville State at Waldorf

Dickinson State at Valley City State

GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Team;GPAC;Overall

Northwestern, Iowa;6-0;7-0

Morningside;6-0;7-0

Dordt;5-1;5-1

Midland;4-2;4-3

Concordia, Neb.;4-3;4-3

Dakota Wesleyan;3-3;3-4

Doane;3-4;3-4

Jamestown;2-4;2-5

Briar Cliff;1-5;1-6

Hastings;1-6;1-6

Mount Marty;0-7;0-7

Saturday, Oct. 23

Midland at Concordia

Northwestern at Dakota Wesleyan

Dordt at Morningside

Briar Cliff at Jamestown

Mounty Marty at Doane

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;8;2;1;17

North Iowa;8;3;1;17

St. Cloud;5;2;0;10

Aberdeen;5;5;0;10

Minot;4;7;1;9

Bismarck;2;10;0;4

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;9;3;2;20

New Jersey;7;6;1;15

Northeast;7;7;0;14

Johnstown;6;5;0;12

Jamestown;5;5;2;12

Maine;5;5;0;10

Danbury;2;7;2;5

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Springfield;9;4;0;18

Fairbanks;8;3;1;17

Minnesota Magicians;8;5;1;17

Anchorage;7;4;1;15

Minnesota Wilderness;6;3;1;13

Chippewa;6;7;0;12

Janesville;3;6;1;7

Kenai River;1;9;0;2

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Odessa;8;3;0;16

Amarillo;7;3;0;14

Wichita Falls;6;5;1;13

New Mexico;6;2;0;12

Lone Star;4;4;2;10

Shreveport;4;4;2;10

Corpus Christi;4;5;2;10

El Paso;3;6;1;7

Wednesday, Oct. 20

New Jersey 5, Danbury 1

Thursday, Oct. 21

Chippewa at Kenai River (n)

Friday, Oct. 22

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Northeast at Maryland

Maine at New Jersey

Johnstown at Danbury

Shreveport at Wichita Falls

North Iowa at Aberdeen

Janesville at Minnesota Wilderness

Amarillo at Lone Star

Austin at Minot

Corpus Christi at El Paso

Odessa at New Mexico

Chippewa at Kenai River

Springfield at Fairbanks

Saturday, Oct. 23

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maine at New Jersey

Northeast at Maryland

Johnstown at Danbury

Shreveport at Wichita Falls

North Iowa at Aberdeen

Janesville at Minnesota Wilderness

Odessa at New Mexico

Amarillo at Lone Star

Austin at Minot

Corpus Christi at El Paso

Chippewa at Kenai River

Springfield at Fairbanks

N.D. SCORES

THURSDAY

College men’s basketball

Jamestown 93, Dickinson State 69

College women’s basketball

Jamestown 65, Dickinson State 58

College volleyball

Missouri-Kansas City 3, North Dakota 0

Oral Roberts 3, North Dakota State 1

High school football

Bismarck Century 27, Minot 0

Fargo South 37, Grand Forks Central 0

Grand Forks Red River 21, Valley City 0

Mandan 32, Bismarck Legacy 28

West Fargo 35, Fargo Shanley 21

High school volleyball

Glen Ullin-Hebron 3, Beulah 2

Grafton 3, Wahpeton 0

