Area Scores: Oct. 18

COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER
AUGUSTANA 3, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 2, OT
At Sioux Falls, S.D.
U-Mary;1;1;0;--;2
Augustana;1;1;1;--;3
First half: 1. Augustana, Morgan Keirstead (Alexis Legg), 14:58. 2. UM, Taylor Meyrick (Kayla Alcott), 21:24.
Second half: 3. Augustana, Grace Douglas (Brooke Oberbroekling, Mackenzie Ternes), 68:41. 4. UM, Hannah Richter (Maureen Sullivan), 87:11.
Overtime: 5. Augustana, Kelly Kleekamp, 94:44 (PP).
Goalkeeper saves: U-Mary -- Madisyn Waltman 5-1-1--7. Augustana -- Meghan Kuntz 3, Jillian Barkus 2.
Yellow cards: UM -- Yosmina Dokara.
Next game: Concordia-St. Paul vs. U-Mary, 7 p.m., Bowl.
Records: Augustana 7-1-2 Northern Sun, 8-3-2 overall; University of Mary 6-2-2, 7-3-3.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
CLASS B 11-MAN PLAYOFFS
First round
Saturday, Oct. 23
Game 1: R1#4 Lisbon (5-4) at #1 Hillsboro-Central Valley (8-1), 1 p.m.
Game 2: R2#3 Harvey-Wells County (7-2) at R1#2 Central Cass (8-1), 1 p.m.
Game 3: R4#4 Hazen at #4 Minot Ryan (8-1), 6 p.m.
Game 4: R3#3 Velva-Garrison (6-2) at R4#2 Beulah (8-1), 2 p.m.
Game 5: R2#4 Thompson (5-4) at #2 Kindred (8-1), 1 p.m.
Game 6: R1#3 Oakes (5-4) at R2#2 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (8-1), 2 p.m.
Game 7: R3#4 Nedrose (5-3) at #3 Bowman County (8-1), 1 p.m.
Game 8: R4#3 Shiloh Christian (7-2) at R3#2 Des Lacs-Burlington (8-1), 1:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 30
At higher seed
Game 9: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 10: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8
Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 6
At higher seed
Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10
Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12
Championship
Friday, Nov. 12 at Dakota Bowl, Fargodome
Semifinal winners, 20 minutes after nine-man final
CLASS B 9-MAN PLAYOFFS
First round
Saturday, Oct. 16
Game 1: R2#2 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 20, R1#3 Enderlin-Maple Valley 18
Game 2: R6#3 Grant County-Flasher 32, R5#2 South Border 14
Game 3: R4#3 North Prairie 40, R3#2 New Rockford-Sheyenne 14
Game 4: R4#2 St. John 20, R3#3 Four Winds 6
Game 5: R6#2 Mott-Regent 66, R5#3 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 42
Game 6: R7#2 Berthold 26, R8#3 Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 6
Game 7: R1#2 Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 26, R2#3 Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 18
Game 8: R8#2 Ray-Powers Lake 44, R7#3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 14
Second round
Saturday, Oct. 23
Game 9: Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (8-1) at No. 1 seed LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (8-0), 1 p.m.
Game 10: Grant County-Flasher (5-4) at No. 8 seed Hettinger-Scranton (6-2), 2 p.m.
Game 11: North Prairie (6-3) at No. 4 seed Bottineau (8-0), 2:30 p.m.
Game 12: St. John (6-3) at No. 5 seed Nelson County (8-0), 2 p.m.
Game 13: Mott-Regent (5-4) at No. 2 seed New Salem-Almont (8-0)
Game 14: Berthold (6-3) at No. 7 seed Divide County (7-1)
Game 15: Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (7-2) at No. 3 seed Cavalier (8-0)
Game 16: Ray-Powers Lake (8-1) at No. 6 seed Surrey (6-1)
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 30
Game 17: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10
Game 18: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12
Game 19: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14
Game 20: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16
Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 6
Game 21: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18
Game 22: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20
Championship
Friday, Nov. 12 at Dakota Bowl, Fargodome
Semifinal winners, 9:10 a.m.
6-MAN PLAYOFFS
First round
Friday, Oct. 8
#5 Drake-Anamoose 80, #4 Midway-Minto 74
Saturday, Oct. 9
Game 2: #3 Trenton 71, #6 Mandaree 0
Semifinals
Friday, Oct. 15
#1 North Border 73, #5 Drake-Anamoose 16
#2 Center-Stanton 72, #3 Trenton 51
Championship
Saturday, Oct. 23
At Duane Carlson Stadium, Minot
#1 North Border (6-0) vs. #2 Center-Stanton (5-1), 4 p.m.
Third place
Saturday, Oct. 23
At Duane Carlson Stadium, Minot
#5 Drake-Anamoose (2-5) vs. #3 Trenton (5-3), 2 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NORTHERN SUN
Team;Record
Augustana;6-1
Minnesota-Duluth;6-1
Bemidji State;5-2
Sioux Falls;5-2
Minnesota State-Mankato;5-2
Northern State;5-2
Wayne State;5-2
Winona State;4-3
Minnesota State-Moorhead;3-4
Mary;2-5
Southwest Minnesota State;2-5
Concordia-St. Paul;1-6
Minot State;0-7
Upper Iowa;0-7
Saturday, Oct. 16
Sioux Falls 34, Mary 14
Minnesota State-Mankato 58, Upper Iowa 0
Minnesota-Duluth 33, Concordia-St. Paul 13
Bemidji State 22, Minnesota State-Moorhead 19
Augustana 32, Wayne State 24
Winona State 26, Southwest Minnesota State 14
Northern State 36, Minot State 35
Saturday, Oct. 23
Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, Noon
Upper Iowa at Minot State
Northern State at Concordia-St. Paul
Augustana at Minnesota State-Mankato
Winona State at Sioux Falls
Bemidji State at Minnesota-Duluth
Wayne State at Southwest Minnesota State
MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
Team;MVFC;Record
Southern Illinois;4-0;6-1
North Dakota State;3-0;6-0
South Dakota;3-1;5-2
Missouri State;3-1;4-2
South Dakota State;2-1;5-1
Northern Iowa;1-2;3-3
Youngstown State;1-2;2-3
Indiana State;1-3;3-4
Western Illinois;1-3;1-6
Illinois State;0-3;2-4
North Dakota;0-3;2-4
Saturday, Oct. 16
Southern Illinois 31, North Dakota 28
North Dakota State 20, Illinois State 0
South Dakota State 41, Western Illinois 17
Missouri State 37, Indiana State 7
South Dakota 34, Northern Iowa 21
Saturday, Oct. 23
Western Illinois at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Missouri State at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.
Youngstown State at Indiana State
Illinois State at South Dakota
Northern Iowa at South Dakota State
NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Team;NSAA;Overall
Dickinson State;4-0;4-2
Valley City State;4-1;6-1
Waldorf;3-1;5-1
Dakota State;3-2;5-3
Mayville State;1-4;1-7
Iowa Wesleyan;0-2;1-6
Presentation;0-5;0-8
Saturday, Oct. 16
Dickinson State 55, Iowa Wesleyan 6
Mayville State 49, Presentation 27
Dakota State 24, Valley City State 10
Saturday, Oct. 23
Iowa Wesleyan at Dakota State
Mayville State at Waldorf
Dickinson State at Valley City State
GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Team;GPAC;Overall
Northwestern, Iowa;6-0;7-0
Morningside;6-0;7-0
Dordt;5-1;5-1
Midland;4-2;4-3
Concordia, Neb.;4-3;4-3
Dakota Wesleyan;3-3;3-4
Doane;3-4;3-4
Jamestown;2-4;2-5
Briar Cliff;1-5;1-6
Hastings;1-6;1-6
Mount Marty;0-7;0-7
Saturday, Oct. 16
Concordia 38, Mount Marty 7
Dordt 45, Dakota Wesleyan 13
Northwestern 63, Jamestown 7
Morningside 84, Briar Cliff 7
Doane 44, Hastings 0
Saturday, Oct. 23
Midland at Concordia
Northwestern at Dakota Wesleyan
Dordt at Morningside
Briar Cliff at Jamestown
Mounty Marty at Doane
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
Colorado College;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Denver;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Miami;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
North Dakota;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
St. Cloud State;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Overall records: Denver 4-0-0, Western Michigan 2-0-0, Nebraska-Omaha 4-1-0, Minnesota-Duluth 3-1-0, North Dakota 3-1-0, St. Cloud State 4-2-0, Miami 1-3-0, Colorado College 0-2-2.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Bemidji State 4, North Dakota 3, OT
Minnesota 4, St. Cloud State 3, OT
Michigan State 2, Miami 1
Colorado College 3, Union 3
Minnesota-Duluth 3, Providence 2
Denver 8, Air Force 0
Sunday, Oct. 17
Alaska-Fairbanks at Nebraska-Omaha
Friday, Oct. 22
North Dakota at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Miami
Denver at Providence
Colorado College at Boston College
Western Michigan at Michigan
Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota
Wisconsin at St. Cloud State
Saturday, Oct. 23
North Dakota at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Miami at Bowling Green
Denver at Boston College
Colorado College at Northeastern
Michigan at Western Michigan
Wisconsin at St. Cloud State
Minnesota at Minnesota-Duluth
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;8;2;1;17
North Iowa;8;3;1;17
St. Cloud;5;2;0;10
Aberdeen;5;5;0;10
Minot;4;7;1;9
Bismarck;2;10;0;4
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;9;3;2;20
Northeast;7;7;0;14
New Jersey;6;6;1;13
Johnstown;6;5;0;12
Jamestown;5;5;2;12
Maine;5;5;0;10
Danbury;2;6;2;6
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Springfield;9;4;0;18
Fairbanks;8;3;1;17
Minnesota Magicians;8;5;1;17
Anchorage;7;4;1;15
Minnesota Wilderness;6;3;1;13
Chippewa;6;7;0;12
Janesville;3;6;1;7
Kenai River;1;9;0;2
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Odessa;8;3;0;16
Amarillo;7;3;0;14
Wichita Falls;6;5;1;13
New Mexico;6;2;0;12
Lone Star;4;4;2;10
Shreveport;4;4;2;10
Corpus Christi;4;5;2;10
El Paso;3;6;1;7
Friday, Oct. 15
Austin 4, Bismarck 3
New Jersey 7, Northeast 1
Maryland 3, Jamestown 2
Johnstown 6, Maine 3
Minnesota Wilderness 4, Minnesota Magicians 3, OT
Lone Star 3, Wichita Falls 1
Amarillo 3, Shreveport 1
North Iowa 3, Minot 2
Odessa 5, El Paso 2
New Mexico 3, Corpus Christi 2, OT
Anchorage 6, Springfield 2
Fairbanks 5, Chippewa 2
Saturday, Oct. 16
Austin 5, Bismarck 1
Johnstown 5, Maine 2
Northeast 3, New Jersey 2, OT
Maryland 2, Jamestown 1, OT
Wichita Falls 5, Lone Star 0
Amarillo 3, Shreveport 2, SO
Minnesota Magicians 7, Minnesota Wilderness 3
New Mexico 3, Corpus Christi 2, OT
Minot 6, North Iowa 1
Odessa 3, El Paso 2, OT
Springfield 5, Anchorage 2
Chippewa 2, Fairbanks 1
Sunday, Oct. 17
Anchorage 4, Springfield 1
Wednesday, Oct. 20
New Jersey at Danbury
Thursday, Oct. 21
Chippewa at Kenai River
Friday, Oct. 22
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at Maryland
Maine at New Jersey
Johnstown at Danbury
Shreveport at Wichita Falls
North Iowa at Aberdeen
Janesville at Minnesota Wilderness
Amarillo at Lone Star
Austin at Minot
Corpus Christi at El Paso
Odessa at New Mexico
Chippewa at Kenai River
Springfield at Fairbanks
Saturday, Oct. 23
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maine at New Jersey
Northeast at Maryland
Johnstown at Danbury
Shreveport at Wichita Falls
North Iowa at Aberdeen
Janesville at Minnesota Wilderness
Odessa at New Mexico