Area Scores: Oct. 19

BOYS TENNIS
ALL-STATE TEAM
Singles
Grand Forks Central: Logan Sandberg, Sr.; Ryder McDonald, Fr.
Fargo Davies: Jake McCormick, Soph.
Fargo Shanley: Kai Pierce, Fargo Shanley, Sr.
West Fargo Sheyenne: Ethan Raan, Jr.
Doubles
Bismarck Legacy: Jay Moylan, Sr.; Anthony Janes, Jr.
Grand Forks Central: Cole Wilber, Fr.; Evan Panzer, Soph.
Grand Forks Red River: Espen Schneider, Soph.; Saylor Kuenzel, Jr.
Minot: Aidan Diehl, Fr.; Zach Diehl, Sr.
Valley City: Kai Kringlie, Jr.; Seth Zeltinger, Sr.
Individual awards
Senior Athlete of the Year: Logan Sandberg, Grand Forks Central.
Coach of the Year: Max Weisser, Grand Forks Central.
CLASS B VOLLEYBALL
LINTON-HMB 3, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 0
Shiloh;13;10;8
LHMB;25;25;25
SHILOH CHRISTIAN – No stats reported.
LINTON-HMB – Kills: Teegan Scherr 8, Jaycee Richter 7, ShayLee Bosch 7, Lacey Bosch 6, Kim Gefroh 4, Kaylee Weninger 1. Aces: Gracyn Holzer 7, Grace Keeney 3, Gefroh 3, Richter 3, Gracie Schumacher 1, Scherr 1. Assists: Schumacher 27, Emma Schick 2, Richter 2. Blocks: Gefroh 2, L.Bosch 1. Digs: Richter 11, T.Scherr 7, Paige Hulm 7, Callie Hase 5, Schumacher 3, Holzer 3, Gefroh 2.
SOUTH BORDER 3, HERREID-SELBY 1
Herreid-Selby;11;25;10;23
South Border;25;23;25;25
HERREID-SELBY -- Kills: Jada Rossow 6, Kendell Sawinsky 5, Bella Brandner 5. Assists: Sophia Ritter 8, Caitlyn Anderson 5. Aces: Sawinsky 2, Ritter 2. Digs: Stephanie Albee 15, Harleigh Hauge 11, Anderson 11, Sawinsky 10. Blocks: Rossow 3.5.
SOUTH BORDER -- Kills: Emily Jochim 16, Savanna Bader 13, Aubby Sayler 11, Camryn Dohn 5, Kylie Stock 1, Kenady Gross 1. Assists: Stock 38, Bader 1, Kathryn Schneider 1. Aces: Sayler 2, Stock 1, Jochim 1. Digs: Schneider 15, Kiera Volk 10, Jochim 7, Bader 5, Sayler 2, Stock 1. Blocks: Dohn 1.
ST. JOHN 3, DRAKE-ANAMOOSE 0
St. John;25;25;25
DA;18;19;13
ST. JOHN -- Kylie Parisien 7, Morgen Disrud 5, Jerney Blue 3. Assists: Mia LaVallie 11, Aleigha Lenoir 3. Aces: Parisien 1, Disrud 1. Digs: Disrud 6, LaVallie 3, Parisien 2.
DRAKE-ANAMOOSE -- Kills: Taryn Sieg 5, Riley Hauff 5, Jamie Lemer 5. Assists: Jazzlynn Hase 24. Aces: Hase 2, Lemer 2, Riley Hauff 1, Rylee Martin 1. Blocks: Martin 3, Taryn Seig 1, Hase 1. Digs: Bailey Clott 20, Lemer 14, Hauff 8.
Note: Jazzlynn Hase of Drake-Anamoose surpassed 1,000 career assists.
DIVIDE COUNTY 3, ALEXANDER 0
Alexander;4;7;11
Divide County;25;25;25
ALEXANDER -- No stats reported.
DIVIDE COUNTY -- Kills: Alissa Haugland 9, Windy Jacobson 8, Ella Heide 7, Brooke Fortier 2, Hannah Burtman 2, Tia Nygaard 1. Aces: Burtman 4, Haugland 2, Nygaard 1, Jule Stenson 1, Riley Power 1. Assists: Stenson 19, Nygaard 5, Jacobson 1, Haugland 1, Fortier 1. Blocks: Haugland 6, Fortier 2, Stenson 1, Burtman 1. Digs: Power 3, Heide 7, Haugland 6, Jacobson 5, Burtman 2, Nygaard 2, Stenson 2, Kaileah Stewart 1, McKenna Hallgren 1.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS TOP 25
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Sam Houston (35) 5-0;1,223;1
2. Eastern Washington (14);7-0;1,178;2
3. North Dakota State (1);6-0;1,169;3
4. Southern Illinois;6-1;1,097;4
5. Villanova;5-1;1,022;6
6. South Dakota State;5-1;980;7
7. James Madison;5-1;951;8
8. Montana State;6-1;919;9
9. Southeastern Louisiana;5-1;842;11
10. UC Davis;6-1;750;13
11. Montana;4-2;694;5
12. Kennesaw State;5-1;658;15
13. UT Martin;5-1;583;17
14. ETSU;6-1;556;10
15. South Dakota;5-2;521;21
16. UIW;5-1;518;18
17. Missouri State;4-2;486;20
18. Rhode Island;5-1;405;12
19. Sacramento State;4-2;251;NR
20. Northern Iowa;3-3;190;16
21. VMI;5-2;173;NR
22. Princeton;5-0;166;25
23. Delaware;3-3;152;14
24. Jackson State;5-1;148;NR
25. Dartmouth;5-0;120;NR
Others receiving votes: Jacksonville State 104, Harvard 101, Eastern Kentucky 85, Weber State 73, Duquesne 44, North Dakota 27, Prairie View A&M 16, Youngstown State 11, Chattanooga 8, William & Mary 7, Stephen F. Austin 5, Mercer 4.
FOOTBALL POLLS
CLASS 11AA
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. West Fargo Sheyenne (14);8-0;70;2
2. Bismarck Century;7-1;56;1
3. West Fargo;6-2;41;3
4. Fargo Davies;6-2;24;4
5. Fargo Shanley;5-3;19;5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 11A
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Bismarck St. Mary’s (11);7-1;67;1
2. Jamestown (3);6-2;59;2
3. Fargo North;5-3;40;3
4. Wahpeton;5-3;28;4
5. Dickinson;3-5;8;5
Others receiving votes: Fargo South (3-5), Devils Lake (4-4).
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
CLASS B 11-MAN PLAYOFFS
First round
Saturday, Oct. 23
Game 1: R1#4 Lisbon (5-4) at #1 Hillsboro-Central Valley (8-1), 1 p.m.
Game 2: R2#3 Harvey-Wells County (7-2) at R1#2 Central Cass (8-1), 1 p.m.
Game 3: R4#4 Hazen at #4 Minot Ryan (8-1), 6 p.m.
Game 4: R3#3 Velva-Garrison (6-2) at R4#2 Beulah (8-1), 2 p.m.
Game 5: R2#4 Thompson (5-4) at #2 Kindred (8-1), 1 p.m.
Game 6: R1#3 Oakes (5-4) at R2#2 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (8-1), 2 p.m.
Game 7: R3#4 Nedrose (5-3) at #3 Bowman County (8-1), 1 p.m.
Game 8: R4#3 Shiloh Christian (7-2) at R3#2 Des Lacs-Burlington (8-1), 1:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 30
At higher seed
Game 9: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 10: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8
Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 6
At higher seed
Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10
Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12
Championship
Friday, Nov. 12 at Dakota Bowl, Fargodome
Semifinal winners, 20 minutes after nine-man final
CLASS B 9-MAN PLAYOFFS
First round
Saturday, Oct. 16
Game 1: R2#2 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 20, R1#3 Enderlin-Maple Valley 18
Game 2: R6#3 Grant County-Flasher 32, R5#2 South Border 14
Game 3: R4#3 North Prairie 40, R3#2 New Rockford-Sheyenne 14
Game 4: R4#2 St. John 20, R3#3 Four Winds 6
Game 5: R6#2 Mott-Regent 66, R5#3 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 42
Game 6: R7#2 Berthold 26, R8#3 Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 6
Game 7: R1#2 Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 26, R2#3 Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 18
Game 8: R8#2 Ray-Powers Lake 44, R7#3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 14
Second round
Saturday, Oct. 23
Game 9: Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (8-1) at No. 1 seed LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (8-0), 1 p.m.
Game 10: Grant County-Flasher (5-4) at No. 8 seed Hettinger-Scranton (6-2), 2 p.m.
Game 11: North Prairie (6-3) at No. 4 seed Bottineau (8-0), 2:30 p.m.
Game 12: St. John (6-3) at No. 5 seed Nelson County (8-0), 2 p.m.
Game 13: Mott-Regent (5-4) at No. 2 seed New Salem-Almont (8-0), 2 p.m.
Game 14: Berthold (6-3) at No. 7 seed Divide County (7-1), 1 p.m.
Game 15: Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (7-2) at No. 3 seed Cavalier (8-0), 2:30 p.m.
Game 16: Ray-Powers Lake (8-1) at No. 6 seed Surrey (6-1), 1 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 30
Game 17: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10
Game 18: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12
Game 19: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14
Game 20: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16
Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 6
Game 21: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18
Game 22: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20
Championship
Friday, Nov. 12 at Dakota Bowl, Fargodome
Semifinal winners, 9:10 a.m.
6-MAN PLAYOFFS
First round
Friday, Oct. 8
#5 Drake-Anamoose 80, #4 Midway-Minto 74
Saturday, Oct. 9
Game 2: #3 Trenton 71, #6 Mandaree 0
Semifinals
Friday, Oct. 15
#1 North Border 73, #5 Drake-Anamoose 16
#2 Center-Stanton 72, #3 Trenton 51
Championship
Saturday, Oct. 23
At Duane Carlson Stadium, Minot
#1 North Border (6-0) vs. #2 Center-Stanton (5-1), 4 p.m.
Third place
Saturday, Oct. 23
At Duane Carlson Stadium, Minot
#5 Drake-Anamoose (2-5) vs. #3 Trenton (5-3), 2 p.m.
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
College volleyball
Jamestown 3, Valley City State 0
High school volleyball
Beulah 3, Killdeer 0
Carrington 3, Griggs-Midkota 1
Des Lacs-Burlington 3, Bottineau 1
Divide County 3, Alexander 0
Kidder County 3, Washburn 2
Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 3, Shiloh Christian 0
South Border 3, Herreid-Selby 1
St. John 3, Drake-Anamoose 0
Thompson 3, Hillsboro-Central Valley 0
Valley City 3, Grand Forks Central 0